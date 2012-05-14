Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.10/02.70 01.05/01.35 01.05/01.35 07.15% 07.15% 07.15% (May 11) 1000 04.35/05.15 03.30/03.80 01.05/01.35 07.41% 07.49% 07.15% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 17.00/18.00 47.50/49.50 79.00/81.00 109.00/111.00 1100 17.00/19.00 47.00/49.00 79.00/81.00 109.50/111.50 1200 17.25/18.25 47.50/49.50 79.50/81.50 110.00/112.00 1300 17.00/19.00 47.00/49.00 79.00/81.00 110.00/112.00 1400 17.25/18.25 47.50/48.50 79.00/81.00 110.00/112.00 1500 17.00/18.00 47.50/49.50 79.00/81.00 109.50/111.50 1600 16.50/18.50 47.00/49.00 78.50/80.50 109.50/111.50 1715 17.00/19.00 47.00/49.00 78.50/80.50 109.00/111.00 (C1osing May 11) 1715 17.50/19.00 47.50/49.50 78.00/80.00 108.00/110.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 132.00/134.00 158.00/160.00 176.50/178.50 195.00/197.00 1100 134.00/136.00 160.50/162.50 179.50/181.50 199.00/201.00 1200 133.50/135.50 160.00/162.00 178.50/180.50 197.00/199.00 1300 134.50/136.50 161.00/163.00 180.00/182.00 199.50/201.50 1400 133.50/135.50 159.50/161.50 178.50/180.50 197.50/199.50 1500 133.00/135.00 159.00/161.00 177.50/179.50 196.50/198.50 1600 133.00/135.00 159.50/161.50 178.00/180.00 196.50/198.50 1715 132.50/134.50 158.00/160.00 176.00/178.00 194.50/196.50 (C1osing May 11) 1715 131.00/133.00 155.50/157.50 174.00/176.00 192.50/194.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 214.00/216.00 231.50/233.50 249.00/251.00 271.50/273.50 1100 218.50/220.50 236.00/238.00 253.50/255.50 276.00/278.00 1200 216.00/218.00 233.50/235.50 251.00/253.00 273.50/275.50 1300 219.00/221.00 236.75/238.75 254.50/256.50 277.00/279.00 1400 216.50/218.50 234.00/236.00 251.50/253.50 274.00/276.00 1500 215.50/217.50 232.50/234.50 250.00/252.00 272.50/274.50 1600 215.00/217.00 232.50/234.50 250.00/252.00 272.50/274.50 1715 213.00/215.00 230.00/232.00 247.50/249.50 270.00/272.00 (C1osing May 11) 1715 211.00/213.00 228.00/230.00 245.00/247.00 267.00/269.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.58% 7.28% 7.07% 6.81% 6.55% 6.25% 1100 7.56% 7.26% 7.09% 6.89% 6.66% 6.36% 1200 7.59% 7.30% 7.11% 6.87% 6.62% 6.31% 1300 7.54% 7.24% 7.09% 6.90% 6.66% 6.36% 1400 7.50% 7.22% 7.07% 6.85% 6.59% 6.29% 1500 7.55% 7.25% 7.06% 6.83% 6.57% 6.26% 1600 7.50% 7.21% 7.05% 6.83% 6.59% 6.29% 1715 7.51% 7.18% 7.00% 6.78% 6.52% 6.20% (C1osing May 11) 1715 7.44% 7.10% 6.91% 6.69% 6.43% 6.13% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.94% 5.72% 5.54% 5.42% 5.34% 5.28% 1100 6.06% 5.84% 5.65% 5.53% 5.44% 5.37% 1200 5.99% 5.76% 5.57% 5.46% 5.37% 5.31% 1300 6.06% 5.84% 5.65% 5.53% 5.44% 5.37% 1400 5.99% 5.76% 5.57% 5.45% 5.37% 5.30% 1500 5.96% 5.74% 5.54% 5.43% 5.35% 5.28% 1600 5.97% 5.74% 5.55% 5.43% 5.35% 5.28% 1715 5.89% 5.66% 5.47% 5.35% 5.28% 5.22% (C1osing May 11) 1715 5.83% 5.62% 5.45% 5.33% 5.24% 5.18% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 53.9600/53.9700 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222 or E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com