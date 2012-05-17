Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.35/05.00 01.10/01.25 03.25/03.75 07.31% 07.40% 07.28% (May 16) 1000 02.10/02.70 01.05/01.35 01.05/01.35 07.07% 07.07% 07.07% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 11.75/13.75 42.50/44.50 74.50/76.50 105.50/107.50 1100 11.75/12.75 42.50/44.50 74.00/76.00 104.50/106.50 1200 11.00/12.50 42.00/44.00 74.00/76.00 105.00/107.00 1300 11.50/12.50 42.50/43.50 73.50/75.00 103.75/105.75 1400 11.50/12.50 42.25/44.25 74.00/76.00 104.50/106.50 1500 11.00/12.50 41.50/43.50 72.50/74.50 102.50/104.50 1600 11.50/12.50 42.00/44.00 73.00/75.00 103.00/105.00 1715 11.25/12.25 41.50/43.50 72.50/74.50 102.50/104.50 (C1osing May 16) 1715 14.50/16.00 45.00/47.00 76.50/78.50 107.00/109.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 129.50/131.50 156.50/158.50 175.50/177.50 194.50/196.50 1100 129.50/131.50 156.50/158.50 175.00/177.00 193.50/195.50 1200 130.00/132.00 157.00/159.00 175.50/177.50 194.00/196.00 1300 128.50/130.50 155.00/157.00 173.00/175.00 191.50/193.50 1400 129.00/131.00 155.50/157.50 174.00/176.00 192.50/194.50 1500 126.50/128.50 152.00/154.00 170.00/172.00 188.50/190.50 1600 127.00/129.00 152.50/154.50 170.00/172.00 188.00/190.00 1715 126.00/128.00 151.00/153.00 168.50/170.50 186.00/188.00 (C1osing May 16) 1715 131.50/133.50 157.50/159.50 175.50/177.50 193.50/195.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 213.50/215.50 232.50/234.50 251.50/253.50 275.50/277.50 1100 212.50/214.50 231.00/233.00 249.50/251.50 273.50/275.50 1200 213.00/215.00 231.50/233.50 250.00/252.00 274.00/276.00 1300 210.00/213.00 228.00/230.00 246.00/248.00 270.00/272.00 1400 211.00/213.00 229.00/231.00 247.00/249.00 271.00/273.00 1500 207.00/209.00 225.00/227.00 243.50/245.50 267.00/269.00 1600 206.00/208.00 223.50/225.50 241.50/243.50 265.00/267.00 1715 204.00/206.00 221.50/223.50 239.00/241.00 262.00/264.00 (C1osing May 16) 1715 212.00/214.00 230.00/232.00 248.50/250.50 272.00/274.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.60% 7.20% 7.05% 6.81% 6.56% 6.24% 1100 7.56% 7.16% 6.98% 6.78% 6.55% 6.22% 1200 7.44% 7.14% 7.00% 6.81% 6.56% 6.23% 1300 7.45% 7.07% 6.92% 6.72% 6.48% 6.14% 1400 7.48% 7.13% 6.97% 6.75% 6.49% 6.17% 1500 7.35% 6.99% 6.83% 6.61% 6.35% 6.02% 1600 7.44% 7.04% 6.86% 6.64% 6.37% 6.03% 1715 7.35% 6.99% 6.83% 6.60% 6.32% 5.98% (C1osing May 16) 1715 7.42% 7.10% 6.92% 6.74% 6.49% 6.15% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.95% 5.71% 5.57% 5.48% 5.42% 5.34% 1100 5.92% 5.68% 5.53% 5.43% 5.37% 5.30% 1200 5.93% 5.69% 5.54% 5.44% 5.38% 5.30% 1300 5.85% 5.61% 5.45% 5.35% 5.29% 5.23% 1400 5.87% 5.63% 5.47% 5.37% 5.31% 5.24% 1500 5.74% 5.51% 5.37% 5.28% 5.23% 5.16% 1600 5.73% 5.49% 5.34% 5.24% 5.19% 5.13% 1715 5.68% 5.44% 5.30% 5.19% 5.13% 5.08% (C1osing May 16) 1715 5.85% 5.61% 5.45% 5.35% 5.29% 5.22% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 54.4700/54.4800 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222 or E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com