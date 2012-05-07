Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.10/02.70 01.05/01.35 01.05/01.35 07.16% 07.16% 07.16% (May 4) 1000 04.00/05.25 03.25/03.75 01.05/01.35 06.79% 07.35% 07.13% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 24.50/25.50 56.25/58.25 87.50/89.50 118.00/120.00 1100 24.50/25.50 56.25/58.25 87.75/89.75 118.00/120.00 1200 24.00/26.00 56.00/58.00 87.50/89.50 118.00/120.00 1300 25.50/27.50 57.00/59.00 88.50/90.50 119.50/121.50 1400 24.00/26.00 56.50/58.50 88.50/90.50 119.50/121.50 1500 25.00/26.00 57.50/59.50 90.00/92.00 121.50/123.50 1600 24.50/26.50 57.00/59.00 89.50/91.50 121.00/123.00 1715 25.00/26.00 57.50/58.50 90.25/91.75 121.50/123.50 (C1osing May 4) 1715 26.25/27.25 58.25/60.25 90.00/92.00 121.00/123.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 141.50/143.50 166.50/168.50 188.50/190.50 210.50/212.50 1100 142.00/144.00 167.50/169.50 189.50/191.50 211.50/213.50 1200 141.50/143.50 166.50/168.50 188.50/190.50 210.50/212.50 1300 143.00/145.00 168.50/170.50 191.00/193.00 213.50/215.50 1400 143.00/145.00 168.50/170.50 190.50/192.50 213.00/215.00 1500 146.00/148.00 173.00/175.00 196.00/198.00 219.50/221.50 1600 145.50/147.50 172.50/174.50 196.00/198.00 219.50/221.50 1715 146.50/148.50 174.00/176.00 197.50/199.50 221.00/223.00 (C1osing May 4) 1715 145.00/147.00 171.00/173.00 193.50/195.50 216.00/218.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 232.50/234.50 252.00/254.00 271.50/273.50 294.50/296.50 1100 234.00/236.00 253.50/255.50 273.00/275.00 296.00/298.00 1200 233.50/235.50 253.00/255.00 272.50/274.50 295.50/297.50 1300 236.00/238.00 255.50/257.50 275.00/277.00 298.00/300.00 1400 236.00/238.00 255.50/257.50 275.00/277.00 298.50/300.50 1500 243.00/245.00 263.00/265.00 283.00/285.00 306.50/308.50 1600 243.50/245.50 263.50/265.50 283.50/285.50 307.00/309.00 1715 245.00/247.00 265.00/267.00 285.00/287.00 309.00/311.00 (C1osing May 4) 1715 238.50/240.50 258.50/260.50 278.50/280.50 301.50/303.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.70% 7.49% 7.22% 7.01% 6.73% 6.45% 1100 7.72% 7.52% 7.25% 7.04% 6.77% 6.51% 1200 7.70% 7.50% 7.24% 7.03% 6.75% 6.47% 1300 7.97% 7.61% 7.33% 7.11% 6.82% 6.56% 1400 7.76% 7.60% 7.35% 7.13% 6.84% 6.57% 1500 7.94% 7.76% 7.50% 7.30% 7.03% 6.78% 1600 7.91% 7.71% 7.47% 7.27% 7.01% 6.77% 1715 7.91% 7.73% 7.51% 7.31% 7.06% 6.83% (C1osing May 4) 1715 7.86% 7.62% 7.34% 7.13% 6.86% 6.60% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.24% 6.07% 5.92% 5.81% 5.72% 5.63% 1100 6.29% 6.11% 5.97% 5.86% 5.76% 5.67% 1200 6.26% 6.09% 5.96% 5.85% 5.76% 5.67% 1300 6.34% 6.18% 6.02% 5.91% 5.81% 5.72% 1400 6.35% 6.18% 6.04% 5.93% 5.83% 5.74% 1500 6.56% 6.40% 6.24% 6.12% 6.02% 5.92% 1600 6.56% 6.40% 6.26% 6.14% 6.03% 5.93% 1715 6.61% 6.45% 6.30% 6.17% 6.07% 5.97% (C1osing May 4) 1715 6.38% 6.21% 6.06% 5.95% 5.85% 5.75% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 52.9050/52.9150 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222 or E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com