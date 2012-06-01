Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.90/05.15 01.20/01.25 03.60/03.80 07.92% 07.76% 07.76% (May 30) 1000 02.30/02.40 01.15/01.20 01.15/01.20 07.48% 07.48% 07.48% ------------------------------------------------------------ TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 29.00/30.00 62.00/63.00 93.00/95.00 116.00/118.00 1100 29.00/30.00 61.50/63.50 92.50/94.50 115.00/117.00 1200 28.50/30.00 61.50/63.50 93.00/95.00 116.00/118.00 1300 29.00/31.00 62.25/64.25 93.00/95.00 115.50/117.50 1400 28.50/30.00 61.00/63.00 92.50/94.50 115.00/117.00 1500 28.50/30.00 61.00/63.00 92.00/94.00 114.50/116.50 1600 28.50/29.50 60.50/62.50 91.50/93.50 113.50/115.50 1715 29.00/30.00 61.50/63.00 92.50/94.50 114.50/116.50 (C1osing May 30) 1715 32.00/33.50 65.00/67.00 96.50/98.50 119.00/121.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 140.50/142.50 160.50/162.50 181.00/183.00 201.50/203.50 1100 139.00/141.00 158.50/160.50 178.50/180.50 198.50/200.50 1200 140.50/142.50 160.00/162.00 180.00/182.00 200.00/202.00 1300 139.50/141.50 159.00/161.00 179.00/181.00 199.00/201.00 1400 139.00/141.00 158.50/160.50 178.50/180.50 198.50/200.50 1500 139.00/141.00 158.50/160.50 178.50/180.50 198.50/200.50 1600 137.50/139.50 157.00/159.00 177.00/179.00 197.00/199.00 1715 138.50/140.50 158.50/160.50 178.50/180.50 199.00/201.00 (C1osing May 30) 1715 143.50/145.50 163.50/165.50 183.50/185.50 204.00/206.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 221.50/223.50 241.50/243.50 265.50/267.50 285.50/287.50 1100 218.00/220.00 237.50/239.50 261.50/263.50 281.50/283.50 1200 219.50/221.50 239.50/241.50 263.00/265.00 282.50/284.50 1300 218.50/220.50 238.00/240.00 262.00/264.00 281.50/283.50 1400 218.00/220.00 237.50/239.50 261.50/263.50 281.00/283.00 1500 218.00/220.00 238.00/240.00 262.00/264.00 281.50/283.50 1600 216.50/218.50 236.00/238.00 260.00/262.00 280.00/282.00 1715 219.00/221.00 239.00/241.00 263.00/265.00 282.50/284.50 (C1osing May 30) 1715 224.00/226.00 244.00/246.00 268.00/270.00 288.00/290.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.45% 7.04% 6.84% 6.44% 6.08% 5.80% 1100 7.45% 7.03% 6.80% 6.38% 6.02% 5.73% 1200 7.41% 7.04% 6.84% 6.44% 6.08% 5.78% 1300 7.56% 7.11% 6.84% 6.41% 6.04% 5.75% 1400 7.40% 7.00% 6.81% 6.39% 6.03% 5.74% 1500 7.45% 7.04% 6.82% 6.42% 6.07% 5.78% 1600 7.36% 6.97% 6.76% 6.34% 5.99% 5.71% 1715 7.48% 7.06% 6.84% 6.39% 6.04% 5.76% (C1osing May 30) 1715 7.49% 7.13% 6.88% 6.50% 6.16% 5.84% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.58% 5.42% 5.34% 5.27% 5.21% 5.13% 1100 5.50% 5.34% 5.26% 5.18% 5.13% 5.06% 1200 5.55% 5.38% 5.29% 5.22% 5.16% 5.08% 1300 5.52% 5.36% 5.27% 5.19% 5.14% 5.06% 1400 5.51% 5.35% 5.26% 5.19% 5.14% 5.06% 1500 5.55% 5.39% 5.30% 5.24% 5.18% 5.10% 1600 5.49% 5.33% 5.25% 5.18% 5.13% 5.06% 1715 5.54% 5.39% 5.31% 5.25% 5.19% 5.11% (C1osing May 30) 1715 5.61% 5.45% 5.37% 5.29% 5.24% 5.15% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 56.0800/56.0900 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222 or E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com