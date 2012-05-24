Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.10/02.70 01.05/01.35 01.05/01.35 06.88% 06.88% 06.88% (May 22) 1000 02.30/02.40 01.15/01.20 01.15/01.20 07.63% 07.63% 07.63% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 06.75/07.50 39.25/40.25 71.25/72.75 102.00/104.00 1100 07.00/08.00 39.25/41.25 71.50/73.50 102.50/104.50 1200 07.00/08.00 39.50/41.50 72.00/74.00 103.50/105.50 1300 07.00/08.00 39.50/41.50 72.00/74.00 103.50/105.50 1400 06.00/08.00 39.50/41.50 72.00/74.00 103.50/105.50 1500 06.75/07.75 39.25/41.25 72.25/74.25 104.00/106.00 1600 06.75/07.75 39.25/41.25 72.00/74.00 103.50/105.50 1715 07.00/07.50 39.50/40.50 72.00/73.50 103.50/105.50 (C1osing May 22) 1715 08.00/08.50 40.75/41.75 72.75/74.25 104.00/106.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 127.00/129.00 153.50/155.50 174.00/176.00 194.50/196.50 1100 127.00/129.00 154.00/156.00 174.50/176.50 195.00/197.00 1200 128.50/130.50 155.00/157.00 175.50/177.50 196.50/198.50 1300 128.50/130.50 155.00/157.00 175.50/177.50 196.50/198.50 1400 128.00/130.00 154.50/156.50 175.00/177.00 196.00/198.00 1500 129.00/131.00 155.50/157.50 176.00/178.00 197.00/199.00 1600 128.50/130.50 155.00/157.00 175.50/177.50 196.50/198.50 1715 128.50/130.50 155.00/157.00 175.50/177.50 196.50/198.50 (C1osing May 22) 1715 129.50/131.50 156.50/158.50 177.00/179.00 198.50/200.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 215.50/217.50 235.50/237.50 255.50/257.50 280.00/282.00 1100 216.00/218.00 236.00/238.00 256.00/258.00 280.50/282.50 1200 217.50/219.50 237.50/239.50 257.50/259.50 282.00/284.00 1300 217.50/219.50 237.50/239.50 258.00/260.00 282.50/284.50 1400 217.00/219.00 237.00/239.00 257.50/259.50 282.00/284.00 1500 218.00/220.00 238.00/240.00 258.50/260.50 283.00/285.00 1600 217.50/219.50 237.50/239.50 258.00/260.00 282.50/284.50 1715 218.00/220.00 238.00/240.00 258.50/260.50 283.00/285.00 (C1osing May 22) 1715 220.00/222.00 240.00/242.00 260.50/262.50 285.00/287.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.45% 7.08% 6.90% 6.67% 6.41% 6.10% 1100 7.53% 7.12% 6.92% 6.66% 6.41% 6.10% 1200 7.57% 7.16% 6.97% 6.73% 6.45% 6.13% 1300 7.57% 7.16% 6.97% 6.73% 6.45% 6.13% 1400 7.52% 7.13% 6.94% 6.68% 6.40% 6.09% 1500 7.49% 7.15% 6.98% 6.73% 6.45% 6.13% 1600 7.48% 7.12% 6.94% 6.70% 6.42% 6.10% 1715 7.46% 7.12% 6.96% 6.72% 6.44% 6.12% (C1osing May 22) 1715 7.56% 7.18% 7.01% 6.80% 6.53% 6.21% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.86% 5.68% 5.56% 5.48% 5.42% 5.32% 1100 5.86% 5.68% 5.56% 5.48% 5.42% 5.32% 1200 5.89% 5.71% 5.59% 5.50% 5.44% 5.34% 1300 5.89% 5.71% 5.59% 5.51% 5.45% 5.35% 1400 5.85% 5.68% 5.55% 5.48% 5.42% 5.32% 1500 5.89% 5.71% 5.58% 5.50% 5.44% 5.34% 1600 5.86% 5.68% 5.56% 5.49% 5.42% 5.32% 1715 5.88% 5.72% 5.59% 5.52% 5.45% 5.35% (C1osing May 22) 1715 5.99% 5.81% 5.68% 5.60% 5.54% 5.44% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 55.9950/56.0050 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222 or E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com