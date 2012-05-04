Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.25/05.25 01.05/01.35 03.25/04.25 07.28% 07.20% 07.43% (May 2) 1000 02.10/02.70 01.05/01.35 01.05/01.35 07.26% 07.26% 07.26% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 27.25/28.25 60.50/61.50 93.00/94.50 125.00/126.50 1100 26.50/28.50 60.00/62.00 93.00/95.00 125.00/127.00 1200 27.25/28.25 60.25/62.25 92.50/94.50 124.00/126.00 1300 26.50/28.50 60.00/62.00 92.00/94.00 123.50/125.50 1400 27.50/28.50 60.25/62.25 92.50/94.50 124.00/126.00 1500 26.50/28.50 59.50/61.50 91.00/93.00 122.00/124.00 1600 26.50/28.50 59.50/61.50 91.00/93.00 122.00/124.00 1715 27.25/28.25 59.75/60.75 90.75/92.75 122.00/124.00 (C1osing May 2) 1715 31.00/32.00 64.00/66.00 96.50/98.50 128.50/130.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 150.00/152.00 178.00/180.00 202.50/204.50 227.50/229.50 1100 150.50/152.50 179.00/181.00 203.50/205.50 228.00/230.00 1200 149.50/151.50 177.50/179.50 202.00/204.00 226.50/228.50 1300 149.00/151.00 177.50/179.50 201.50/203.50 226.00/228.00 1400 149.00/151.00 177.00/179.00 201.50/203.50 226.00/228.00 1500 147.50/149.50 175.00/177.00 199.00/201.00 223.00/225.00 1600 147.00/149.00 174.00/176.00 197.50/199.50 221.50/223.50 1715 146.50/148.50 173.50/175.50 197.00/199.00 220.50/222.50 (C1osing May 2) 1715 154.00/156.00 182.50/184.50 207.00/209.00 232.00/234.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 252.50/254.50 273.50/275.50 295.00/297.00 319.00/321.00 1100 253.00/255.00 274.00/276.00 295.00/297.00 319.00/321.00 1200 251.50/253.50 272.50/274.50 293.50/295.50 317.50/319.50 1300 251.00/253.00 272.00/274.00 293.00/295.00 317.00/319.00 1400 250.50/252.50 271.50/273.50 292.50/294.50 316.50/318.50 1500 248.00/250.00 269.00/271.00 290.00/292.00 314.00/316.00 1600 245.50/247.50 266.00/268.00 286.50/288.50 310.50/312.50 1715 244.50/246.50 265.00/267.00 285.50/287.50 309.50/311.50 (C1osing May 2) 1715 257.00/259.00 278.00/280.00 299.50/301.50 324.00/326.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.91% 7.75% 7.52% 7.36% 7.09% 6.88% 1100 7.88% 7.77% 7.55% 7.39% 7.13% 6.93% 1200 7.92% 7.76% 7.50% 7.32% 7.07% 6.86% 1300 7.87% 7.73% 7.46% 7.29% 7.05% 6.86% 1400 7.96% 7.75% 7.49% 7.31% 7.04% 6.84% 1500 7.82% 7.63% 7.35% 7.19% 6.95% 6.74% 1600 7.82% 7.63% 7.35% 7.18% 6.92% 6.70% 1715 7.85% 7.60% 7.34% 7.17% 6.90% 6.68% (C1osing May 2) 1715 8.03% 7.90% 7.60% 7.46% 7.21% 6.99% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.70% 6.55% 6.43% 6.31% 6.20% 6.10% 1100 6.74% 6.58% 6.45% 6.33% 6.21% 6.11% 1200 6.68% 6.52% 6.40% 6.28% 6.17% 6.07% 1300 6.66% 6.51% 6.39% 6.27% 6.16% 6.07% 1400 6.66% 6.50% 6.37% 6.26% 6.15% 6.05% 1500 6.56% 6.41% 6.29% 6.19% 6.08% 5.99% 1600 6.51% 6.36% 6.23% 6.12% 6.01% 5.92% 1715 6.49% 6.33% 6.21% 6.09% 5.99% 5.91% (C1osing May 2) 1715 6.80% 6.64% 6.52% 6.39% 6.29% 6.18% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 53.4100/53.4200 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222 or E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com