Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.40/05.20 03.30/04.20 01.10/01.40 07.98% 07.98% 07.98% (Mar 15) 1000 04.65/05.25 01.15/01.25 03.50/04.00 08.46% 08.37% 08.49% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 11.50/13.50 52.00/54.00 85.00/87.00 115.00/117.00 1100 11.00/13.00 51.75/53.75 84.50/86.50 114.50/116.50 1200 11.50/13.00 51.50/53.00 84.50/86.50 114.50/116.50 1300 11.00/13.00 52.00/54.00 84.75/86.75 114.75/116.75 1400 11.50/13.00 51.50/53.50 84.50/86.50 114.50/116.50 1500 11.50/12.50 51.50/53.00 84.50/86.50 115.00/117.00 1600 11.50/13.00 51.00/53.00 84.00/86.00 114.50/116.50 1715 12.00/13.00 52.00/53.50 85.50/87.50 116.50/118.50 (C1osing Mar 15) 1715 13.50/14.25 53.75/54.75 86.25/87.75 116.50/118.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 143.00/145.00 169.00/171.00 192.00/194.00 215.50/217.50 1100 142.50/144.50 168.50/170.50 191.50/193.50 214.50/216.50 1200 142.50/144.50 168.50/170.50 191.50/193.50 214.50/216.50 1300 142.50/144.50 168.50/170.50 191.50/193.50 214.50/216.50 1400 142.50/144.50 168.50/170.50 192.00/194.00 215.50/217.50 1500 143.00/145.00 169.00/171.00 192.00/194.00 215.50/217.50 1600 142.50/144.50 169.50/171.50 192.50/194.50 216.00/218.00 1715 145.00/147.00 171.50/173.50 195.00/197.00 218.50/220.50 (C1osing Mar 15) 1715 144.50/146.50 170.00/172.00 193.00/195.00 216.50/218.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 237.50/239.50 258.50/260.50 279.50/281.50 297.50/299.50 1100 236.00/238.00 257.00/259.00 278.00/280.00 296.00/298.00 1200 236.00/238.00 257.00/259.00 278.00/280.00 296.00/298.00 1300 236.00/238.00 257.00/259.00 278.00/280.00 296.00/298.00 1400 237.50/239.50 258.50/260.50 279.50/281.50 297.50/299.50 1500 237.50/239.50 258.50/260.50 279.50/281.50 297.50/299.50 1600 237.50/239.50 259.00/261.00 280.00/282.00 298.00/300.00 1715 240.50/242.50 262.00/264.00 283.00/285.00 301.50/303.50 (C1osing Mar 15) 1715 238.50/240.50 259.50/261.50 280.00/282.00 298.00/300.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 9.35% 8.82% 8.41% 7.99% 7.61% 7.35% 1100 9.27% 8.77% 8.37% 7.96% 7.59% 7.33% 1200 9.20% 8.74% 8.37% 7.95% 7.58% 7.33% 1300 9.30% 8.79% 8.39% 7.96% 7.59% 7.33% 1400 9.26% 8.77% 8.39% 7.97% 7.60% 7.36% 1500 9.19% 8.75% 8.41% 7.99% 7.62% 7.35% 1600 9.17% 8.70% 8.36% 7.96% 7.62% 7.37% 1715 9.33% 8.87% 8.53% 8.12% 7.74% 7.48% (C1osing Mar 15) 1715 9.33% 8.79% 8.41% 8.01% 7.61% 7.34% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.06% 6.84% 6.65% 6.46% 6.31% 6.20% 1100 7.03% 6.80% 6.61% 6.43% 6.28% 6.17% 1200 7.02% 6.80% 6.60% 6.42% 6.28% 6.16% 1300 7.02% 6.80% 6.61% 6.43% 6.28% 6.16% 1400 7.07% 6.85% 6.66% 6.47% 6.32% 6.20% 1500 7.06% 6.85% 6.65% 6.47% 6.32% 6.20% 1600 7.07% 6.85% 6.66% 6.47% 6.32% 6.20% 1715 7.18% 6.95% 6.75% 6.56% 6.41% 6.29% (C1osing Mar 15) 1715 7.07% 6.84% 6.65% 6.45% 6.30% 6.18% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 50.1800/50.1900 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222 or E-mail: rru.data@reuters.com