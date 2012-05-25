Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.25/06.75 01.05/01.35 04.25/05.25 06.83% 06.83% 06.91% (May 23) 1000 02.10/02.70 01.05/01.35 01.05/01.35 06.88% 06.88% 06.88% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 02.00/03.00 35.00/37.00 68.00/70.00 100.00/102.00 1100 02.25/02.75 36.00/37.00 69.00/70.50 100.50/102.50 1200 02.00/03.00 35.00/37.00 69.00/71.00 101.00/103.00 1300 01.75/02.75 35.50/37.50 68.50/70.50 100.50/102.50 1400 02.00/03.00 35.50/37.00 68.50/70.50 100.50/102.50 1500 01.75/02.75 35.50/37.50 69.00/71.00 101.00/103.00 1600 01.75/02.75 35.50/37.50 69.00/71.00 101.00/103.00 1715 01.75/02.75 35.50/37.50 69.00/71.00 101.00/103.00 (C1osing May 23) 1715 07.00/07.50 39.50/40.50 72.00/73.50 103.50/105.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 125.50/127.50 153.00/155.00 174.00/176.00 195.50/197.50 1100 126.00/128.00 153.00/155.00 174.00/176.00 195.50/197.50 1200 126.00/128.00 153.50/155.50 174.50/176.50 196.00/198.00 1300 125.50/127.50 152.50/154.50 173.50/175.50 195.00/197.00 1400 125.50/127.50 152.50/154.50 174.00/176.00 195.00/197.00 1500 126.00/128.00 152.50/154.50 173.50/175.50 195.00/197.00 1600 126.00/128.00 152.50/154.50 174.00/176.00 196.00/198.00 1715 126.50/128.50 153.00/154.50 174.50/176.50 196.50/198.50 (C1osing May 23) 1715 128.50/130.50 155.00/157.00 175.50/177.50 196.50/198.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 217.50/219.50 238.00/240.00 259.00/261.00 284.00/286.00 1100 217.50/219.50 238.00/240.00 259.00/261.00 284.00/286.00 1200 218.00/220.00 239.00/241.00 260.00/262.00 285.00/287.00 1300 217.00/219.00 237.50/239.50 258.50/260.50 283.50/285.50 1400 217.00/219.00 237.50/239.50 258.50/260.50 283.50/285.50 1500 217.00/219.00 237.75/239.75 258.50/260.50 283.50/285.50 1600 218.00/220.00 239.00/241.00 260.00/262.00 285.00/287.00 1715 218.50/220.50 239.50/241.50 260.50/262.50 285.50/287.50 (C1osing May 23) 1715 218.00/220.00 238.00/240.00 258.50/260.50 283.00/285.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.55% 7.13% 6.99% 6.74% 6.48% 6.16% 1100 7.63% 7.18% 7.01% 6.75% 6.45% 6.14% 1200 7.53% 7.21% 7.04% 6.75% 6.48% 6.16% 1300 7.64% 7.17% 7.02% 6.73% 6.44% 6.13% 1400 7.59% 7.17% 7.02% 6.73% 6.44% 6.15% 1500 7.66% 7.23% 7.06% 6.77% 6.46% 6.14% 1600 7.70% 7.27% 7.10% 6.81% 6.49% 6.19% 1715 7.72% 7.29% 7.12% 6.85% 6.53% 6.23% (C1osing May 23) 1715 7.46% 7.12% 6.96% 6.72% 6.44% 6.12% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.92% 5.76% 5.65% 5.58% 5.52% 5.41% 1100 5.90% 5.74% 5.63% 5.56% 5.50% 5.39% 1200 5.91% 5.76% 5.66% 5.58% 5.52% 5.41% 1300 5.89% 5.74% 5.63% 5.56% 5.50% 5.39% 1400 5.89% 5.74% 5.63% 5.56% 5.50% 5.39% 1500 5.90% 5.75% 5.65% 5.57% 5.51% 5.40% 1600 5.96% 5.81% 5.71% 5.63% 5.57% 5.46% 1715 6.00% 5.84% 5.74% 5.66% 5.59% 5.48% (C1osing May 23) 1715 5.88% 5.72% 5.59% 5.52% 5.45% 5.35% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 55.6500/55.6600 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222 or E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com