Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.60/05.25 04.60/05.25 N/A 07.52% 07.52% N/A (May 24) 1000 05.25/06.75 01.05/01.35 04.25/05.25 06.83% 06.83% 06.91% ------------------------------------------------------------ TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 01.75/02.75 35.00/37.00 68.50/70.50 100.50/102.50 1100 01.50/02.50 35.00/36.50 68.50/70.50 100.50/102.50 1200 01.75/02.75 35.00/37.00 68.00/70.00 100.00/102.00 1300 01.75/02.75 35.00/37.00 67.50/69.50 99.00/101.00 1400 01.75/02.75 34.50/36.50 67.00/69.00 98.50/100.50 1500 02.00/03.00 35.50/37.00 68.50/70.50 100.00/102.00 1600 02.25/02.75 35.75/36.75 68.75/70.25 100.50/102.50 1715 02.00/02.50 35.25/36.25 68.00/69.50 99.50/101.50 (C1osing May 24) 1715 01.75/02.75 35.50/37.50 69.00/71.00 101.00/103.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 125.50/127.50 152.50/154.50 173.50/175.50 195.00/197.00 1100 125.50/127.50 152.00/154.00 173.50/175.50 195.00/197.00 1200 124.50/126.50 150.50/152.50 171.50/173.50 192.50/194.50 1300 123.00/125.00 148.50/150.50 169.00/171.00 190.00/192.00 1400 122.50/124.50 148.00/150.00 168.50/170.50 189.00/191.00 1500 123.50/125.50 149.00/151.00 170.00/172.00 191.00/193.00 1600 124.00/126.00 149.50/151.50 170.00/172.00 190.50/192.50 1715 123.50/125.50 149.00/151.00 170.00/172.00 191.00/193.00 (C1osing May 24) 1715 126.50/128.50 153.00/154.50 174.50/176.50 196.50/198.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 217.00/219.00 238.00/240.00 259.00/261.00 284.00/286.00 1100 217.00/219.00 238.00/240.00 259.00/261.00 284.00/286.00 1200 214.00/216.00 234.50/236.50 255.00/257.00 280.00/282.00 1300 211.00/213.00 231.50/233.50 252.00/254.00 276.50/278.50 1400 210.00/212.00 230.00/232.00 250.00/252.00 274.50/276.50 1500 212.50/214.50 232.50/234.50 252.50/254.50 277.00/279.00 1600 211.50/213.50 231.50/233.50 251.50/253.50 276.00/278.00 1715 212.50/214.50 232.50/234.50 252.50/254.50 277.00/279.00 (C1osing May 24) 1715 218.50/220.50 239.50/241.50 260.50/262.50 285.50/287.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.59% 7.22% 7.07% 6.78% 6.49% 6.18% 1100 7.55% 7.23% 7.07% 6.79% 6.48% 6.18% 1200 7.61% 7.18% 7.04% 6.74% 6.42% 6.12% 1300 7.65% 7.17% 7.02% 6.70% 6.37% 6.06% 1400 7.56% 7.13% 6.99% 6.68% 6.36% 6.06% 1500 7.70% 7.27% 7.08% 6.72% 6.39% 6.09% 1600 7.71% 7.28% 7.12% 6.75% 6.42% 6.10% 1715 7.60% 7.20% 7.05% 6.73% 6.40% 6.10% (C1osing May 24) 1715 7.72% 7.29% 7.12% 6.85% 6.53% 6.23% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.93% 5.78% 5.68% 5.61% 5.55% 5.44% 1100 5.94% 5.79% 5.69% 5.62% 5.55% 5.46% 1200 5.87% 5.71% 5.61% 5.53% 5.48% 5.39% 1300 5.83% 5.66% 5.57% 5.50% 5.44% 5.35% 1400 5.81% 5.65% 5.54% 5.47% 5.41% 5.33% 1500 5.85% 5.70% 5.59% 5.51% 5.45% 5.36% 1600 5.84% 5.68% 5.57% 5.49% 5.43% 5.35% 1715 5.86% 5.71% 5.60% 5.51% 5.46% 5.37% (C1osing May 24) 1715 6.00% 5.84% 5.74% 5.66% 5.59% 5.48% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 55.3700/55.3800 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222 or E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com