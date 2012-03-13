Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.20/02.60 01.10/01.30 01.10/01.30 08.03% 08.03% 08.03% (Mar 9) 1000 04.50/05.60 03.50/04.20 01.10/01.40 08.22% 08.52% 08.04% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 19.50/21.50 59.50/61.50 91.00/93.00 120.00/122.00 1100 19.50/21.50 59.50/61.50 91.50/93.50 120.50/122.50 1200 19.50/21.50 59.50/61.50 91.50/93.50 120.50/122.50 1300 19.50/21.50 59.50/61.50 91.50/93.50 121.00/123.00 1400 20.00/22.00 60.00/62.00 92.00/94.00 121.00/123.00 1500 20.00/21.00 60.00/62.00 92.00/94.00 122.00/124.00 1600 20.00/20.75 60.00/61.00 92.25/93.75 122.00/123.50 1715 19.50/21.50 60.00/62.00 92.00/94.00 122.00/124.00 (C1osing Mar 9) 1715 21.50/23.50 62.00/64.00 94.50/96.50 123.50/125.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 146.00/148.00 170.50/172.50 192.00/194.00 214.00/216.00 1100 146.50/148.50 170.50/172.50 192.00/194.00 214.00/216.00 1200 146.50/148.50 171.00/173.00 193.00/195.00 215.50/217.50 1300 147.50/149.50 172.00/174.00 194.00/196.00 216.00/218.00 1400 147.00/149.00 171.50/173.50 193.50/195.50 215.50/217.50 1500 149.00/151.00 174.00/176.00 196.00/198.00 218.50/220.50 1600 149.00/151.00 174.00/176.00 196.50/198.50 218.50/220.50 1715 149.00/151.00 174.00/176.00 196.00/198.00 218.00/220.00 (C1osing Mar 9) 1715 149.50/151.50 174.50/176.50 196.50/198.50 219.00/221.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 234.50/236.50 255.00/257.00 275.00/277.00 293.00/295.00 1100 235.00/237.00 255.50/257.50 275.50/277.50 293.50/295.50 1200 236.50/238.50 257.00/259.00 277.00/279.00 295.00/297.00 1300 237.00/239.00 258.00/260.00 278.00/280.00 296.00/298.00 1400 236.50/238.50 257.00/259.00 278.00/280.00 296.00/298.00 1500 239.50/241.50 260.50/262.50 281.50/283.50 299.50/301.50 1600 240.00/242.00 261.50/263.50 282.00/284.00 300.00/302.00 1715 239.50/241.50 260.50/262.50 281.50/283.50 299.50/301.50 (C1osing Mar 9) 1715 240.50/242.50 261.50/263.50 282.50/284.50 300.50/302.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 9.39% 8.94% 8.41% 7.94% 7.54% 7.23% 1100 9.39% 8.97% 8.45% 7.97% 7.56% 7.23% 1200 9.40% 8.98% 8.46% 7.97% 7.57% 7.27% 1300 9.40% 8.98% 8.48% 8.02% 7.62% 7.31% 1400 9.50% 9.03% 8.50% 8.00% 7.59% 7.28% 1500 9.46% 9.04% 8.54% 8.10% 7.71% 7.39% 1600 9.39% 9.01% 8.54% 8.09% 7.71% 7.40% 1715 9.45% 9.03% 8.53% 8.09% 7.70% 7.38% (C1osing Mar 9) 1715 9.64% 9.17% 8.64% 8.16% 7.70% 7.39% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.94% 6.68% 6.50% 6.32% 6.17% 6.07% 1100 6.94% 6.69% 6.51% 6.34% 6.19% 6.08% 1200 6.99% 6.74% 6.56% 6.38% 6.22% 6.11% 1300 7.01% 6.76% 6.58% 6.40% 6.25% 6.13% 1400 6.99% 6.74% 6.55% 6.38% 6.24% 6.13% 1500 7.09% 6.83% 6.65% 6.47% 6.32% 6.20% 1600 7.10% 6.85% 6.67% 6.50% 6.34% 6.22% 1715 7.08% 6.82% 6.64% 6.47% 6.32% 6.20% (C1osing Mar 9) 1715 7.09% 6.84% 6.67% 6.49% 6.34% 6.22% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 49.9700/49.9800 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222 or E-mail: rru.data@reuters.com