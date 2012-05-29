Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 N/A N/A 01.15/01.20 N/A N/A 07.61% (May 25) 1000 04.60/05.25 04.60/05.25 N/A 07.52% 07.52% N/A ------------------------------------------------------------ TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 01.00/01.50 34.50/36.50 68.00/70.00 100.00/102.00 1100 00.50/01.50 34.25/36.25 67.50/69.50 99.50/101.50 1200 01.00/01.75 34.50/35.50 68.00/69.50 100.00/102.00 1300 00.50/01.50 34.00/36.00 67.50/69.50 99.00/101.00 1400 01.00/01.50 34.00/36.00 67.50/69.50 99.50/101.50 1500 01.00/01.50 34.00/36.00 68.00/70.00 100.00/102.00 1600 00.75/01.75 34.25/36.25 67.75/69.75 99.75/101.75 1715 01.00/01.50 34.00/36.00 67.00/69.00 98.50/100.50 (C1osing May 25) 1715 02.00/02.50 35.25/36.25 68.00/69.50 99.50/101.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 124.50/126.50 150.50/152.50 171.50/173.50 193.00/195.00 1100 124.50/126.50 151.00/153.00 172.00/174.00 193.50/195.50 1200 125.00/127.00 151.50/153.50 172.00/174.00 193.50/195.50 1300 124.00/126.00 149.50/151.50 170.50/172.50 191.50/193.50 1400 123.50/125.50 149.00/151.00 170.00/172.00 191.00/193.00 1500 124.50/126.50 150.00/152.00 171.00/173.00 192.50/194.50 1600 124.25/126.25 150.25/152.25 171.25/173.25 192.25/194.25 1715 122.00/124.00 147.00/149.00 167.00/169.00 188.00/190.00 (C1osing May 25) 1715 123.50/125.50 149.00/151.00 170.00/172.00 191.00/193.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 214.50/216.50 235.00/237.00 255.50/257.50 280.50/282.50 1100 215.00/217.00 235.50/237.50 256.50/258.50 281.50/283.50 1200 215.50/217.50 236.00/238.00 257.00/259.00 282.00/284.00 1300 213.00/215.00 233.50/235.50 254.00/256.00 278.50/280.50 1400 212.50/214.50 233.00/235.00 253.50/255.50 278.50/280.50 1500 214.00/216.00 234.50/236.50 255.00/257.00 280.00/282.00 1600 214.25/216.25 234.25/236.25 254.75/256.75 279.75/281.75 1715 209.00/211.00 229.00/231.00 249.00/251.00 273.50/275.50 (C1osing May 25) 1715 212.50/214.50 232.50/234.50 252.50/254.50 277.00/279.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.83% 7.37% 7.19% 6.86% 6.52% 6.20% 1100 7.77% 7.31% 7.15% 6.86% 6.53% 6.22% 1200 7.69% 7.32% 7.17% 6.87% 6.54% 6.20% 1300 7.69% 7.29% 7.09% 6.81% 6.45% 6.14% 1400 7.70% 7.30% 7.14% 6.79% 6.44% 6.13% 1500 7.71% 7.36% 7.18% 6.85% 6.49% 6.18% 1600 7.77% 7.34% 7.17% 6.84% 6.50% 6.19% 1715 7.72% 7.26% 7.08% 6.72% 6.36% 6.04% (C1osing May 25) 1715 7.60% 7.20% 7.05% 6.73% 6.40% 6.10% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.97% 5.80% 5.70% 5.62% 5.56% 5.46% 1100 5.98% 5.81% 5.71% 5.64% 5.58% 5.48% 1200 5.97% 5.81% 5.70% 5.63% 5.57% 5.48% 1300 5.90% 5.74% 5.64% 5.57% 5.50% 5.42% 1400 5.89% 5.73% 5.64% 5.56% 5.51% 5.42% 1500 5.95% 5.78% 5.68% 5.60% 5.54% 5.45% 1600 5.94% 5.79% 5.68% 5.60% 5.54% 5.45% 1715 5.81% 5.65% 5.55% 5.47% 5.42% 5.34% (C1osing May 25) 1715 5.86% 5.71% 5.60% 5.51% 5.46% 5.37% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 55.1850/55.1950 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222 or E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com