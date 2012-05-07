Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/05.25 03.25/03.75 01.05/01.35 06.79% 07.35% 07.13% (May 3) 1000 04.25/05.25 01.05/01.35 03.25/04.25 07.28% 07.20% 07.43% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 26.00/27.00 58.00/60.00 89.50/91.50 120.00/122.00 1100 25.50/27.00 57.50/59.50 89.50/91.50 120.50/122.50 1200 25.50/27.50 58.00/60.00 89.50/91.50 120.50/122.50 1300 25.00/27.00 57.50/59.50 89.00/91.00 119.00/121.00 1400 26.25/27.25 58.00/60.00 89.00/91.00 119.00/121.00 1500 25.50/27.50 57.50/59.50 89.00/91.00 119.00/121.00 1600 25.50/27.50 57.50/59.50 89.00/91.00 119.00/121.00 1715 26.25/27.25 58.25/60.25 90.00/92.00 121.00/123.00 (C1osing May 3) 1715 27.25/28.25 59.75/60.75 90.75/92.75 122.00/124.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 144.50/146.50 171.50/173.50 194.50/196.50 218.00/220.00 1100 144.50/146.50 171.50/173.50 194.50/196.50 217.50/219.50 1200 144.50/146.50 171.00/173.00 194.00/196.00 217.00/219.00 1300 143.00/145.00 169.00/171.00 191.50/193.50 214.00/216.00 1400 142.50/144.50 168.00/170.00 190.00/192.00 212.00/214.00 1500 142.50/144.50 168.00/170.00 190.00/192.00 212.00/214.00 1600 142.50/144.50 168.00/170.00 190.00/192.00 212.50/214.50 1715 145.00/147.00 171.00/173.00 193.50/195.50 216.00/218.00 (C1osing May 3) 1715 146.50/148.50 173.50/175.50 197.00/199.00 220.50/222.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 242.00/244.00 262.00/264.00 282.00/284.00 305.50/307.50 1100 240.50/242.50 260.50/262.50 280.50/282.50 304.00/306.00 1200 240.50/242.50 260.50/262.50 280.50/282.50 303.50/305.50 1300 236.50/238.50 256.50/258.50 276.50/278.50 299.50/301.50 1400 235.00/237.00 255.00/257.00 275.00/277.00 298.00/300.00 1500 234.50/236.50 254.25/256.25 274.00/276.00 297.00/299.00 1600 235.50/237.50 255.00/257.00 274.50/276.50 297.50/299.50 1715 238.50/240.50 258.50/260.50 278.50/280.50 301.50/303.50 (C1osing May 3) 1715 244.50/246.50 265.00/267.00 285.50/287.50 309.50/311.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.77% 7.54% 7.26% 7.05% 6.81% 6.59% 1100 7.71% 7.51% 7.28% 7.07% 6.82% 6.60% 1200 7.78% 7.55% 7.28% 7.07% 6.81% 6.58% 1300 7.65% 7.48% 7.21% 6.98% 6.73% 6.49% 1400 7.80% 7.51% 7.20% 6.96% 6.69% 6.44% 1500 7.73% 7.48% 7.21% 6.97% 6.69% 6.45% 1600 7.74% 7.49% 7.22% 6.98% 6.71% 6.46% 1715 7.86% 7.62% 7.34% 7.13% 6.86% 6.60% (C1osing May 3) 1715 7.85% 7.60% 7.34% 7.17% 6.90% 6.68% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.38% 6.24% 6.12% 6.00% 5.89% 5.81% 1100 6.39% 6.23% 6.09% 5.97% 5.87% 5.79% 1200 6.37% 6.22% 6.09% 5.97% 5.87% 5.77% 1300 6.28% 6.12% 5.98% 5.88% 5.78% 5.68% 1400 6.22% 6.06% 5.94% 5.84% 5.74% 5.65% 1500 6.22% 6.06% 5.93% 5.82% 5.72% 5.63% 1600 6.24% 6.08% 5.96% 5.85% 5.74% 5.65% 1715 6.38% 6.21% 6.06% 5.95% 5.85% 5.75% (C1osing May 3) 1715 6.49% 6.33% 6.21% 6.09% 5.99% 5.91% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 53.4700/53.4800 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222 or E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com