Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.30/02.60 01.15/01.25 01.15/01.35 08.42% 08.42% 08.42% (Mar 13) 1000 02.20/02.80 01.10/01.40 01.10/01.40 08.05% 08.05% 08.05% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 17.75/18.25 58.25/59.00 90.50/91.50 120.50/121.50 1100 17.00/19.00 57.50/59.50 90.00/92.00 120.50/122.50 1200 17.00/19.00 57.50/59.50 90.00/92.00 120.00/122.00 1300 17.00/19.00 57.00/59.00 89.50/91.50 120.00/122.00 1400 17.50/18.25 57.50/58.50 89.75/91.25 120.00/121.50 1500 16.50/18.50 56.50/58.50 89.00/91.00 119.50/121.50 1600 16.00/18.00 56.00/58.00 88.50/90.50 118.50/120.50 1715 16.75/17.75 56.75/58.25 89.00/91.00 119.00/121.00 (C1osing Mar 13) 1715 18.75/19.50 59.00/60.00 91.50/93.00 121.50/123.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 147.50/149.00 173.50/175.00 196.00/197.50 219.00/220.50 1100 148.00/150.00 174.00/176.00 197.00/199.00 220.50/222.50 1200 147.00/149.00 173.00/175.00 196.00/198.00 219.00/221.00 1300 147.00/149.00 172.50/174.50 195.00/197.00 218.00/220.00 1400 147.00/149.00 173.00/175.00 196.00/198.00 219.00/221.00 1500 146.50/148.50 172.00/174.00 195.00/197.00 218.00/220.00 1600 145.50/147.50 171.00/173.00 193.50/195.50 216.00/218.00 1715 146.00/148.00 171.00/173.00 193.50/195.50 216.50/218.50 (C1osing Mar 13) 1715 149.00/151.00 175.00/177.00 197.50/199.50 220.50/222.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 241.00/242.50 262.50/264.00 283.00/284.50 301.50/303.00 1100 242.50/244.50 263.50/265.50 284.50/286.50 302.50/304.50 1200 240.50/242.50 261.50/263.50 282.50/284.50 300.50/302.50 1300 239.50/241.50 260.50/262.50 281.50/283.50 299.50/301.50 1400 240.50/242.50 261.50/263.50 282.00/284.00 300.50/302.50 1500 239.50/241.50 260.50/262.50 281.50/283.50 299.50/301.50 1600 237.50/239.50 258.50/260.50 279.50/281.50 297.50/299.50 1715 238.50/240.50 259.50/261.50 280.00/282.00 298.00/300.00 (C1osing Mar 13) 1715 242.50/244.50 264.00/266.00 284.50/286.50 303.00/305.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 9.51% 9.04% 8.53% 8.13% 7.73% 7.43% 1100 9.50% 9.03% 8.56% 8.17% 7.77% 7.48% 1200 9.49% 9.03% 8.53% 8.11% 7.72% 7.43% 1300 9.41% 8.96% 8.51% 8.11% 7.70% 7.39% 1400 9.40% 8.95% 8.49% 8.10% 7.71% 7.42% 1500 9.29% 8.90% 8.47% 8.08% 7.67% 7.38% 1600 9.18% 8.83% 8.40% 8.01% 7.62% 7.33% 1715 9.28% 8.90% 8.45% 8.05% 7.64% 7.34% (C1osing Mar 13) 1715 9.43% 9.03% 8.56% 8.14% 7.76% 7.45% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.16% 6.91% 6.72% 6.55% 6.38% 6.26% 1100 7.21% 6.97% 6.76% 6.59% 6.41% 6.29% 1200 7.16% 6.91% 6.70% 6.53% 6.36% 6.25% 1300 7.12% 6.87% 6.67% 6.50% 6.33% 6.22% 1400 7.15% 6.90% 6.70% 6.52% 6.35% 6.24% 1500 7.12% 6.87% 6.67% 6.50% 6.33% 6.22% 1600 7.06% 6.81% 6.62% 6.45% 6.29% 6.18% 1715 7.07% 6.84% 6.65% 6.48% 6.31% 6.19% (C1osing Mar 13) 1715 7.19% 6.94% 6.74% 6.57% 6.41% 6.29% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 49.9100/49.9200 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222 or E-mail: rru.data@reuters.com