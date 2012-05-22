Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.10/02.70 01.05/01.35 01.05/01.35 07.02% 07.02% 07.02% (May 18) 1000 04.00/05.00 03.25/03.85 01.05/01.35 06.67% 07.22% 07.00% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 09.00/10.00 40.50/42.00 72.50/74.00 103.00/105.00 1100 09.25/10.00 41.25/42.25 73.00/74.50 103.50/105.50 1200 09.50/10.00 41.75/42.75 73.50/75.00 104.50/106.50 1300 09.50/10.50 41.50/43.50 73.50/75.50 104.50/106.50 1400 09.50/10.50 42.00/44.00 74.00/76.00 105.00/107.00 1500 09.00/10.00 41.00/43.00 73.00/75.00 104.00/106.00 1600 09.00/10.00 41.00/43.00 73.00/75.00 103.50/105.50 1715 09.00/09.75 41.50/42.50 73.50/75.00 104.00/106.00 (C1osing May 18) 1715 10.50/11.50 42.00/44.00 73.50/75.50 104.00/106.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 128.00/130.00 155.00/157.00 174.00/176.00 193.50/195.50 1100 128.50/130.50 155.50/157.50 174.50/176.50 194.00/196.00 1200 130.00/132.00 156.50/158.50 176.50/178.50 196.00/198.00 1300 130.00/132.00 157.00/159.00 177.00/179.00 197.00/199.00 1400 130.50/132.50 158.00/160.00 178.00/180.00 198.50/200.50 1500 129.50/131.50 156.50/158.50 176.50/178.50 196.50/198.50 1600 128.50/130.50 155.00/157.00 175.00/177.00 195.50/197.50 1715 129.50/131.50 156.50/158.50 176.50/178.50 196.50/198.50 (C1osing May 18) 1715 129.00/131.00 155.50/157.00 174.00/176.00 193.00/195.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 213.00/215.00 232.00/234.00 251.50/253.50 275.50/277.50 1100 214.00/216.00 233.00/235.00 252.00/254.00 276.00/278.00 1200 216.00/218.00 235.00/237.00 254.00/256.00 278.00/280.00 1300 217.50/219.50 237.00/239.00 256.50/258.50 281.00/283.00 1400 219.00/221.00 239.00/241.00 259.00/261.00 283.50/285.50 1500 217.00/219.00 236.50/238.50 256.00/258.00 280.00/282.00 1600 216.00/218.00 235.50/237.50 255.00/257.00 279.00/281.00 1715 217.00/219.00 236.50/238.50 256.50/258.50 280.50/282.50 (C1osing May 18) 1715 212.00/214.00 230.50/232.50 249.00/251.00 273.00/275.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.46% 7.15% 6.98% 6.76% 6.53% 6.19% 1100 7.54% 7.19% 7.00% 6.77% 6.54% 6.20% 1200 7.64% 7.25% 7.07% 6.86% 6.59% 6.27% 1300 7.70% 7.28% 7.08% 6.86% 6.61% 6.29% 1400 7.79% 7.35% 7.12% 6.90% 6.66% 6.34% 1500 7.57% 7.21% 7.02% 6.81% 6.57% 6.26% 1600 7.57% 7.20% 6.99% 6.76% 6.51% 6.20% 1715 7.54% 7.20% 7.00% 6.78% 6.54% 6.23% (C1osing May 18) 1715 7.63% 7.21% 7.01% 6.78% 6.54% 6.19% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.91% 5.70% 5.55% 5.47% 5.41% 5.33% 1100 5.91% 5.71% 5.57% 5.47% 5.41% 5.33% 1200 5.98% 5.77% 5.62% 5.52% 5.46% 5.37% 1300 6.01% 5.81% 5.67% 5.58% 5.52% 5.43% 1400 6.06% 5.86% 5.72% 5.64% 5.58% 5.48% 1500 5.98% 5.78% 5.64% 5.55% 5.49% 5.39% 1600 5.94% 5.75% 5.61% 5.52% 5.46% 5.37% 1715 5.95% 5.76% 5.62% 5.53% 5.47% 5.38% (C1osing May 18) 1715 5.89% 5.68% 5.53% 5.43% 5.37% 5.29% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 55.0300/55.0400 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222 or E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com