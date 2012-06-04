Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.80/05.00 03.60/03.70 01.20/01.30 07.82% 07.82% 07.82% (May 31) 1000 04.90/05.15 01.20/01.25 03.60/03.80 07.92% 07.76% 07.76% ------------------------------------------------------------ TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 27.50/28.50 59.50/61.50 90.50/92.50 112.00/114.00 1100 27.50/29.50 60.00/62.00 91.00/93.00 113.00/115.00 1200 27.50/29.50 60.00/62.00 90.50/92.50 112.50/114.50 1300 28.00/29.00 60.00/61.50 91.00/92.50 112.50/114.50 1400 27.50/29.50 59.50/61.50 90.50/92.50 112.50/114.50 1500 27.50/29.50 59.50/61.50 90.50/92.50 112.50/114.50 1600 27.00/29.00 59.00/61.00 89.00/91.00 111.00/113.00 1715 27.75/28.50 59.50/60.50 90.00/91.00 111.00/113.00 (C1osing May 31) 1715 29.00/30.00 61.50/63.00 92.50/94.50 114.50/116.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 135.00/137.00 154.50/156.50 174.00/176.00 194.00/196.00 1100 136.50/138.50 156.00/158.00 175.50/177.50 195.50/197.50 1200 136.50/138.50 156.00/158.00 176.00/178.00 196.50/198.50 1300 136.00/138.00 155.50/157.50 175.00/177.00 195.00/197.00 1400 136.50/138.50 156.00/158.00 176.00/178.00 196.50/198.50 1500 136.00/138.00 155.50/157.50 175.50/177.50 195.50/197.50 1600 134.50/136.50 153.50/155.50 173.00/175.00 193.00/195.00 1715 134.00/136.00 153.00/155.00 172.50/174.50 192.00/194.00 (C1osing May 31) 1715 138.50/140.50 158.50/160.50 178.50/180.50 199.00/201.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 213.50/215.50 233.00/235.00 256.50/258.50 276.00/278.00 1100 215.00/217.00 234.50/236.50 258.50/260.50 278.00/280.00 1200 216.00/218.00 236.00/238.00 260.00/262.00 279.50/281.50 1300 214.50/216.50 234.00/236.00 257.50/259.50 277.00/279.00 1400 216.00/218.00 236.00/238.00 260.00/262.00 279.50/281.50 1500 215.00/217.00 235.00/237.00 259.00/261.00 278.50/280.50 1600 212.00/214.00 231.50/233.50 255.00/257.00 274.50/276.50 1715 211.50/213.50 231.00/233.00 254.50/256.50 274.00/276.00 (C1osing May 31) 1715 219.00/221.00 239.00/241.00 263.00/265.00 282.50/284.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.41% 6.99% 6.76% 6.30% 5.93% 5.65% 1100 7.53% 7.05% 6.80% 6.36% 6.00% 5.71% 1200 7.53% 7.04% 6.77% 6.34% 6.00% 5.71% 1300 7.52% 7.03% 6.79% 6.34% 5.99% 5.70% 1400 7.50% 6.99% 6.76% 6.34% 6.00% 5.71% 1500 7.49% 6.99% 6.76% 6.33% 5.97% 5.69% 1600 7.40% 6.93% 6.66% 6.26% 5.92% 5.62% 1715 7.47% 6.98% 6.74% 6.30% 5.93% 5.64% (C1osing May 31) 1715 7.48% 7.06% 6.84% 6.39% 6.04% 5.76% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.42% 5.28% 5.21% 5.14% 5.09% 5.01% 1100 5.47% 5.33% 5.25% 5.18% 5.13% 5.05% 1200 5.49% 5.35% 5.27% 5.21% 5.16% 5.08% 1300 5.46% 5.32% 5.24% 5.17% 5.11% 5.04% 1400 5.48% 5.35% 5.27% 5.21% 5.15% 5.08% 1500 5.46% 5.32% 5.24% 5.18% 5.13% 5.05% 1600 5.39% 5.26% 5.18% 5.11% 5.06% 4.99% 1715 5.41% 5.27% 5.20% 5.14% 5.09% 5.02% (C1osing May 31) 1715 5.54% 5.39% 5.31% 5.25% 5.19% 5.11% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 55.5400/55.5500 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222 or E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com