Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next
------------------------------------------------------------
Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask
(in IST)
1000 02.30/02.40 01.15/01.20 01.15/01.20
07.55% 07.55% 07.55%
(May 28)
1000 N/A N/A 01.15/01.20
N/A N/A 07.61%
------------------------------------------------------------
TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP
-------------------------------------------------------------
1000 32.50/34.50 65.50/67.50 97.50/99.50 121.00/123.00
1100 33.00/34.00 66.00/68.00 97.00/99.00 120.00/122.00
1200 32.50/34.00 65.50/67.00 97.50/99.50 120.50/122.50
1300 32.50/34.50 65.50/67.50 97.50/99.50 120.50/122.50
1400 32.00/34.00 65.00/67.00 96.00/98.00 119.00/121.00
1500 32.00/34.00 65.00/67.00 96.50/98.50 119.50/121.50
1600 31.00/33.00 63.50/65.50 94.50/96.50 116.50/118.50
1715 31.50/33.50 64.00/66.00 94.50/96.50 116.50/118.50
(C1osing May 28)
1715 34.00/36.00 67.00/69.00 98.50/100.50 122.00/124.00
-------------------------------------------------------------
TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN
-------------------------------------------------------------
1000 146.00/148.00 166.00/168.00 186.50/188.50 207.00/209.00
1100 144.50/146.50 164.50/166.50 184.50/186.50 205.00/207.00
1200 145.50/147.50 165.50/167.50 185.50/187.50 206.00/208.00
1300 145.50/147.50 165.50/167.50 186.00/188.00 207.00/209.00
1400 143.50/145.50 163.50/165.50 183.50/185.50 204.00/206.00
1500 144.00/146.00 164.00/166.00 184.00/186.00 204.50/206.50
1600 140.00/142.00 159.00/161.00 178.00/180.00 197.50/199.50
1715 140.00/142.00 159.00/161.00 178.50/180.50 198.00/200.00
(C1osing May 28)
1715 147.00/149.00 167.00/169.00 188.00/190.00 209.00/211.00
--------------------------------------------------------------
TIME FEB MAR APR MAY
--------------------------------------------------------------
1000 227.00/229.00 247.00/249.00 271.00/273.00 291.00/293.00
1100 225.00/227.00 245.00/247.00 269.00/271.00 289.50/291.50
1200 226.00/228.00 246.00/248.00 270.00/272.00 290.00/292.00
1300 227.00/229.00 247.00/249.00 271.50/273.50 291.50/293.50
1400 223.50/225.50 243.00/245.00 267.00/269.00 286.50/288.50
1500 224.25/226.25 244.00/246.00 268.00/270.00 288.00/290.00
1600 216.50/218.50 235.50/237.50 259.00/261.00 278.50/280.50
1715 217.00/219.00 236.00/238.00 259.50/261.50 279.00/281.00
(C1osing May 28)
1715 229.00/231.00 249.00/251.00 273.50/275.50 01.00/01.50
--------------------------------------------------------------
TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH
--------------------------------------------------------------
1000 7.58% 7.16% 7.03% 6.67% 6.31% 5.99%
1100 7.59% 7.21% 7.00% 6.62% 6.25% 5.94%
1200 7.53% 7.13% 7.03% 6.65% 6.29% 5.97%
1300 7.60% 7.18% 7.05% 6.66% 6.30% 5.99%
1400 7.48% 7.11% 6.93% 6.57% 6.21% 5.91%
1500 7.48% 7.11% 6.97% 6.60% 6.23% 5.93%
1600 7.22% 6.92% 6.79% 6.41% 6.03% 5.72%
1715 7.35% 6.99% 6.81% 6.42% 6.04% 5.73%
(C1osing May 28)
1715 7.72% 7.26% 7.08% 6.72% 6.36% 6.04%
--------------------------------------------------------------
TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH
--------------------------------------------------------------
1000 5.75% 5.57% 5.48% 5.41% 5.35% 5.25%
1100 5.69% 5.52% 5.44% 5.37% 5.31% 5.23%
1200 5.72% 5.55% 5.46% 5.39% 5.33% 5.23%
1300 5.75% 5.59% 5.50% 5.42% 5.37% 5.28%
1400 5.67% 5.50% 5.40% 5.33% 5.27% 5.18%
1500 5.68% 5.51% 5.42% 5.35% 5.29% 5.20%
1600 5.47% 5.30% 5.21% 5.14% 5.09% 5.01%
1715 5.50% 5.32% 5.24% 5.16% 5.11% 5.03%
(C1osing May 28)
1715 5.81% 5.65% 5.55% 5.47% 5.42% 5.34%
-------------------------------------------------------------
(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 55.6700/55.6800 rupees)
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank.