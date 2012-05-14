Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.35/05.15 03.30/03.80 01.05/01.35 07.41% 07.49% 07.15% (May 10) 1000 04.50/05.50 01.05/01.35 03.25/04.25 07.70% 07.18% 07.41% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 17.50/18.50 47.50/49.50 77.50/79.50 106.50/108.50 1100 17.50/19.50 48.00/50.00 78.50/80.50 108.50/110.50 1200 17.50/19.50 48.00/50.00 78.00/80.00 108.00/110.00 1300 17.00/19.00 47.00/49.00 77.00/79.00 106.00/108.00 1400 17.50/19.50 47.00/49.00 77.00/79.00 106.00/108.00 1500 18.00/19.00 47.50/49.50 78.00/80.00 107.50/109.50 1600 17.50/18.50 47.50/49.50 78.00/80.00 107.00/109.00 1715 17.50/19.00 47.50/49.50 78.00/80.00 108.00/110.00 (C1osing May 10) 1715 18.50/20.50 49.00/51.00 80.00/82.00 110.00/112.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 129.00/131.00 154.00/156.00 173.00/175.00 192.00/194.00 1100 131.50/133.50 156.50/158.50 175.50/177.50 195.00/197.00 1200 130.00/132.00 154.00/156.00 173.00/175.00 192.00/194.00 1300 128.00/130.00 152.00/154.00 170.00/172.00 188.00/190.00 1400 128.00/130.00 152.00/154.00 170.00/172.00 188.00/190.00 1500 129.00/131.00 153.00/155.00 171.00/173.00 189.00/191.00 1600 129.00/131.00 153.00/155.00 171.00/173.00 189.00/191.00 1715 131.00/133.00 155.50/157.50 174.00/176.00 192.50/194.50 (C1osing May 10) 1715 133.00/135.00 158.00/160.00 178.00/180.00 198.00/200.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 211.00/213.00 228.00/230.00 245.00/247.00 267.00/269.00 1100 214.50/216.50 232.00/234.00 249.50/251.50 271.50/273.50 1200 211.00/213.00 228.00/230.00 245.00/247.00 266.50/268.50 1300 206.00/208.00 222.50/224.50 239.00/241.00 260.50/262.50 1400 206.00/208.00 223.00/225.00 240.00/242.00 262.00/264.00 1500 207.00/209.00 224.00/226.00 241.00/243.00 263.00/265.00 1600 207.00/209.00 224.00/226.00 241.00/243.00 263.00/265.00 1715 211.00/213.00 228.00/230.00 245.00/247.00 267.00/269.00 (C1osing May 10) 1715 218.00/220.00 236.00/238.00 254.00/256.00 276.00/278.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.42% 7.08% 6.84% 6.60% 6.36% 6.09% 1100 7.54% 7.17% 6.96% 6.73% 6.48% 6.19% 1200 7.52% 7.13% 6.91% 6.66% 6.38% 6.08% 1300 7.36% 7.02% 6.80% 6.55% 6.29% 5.99% 1400 7.43% 7.03% 6.82% 6.57% 6.30% 6.01% 1500 7.48% 7.11% 6.90% 6.63% 6.34% 6.04% 1600 7.48% 7.11% 6.88% 6.61% 6.34% 6.04% 1715 7.44% 7.10% 6.91% 6.69% 6.43% 6.13% (C1osing May 10) 1715 7.54% 7.21% 7.02% 6.80% 6.51% 6.24% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.81% 5.62% 5.46% 5.33% 5.24% 5.18% 1100 5.91% 5.72% 5.56% 5.44% 5.34% 5.27% 1200 5.81% 5.62% 5.45% 5.33% 5.24% 5.17% 1300 5.70% 5.49% 5.32% 5.20% 5.11% 5.06% 1400 5.71% 5.51% 5.34% 5.23% 5.15% 5.10% 1500 5.74% 5.53% 5.36% 5.25% 5.17% 5.11% 1600 5.74% 5.53% 5.36% 5.25% 5.17% 5.11% 1715 5.83% 5.62% 5.45% 5.33% 5.24% 5.18% (C1osing May 10) 1715 6.00% 5.80% 5.64% 5.53% 5.43% 5.35% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 53.6300/53.6400 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222 or E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com