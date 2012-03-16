Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.65/05.25 01.15/01.25 03.50/04.00 08.46% 08.37% 08.49% (Mar 14) 1000 02.30/02.60 01.15/01.25 01.15/01.35 08.42% 08.42% 08.42% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 13.25/14.00 53.00/54.00 85.00/86.50 115.00/117.00 1100 13.00/14.00 52.50/54.00 84.00/86.00 113.50/115.50 1200 13.25/14.25 53.00/54.50 85.00/87.00 115.00/117.00 1300 13.00/14.50 53.00/55.00 85.50/87.50 116.00/118.00 1400 13.00/14.50 53.00/55.00 85.50/87.50 116.00/118.00 1500 13.25/14.25 53.25/55.25 85.50/87.50 115.75/117.75 1600 12.50/14.50 53.75/55.75 86.50/88.50 116.50/118.50 1715 13.50/14.25 53.75/54.75 86.25/87.75 116.50/118.00 (C1osing Mar 14) 1715 16.75/17.75 56.75/58.25 89.00/91.00 119.00/121.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 142.00/144.00 167.00/169.00 189.50/191.50 212.00/214.00 1100 140.50/142.50 165.50/167.50 188.00/190.00 210.50/212.50 1200 142.00/144.00 167.50/169.50 190.00/192.00 213.00/215.00 1300 143.50/145.50 169.00/171.00 192.00/194.00 215.50/217.50 1400 143.50/145.50 169.00/171.00 192.00/194.00 215.50/217.50 1500 143.00/145.00 168.50/170.50 191.50/193.50 215.00/217.00 1600 144.50/146.50 170.50/172.50 193.50/195.50 217.00/219.00 1715 144.50/146.50 170.00/172.00 193.00/195.00 216.50/218.50 (C1osing Mar 14) 1715 146.00/148.00 171.00/173.00 193.50/195.50 216.50/218.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 234.00/236.00 255.00/257.00 275.50/277.50 293.50/295.50 1100 232.00/234.00 253.00/255.00 273.50/275.50 291.50/293.50 1200 235.00/237.00 256.00/258.00 276.50/278.50 294.50/296.50 1300 237.50/239.50 258.50/260.50 279.50/281.50 297.50/299.50 1400 237.50/239.50 258.50/260.50 279.00/281.00 297.00/299.00 1500 236.50/238.50 257.50/259.50 278.00/280.00 296.00/298.00 1600 239.00/241.00 260.00/262.00 281.00/283.00 299.00/301.00 1715 238.50/240.50 259.50/261.50 280.00/282.00 298.00/300.00 (C1osing Mar 14) 1715 238.50/240.50 259.50/261.50 280.00/282.00 298.00/300.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 9.24% 8.70% 8.35% 7.93% 7.51% 7.24% 1100 9.19% 8.64% 8.26% 7.84% 7.44% 7.18% 1200 9.27% 8.72% 8.35% 7.91% 7.51% 7.25% 1300 9.31% 8.77% 8.41% 8.00% 7.59% 7.33% 1400 9.31% 8.77% 8.41% 7.99% 7.58% 7.32% 1500 9.33% 8.76% 8.38% 7.96% 7.55% 7.29% 1600 9.37% 8.84% 8.43% 8.01% 7.62% 7.35% 1715 9.33% 8.79% 8.41% 8.01% 7.61% 7.34% (C1osing Mar 14) 1715 9.28% 8.90% 8.45% 8.05% 7.64% 7.34% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.97% 6.74% 6.56% 6.37% 6.23% 6.12% 1100 6.92% 6.69% 6.51% 6.33% 6.19% 6.08% 1200 6.98% 6.76% 6.58% 6.39% 6.25% 6.13% 1300 7.06% 6.84% 6.65% 6.46% 6.31% 6.20% 1400 7.06% 6.84% 6.64% 6.45% 6.30% 6.18% 1500 7.03% 6.80% 6.61% 6.41% 6.27% 6.15% 1600 7.08% 6.85% 6.66% 6.46% 6.32% 6.20% 1715 7.07% 6.84% 6.65% 6.45% 6.30% 6.18% (C1osing Mar 14) 1715 7.07% 6.84% 6.65% 6.48% 6.31% 6.19% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 50.3800/50.3900 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222 or E-mail: rru.data@reuters.com