Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next
------------------------------------------------------------
Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask
(in IST)
1000 02.10/02.70 01.05/01.35 01.05/01.35
07.12% 07.12% 07.12%
(May 14)
1000 02.10/02.70 01.05/01.35 01.05/01.35
07.15% 07.15% 07.15%
-------------------------------------------------------------
TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG
-------------------------------------------------------------
1000 15.50/16.50 45.00/47.00 76.00/78.00 106.00/108.00
1100 15.50/17.50 44.50/46.50 75.00/77.00 104.50/106.50
1200 15.50/16.50 45.00/47.00 76.00/78.00 105.50/107.50
1300 15.50/16.50 45.00/47.00 76.00/78.00 106.00/108.00
1400 15.50/16.50 45.00/47.00 76.00/78.00 106.00/108.00
1500 15.75/16.75 45.50/47.50 76.50/78.50 106.50/108.50
1600 15.00/17.00 44.50/46.50 75.50/77.50 105.50/107.50
1715 15.50/16.50 44.50/46.50 75.50/77.50 105.50/107.50
(C1osing May 14)
1715 17.00/19.00 47.00/49.00 78.50/80.50 109.00/111.00
-------------------------------------------------------------
TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC
-------------------------------------------------------------
1000 128.00/130.00 152.50/154.50 169.50/171.50 186.50/188.50
1100 126.00/128.00 150.00/152.00 166.00/168.00 182.00/184.00
1200 127.00/129.00 151.50/153.50 168.50/170.50 185.50/187.50
1300 128.50/130.50 153.00/155.00 170.00/172.00 187.00/189.00
1400 128.50/130.50 153.00/155.00 170.00/172.00 187.50/189.50
1500 129.50/131.50 154.50/156.50 171.50/173.50 189.00/191.00
1600 128.00/130.00 154.00/156.00 171.00/173.00 188.00/190.00
1715 128.50/130.50 153.50/155.50 170.50/172.50 188.00/190.00
(C1osing May 14)
1715 132.50/134.50 158.00/160.00 176.00/178.00 194.50/196.50
--------------------------------------------------------------
TIME JAN FEB MAR APR
--------------------------------------------------------------
1000 204.50/206.50 221.00/223.00 237.50/239.50 259.00/261.00
1100 198.50/200.50 215.00/217.00 231.50/233.50 252.50/254.50
1200 203.00/205.00 220.00/222.00 237.00/239.00 259.00/261.00
1300 204.00/206.00 221.00/223.00 238.00/240.00 260.00/262.00
1400 205.00/207.00 222.50/224.50 239.50/241.50 262.00/264.00
1500 206.50/208.50 223.50/225.50 240.50/242.50 263.00/265.00
1600 205.50/207.50 222.50/224.50 239.50/241.50 262.00/264.00
1715 205.50/207.50 222.50/224.50 239.50/241.50 262.00/264.00
(C1osing May 14)
1715 213.00/215.00 230.00/232.00 247.50/249.50 270.00/272.00
--------------------------------------------------------------
TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH
--------------------------------------------------------------
1000 7.34% 7.05% 6.89% 6.64% 6.34% 5.99%
1100 7.30% 6.96% 6.79% 6.53% 6.23% 5.87%
1200 7.34% 7.05% 6.87% 6.59% 6.30% 5.95%
1300 7.35% 7.06% 6.90% 6.66% 6.37% 6.02%
1400 7.34% 7.05% 6.89% 6.65% 6.37% 6.01%
1500 7.43% 7.12% 6.93% 6.70% 6.43% 6.07%
1600 7.28% 7.01% 6.86% 6.63% 6.39% 6.05%
1715 7.27% 7.00% 6.86% 6.65% 6.38% 6.03%
(C1osing May 14)
1715 7.51% 7.18% 7.00% 6.78% 6.52% 6.20%
--------------------------------------------------------------
TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH
--------------------------------------------------------------
1000 5.70% 5.46% 5.29% 5.17% 5.09% 5.04%
1100 5.56% 5.31% 5.13% 5.03% 4.96% 4.91%
1200 5.67% 5.43% 5.26% 5.16% 5.09% 5.04%
1300 5.72% 5.47% 5.29% 5.19% 5.12% 5.07%
1400 5.72% 5.49% 5.32% 5.21% 5.15% 5.10%
1500 5.78% 5.53% 5.35% 5.24% 5.17% 5.12%
1600 5.75% 5.50% 5.32% 5.22% 5.15% 5.10%
1715 5.74% 5.50% 5.32% 5.22% 5.15% 5.10%
(C1osing May 14)
1715 5.89% 5.66% 5.47% 5.35% 5.28% 5.22%
-------------------------------------------------------------
(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 53.7900/53.8000 rupees)

Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations.