Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.10/02.70 01.05/01.35 01.05/01.35 07.07% 07.07% 07.07% (May 15) 1000 02.10/02.70 01.05/01.35 01.05/01.35 07.15% 07.15% 07.15% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 14.50/15.50 44.00/46.00 74.00/76.00 103.00/105.00 1100 14.50/16.00 44.00/46.00 75.00/77.00 105.00/107.00 1200 14.50/16.00 44.50/46.50 75.50/77.50 105.50/107.50 1300 14.50/16.00 45.00/47.00 76.00/78.00 106.00/108.00 1400 15.00/16.00 45.50/47.00 76.50/78.50 106.50/108.50 1500 14.75/16.25 45.50/47.50 77.00/79.00 107.00/109.00 1600 15.25/16.25 46.00/48.00 77.50/79.50 107.50/109.50 1715 14.50/16.00 45.00/47.00 76.50/78.50 107.00/109.00 (C1osing May 15) 1715 15.50/16.50 44.50/46.50 75.50/77.50 105.50/107.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 124.50/126.50 148.50/150.50 165.00/167.00 181.50/183.50 1100 127.50/129.50 151.50/153.50 168.00/170.00 184.50/186.50 1200 127.50/129.50 151.50/153.50 168.00/170.00 184.50/186.50 1300 129.00/131.00 154.00/156.00 171.00/173.00 188.00/190.00 1400 129.50/131.50 155.50/157.50 173.00/175.00 190.50/192.50 1500 132.50/134.50 159.50/161.50 177.00/179.00 195.00/197.00 1600 131.50/133.50 157.50/159.50 175.00/177.00 192.50/194.50 1715 131.50/133.50 157.50/159.50 175.50/177.50 193.50/195.50 (C1osing May 15) 1715 128.50/130.50 153.50/155.50 170.50/172.50 188.00/190.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 198.00/200.00 214.00/216.00 230.00/232.00 251.00/253.00 1100 201.00/203.00 217.50/219.50 234.00/236.00 256.00/258.00 1200 201.50/203.50 218.00/220.00 234.50/236.50 256.50/258.50 1300 205.00/207.00 222.00/224.00 239.00/241.00 261.00/263.00 1400 208.00/210.00 225.50/227.50 243.00/245.00 266.00/268.00 1500 213.50/215.50 231.75/233.75 250.00/252.00 273.00/275.00 1600 210.50/212.50 228.25/230.25 246.00/248.00 269.50/271.50 1715 212.00/214.00 230.00/232.00 248.50/250.50 272.00/274.00 (C1osing May 15) 1715 205.50/207.50 222.50/224.50 239.50/241.50 262.00/264.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.30% 6.93% 6.71% 6.45% 6.16% 5.82% 1100 7.32% 7.00% 6.83% 6.60% 6.30% 5.93% 1200 7.38% 7.05% 6.86% 6.60% 6.29% 5.92% 1300 7.43% 7.08% 6.87% 6.64% 6.36% 6.01% 1400 7.47% 7.13% 6.93% 6.69% 6.43% 6.09% 1500 7.55% 7.20% 6.97% 6.81% 6.60% 6.25% 1600 7.61% 7.23% 6.98% 6.76% 6.50% 6.15% 1715 7.42% 7.10% 6.92% 6.74% 6.49% 6.15% (C1osing May 15) 1715 7.27% 7.00% 6.86% 6.65% 6.38% 6.03% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.52% 5.28% 5.10% 4.99% 4.91% 4.87% 1100 5.62% 5.36% 5.18% 5.08% 5.01% 4.95% 1200 5.61% 5.36% 5.19% 5.08% 5.01% 4.96% 1300 5.70% 5.44% 5.27% 5.16% 5.08% 5.02% 1400 5.79% 5.54% 5.36% 5.26% 5.19% 5.13% 1500 5.93% 5.68% 5.52% 5.42% 5.34% 5.26% 1600 5.84% 5.59% 5.42% 5.31% 5.25% 5.18% 1715 5.85% 5.61% 5.45% 5.35% 5.29% 5.22% (C1osing May 15) 1715 5.74% 5.50% 5.32% 5.22% 5.15% 5.10% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 54.4900/54.5000 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222 or E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com