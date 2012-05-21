Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/05.00 03.25/03.85 01.05/01.35 06.67% 07.22% 07.00% (May 17) 1000 04.35/05.00 01.10/01.25 03.25/03.75 07.31% 07.40% 07.28% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 10.25/11.25 41.00/43.00 72.00/74.00 102.00/104.00 1100 10.50/11.50 41.50/43.50 72.50/74.50 102.00/104.00 1200 10.50/11.25 41.50/42.50 72.50/74.00 102.00/103.50 1300 10.00/11.50 41.00/43.00 72.00/74.00 102.00/104.00 1400 10.00/11.50 41.00/43.00 73.00/75.00 103.00/105.00 1500 09.50/11.50 41.00/43.00 73.00/75.00 103.00/105.00 1600 10.50/11.50 42.00/44.00 73.50/75.50 104.00/106.00 1715 10.50/11.50 42.00/44.00 73.50/75.50 104.00/106.00 (C1osing May 17) 1715 11.25/12.25 41.50/43.50 72.50/74.50 102.50/104.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 125.00/127.00 149.50/151.50 166.00/168.00 183.00/185.00 1100 125.00/127.00 150.00/152.00 166.50/168.50 183.50/185.50 1200 125.00/127.00 150.00/152.00 167.00/169.00 184.00/186.00 1300 125.50/127.50 150.50/152.50 167.50/169.50 185.00/187.00 1400 127.00/129.00 152.50/154.50 170.50/172.50 188.50/190.50 1500 127.00/129.00 153.00/155.00 170.50/172.50 188.00/190.00 1600 128.50/130.50 154.50/156.50 173.00/175.00 191.50/193.50 1715 129.00/131.00 155.50/157.00 174.00/176.00 193.00/195.00 (C1osing May 17) 1715 126.00/128.00 151.00/153.00 168.50/170.50 186.00/188.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 200.00/202.00 217.00/219.00 234.00/236.00 257.00/259.00 1100 200.50/202.50 217.50/219.50 234.50/236.50 257.00/259.00 1200 201.00/203.00 218.00/220.00 235.50/237.50 258.00/260.00 1300 202.50/204.50 219.50/221.50 236.50/238.50 259.50/261.50 1400 206.50/208.50 224.00/226.00 242.00/244.00 265.50/267.50 1500 205.50/207.50 223.00/225.00 241.00/243.00 264.50/266.50 1600 210.00/212.00 228.00/230.00 246.50/248.50 270.50/272.50 1715 212.00/214.00 230.50/232.50 249.00/251.00 273.00/275.00 (C1osing May 17) 1715 204.00/206.00 221.50/223.50 239.00/241.00 262.00/264.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.41% 7.02% 6.83% 6.55% 6.27% 5.88% 1100 7.49% 7.06% 6.83% 6.53% 6.27% 5.89% 1200 7.40% 7.02% 6.81% 6.53% 6.27% 5.90% 1300 7.41% 7.01% 6.83% 6.57% 6.30% 5.93% 1400 7.42% 7.11% 6.91% 6.65% 6.39% 6.04% 1500 7.40% 7.10% 6.91% 6.65% 6.41% 6.04% 1600 7.62% 7.20% 7.00% 6.75% 6.50% 6.15% 1715 7.63% 7.21% 7.01% 6.78% 6.54% 6.19% (C1osing May 17) 1715 7.35% 6.99% 6.83% 6.60% 6.32% 5.98% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.56% 5.34% 5.18% 5.08% 5.02% 4.97% 1100 5.57% 5.34% 5.18% 5.08% 5.02% 4.96% 1200 5.58% 5.35% 5.19% 5.09% 5.03% 4.97% 1300 5.62% 5.40% 5.24% 5.13% 5.07% 5.01% 1400 5.73% 5.51% 5.35% 5.25% 5.20% 5.13% 1500 5.72% 5.48% 5.32% 5.23% 5.17% 5.11% 1600 5.84% 5.62% 5.47% 5.37% 5.31% 5.24% 1715 5.89% 5.68% 5.53% 5.43% 5.37% 5.29% (C1osing May 17) 1715 5.68% 5.44% 5.30% 5.19% 5.13% 5.08% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 54.4200/54.4300 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222 or E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com