Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.10/02.70 01.05/01.35 01.05/01.35 07.16% 07.16% 07.16% (May 8) 1000 02.10/02.70 01.05/01.35 01.05/01.35 07.26% 07.26% 07.26% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 23.50/24.50 56.00/58.00 88.50/90.50 120.00/122.00 1100 23.25/24.25 56.00/58.00 89.00/91.00 120.50/122.50 1200 23.50/25.00 56.00/58.00 88.50/90.50 120.50/122.50 1300 23.00/24.50 55.50/57.50 88.50/90.50 120.50/122.50 1400 23.25/24.25 56.00/58.00 89.00/91.00 121.00/123.00 1500 23.00/25.00 55.50/57.50 88.50/90.50 120.50/122.50 1600 23.25/24.25 55.75/57.75 88.25/90.25 120.00/122.00 1715 23.00/24.00 55.50/57.50 88.00/90.00 119.50/121.50 (C1osing May 8) 1715 24.00/25.00 56.25/58.25 88.50/90.50 119.50/121.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 145.00/147.00 172.00/174.00 195.00/197.00 218.00/220.00 1100 146.00/148.00 173.00/175.00 196.00/198.00 219.00/221.00 1200 146.00/148.00 172.50/174.50 196.50/198.50 220.00/222.00 1300 146.00/148.00 173.50/175.50 196.50/198.50 219.50/221.50 1400 146.50/148.50 174.50/176.50 197.75/199.75 221.00/223.00 1500 146.00/148.00 173.50/175.50 196.50/198.50 219.50/221.50 1600 145.50/147.50 172.50/174.50 195.50/197.50 218.50/220.50 1715 144.50/146.50 171.50/173.50 194.50/196.50 217.50/219.50 (C1osing May 8) 1715 144.50/146.50 171.50/173.50 194.50/196.50 217.50/219.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 241.00/243.00 261.00/263.00 281.00/283.00 305.00/307.00 1100 242.00/244.00 262.00/264.00 282.00/284.00 306.00/308.00 1200 243.50/245.50 263.50/265.50 283.50/285.50 307.50/309.50 1300 243.00/245.00 263.25/265.25 283.50/285.50 307.50/309.50 1400 244.50/246.50 264.75/266.75 285.00/287.00 309.00/311.00 1500 242.50/244.50 262.50/264.50 282.50/284.50 306.50/308.50 1600 241.50/243.50 261.50/263.50 281.50/283.50 305.50/307.50 1715 240.50/242.50 260.00/262.00 280.00/282.00 304.00/306.00 (C1osing May 8) 1715 241.00/243.00 261.00/263.00 281.00/283.00 305.00/307.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.03% 7.73% 7.45% 7.25% 6.98% 6.69% 1100 8.00% 7.76% 7.49% 7.30% 7.03% 6.73% 1200 8.07% 7.74% 7.47% 7.30% 7.02% 6.73% 1300 7.96% 7.71% 7.47% 7.30% 7.04% 6.75% 1400 7.99% 7.75% 7.50% 7.31% 7.06% 6.78% 1500 7.96% 7.67% 7.44% 7.27% 7.01% 6.72% 1600 7.94% 7.67% 7.41% 7.23% 6.97% 6.68% 1715 7.88% 7.64% 7.37% 7.18% 6.92% 6.64% (C1osing May 8) 1715 7.93% 7.70% 7.43% 7.23% 6.97% 6.69% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.50% 6.32% 6.17% 6.05% 5.94% 5.84% 1100 6.54% 6.36% 6.20% 6.08% 5.97% 5.86% 1200 6.56% 6.39% 6.24% 6.11% 6.00% 5.89% 1300 6.56% 6.37% 6.23% 6.11% 6.00% 5.89% 1400 6.59% 6.41% 6.26% 6.14% 6.02% 5.91% 1500 6.53% 6.34% 6.19% 6.07% 5.96% 5.85% 1600 6.49% 6.31% 6.16% 6.04% 5.93% 5.82% 1715 6.45% 6.27% 6.12% 6.00% 5.89% 5.79% (C1osing May 8) 1715 6.51% 6.34% 6.20% 6.08% 5.98% 5.88% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 53.8200/53.8300 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222 or E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com