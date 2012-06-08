Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.25/05.75 03.00/04.00 01.05/01.35 07.02% 06.61% 06.94% (Jun 7) 1000 04.50/06.00 01.05/01.35 03.15/04.35 07.44% 06.95% 06.95% ------------------------------------------------------------ TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 19.50/20.50 52.00/54.00 82.00/84.00 104.00/106.00 1100 19.25/20.25 51.75/53.25 82.00/84.00 104.00/106.00 1200 19.00/20.50 51.50/53.50 81.50/83.50 103.00/105.00 1300 19.25/20.25 51.50/53.50 81.50/83.50 103.50/105.50 1400 19.00/20.50 51.50/53.50 81.50/83.50 103.50/105.50 1500 19.25/20.25 51.50/53.50 81.50/83.50 103.50/105.50 1600 19.25/20.25 51.50/53.50 81.50/83.50 103.50/105.50 1715 19.75/20.50 52.00/53.00 82.00/83.50 103.50/105.50 (C1osing Jun 7) 1715 21.00/21.75 53.50/54.50 83.50/85.00 105.50/107.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 127.50/129.50 147.50/149.50 167.50/169.50 188.00/190.00 1100 127.50/129.50 147.50/149.50 167.50/169.50 188.00/190.00 1200 126.50/128.50 146.00/148.00 166.00/168.00 186.50/188.50 1300 127.50/129.50 147.00/149.00 167.00/169.00 187.50/189.50 1400 127.50/129.50 147.00/149.00 166.50/168.50 187.00/189.00 1500 127.50/129.50 147.00/149.00 167.00/169.00 187.50/189.50 1600 127.00/129.00 146.50/148.50 166.50/168.50 187.00/189.00 1715 127.50/129.50 147.00/149.00 166.50/168.50 186.50/188.50 (C1osing Jun 7) 1715 129.50/131.50 149.50/151.50 169.50/171.50 190.50/192.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 208.00/210.00 228.00/230.00 252.00/254.00 272.00/274.00 1100 207.50/209.50 227.50/229.50 251.50/253.50 271.50/273.50 1200 206.00/208.00 225.50/227.50 249.00/251.00 269.00/271.00 1300 207.00/209.00 226.50/228.50 250.50/252.50 270.50/272.50 1400 206.50/208.50 226.00/228.00 250.00/252.00 270.00/272.00 1500 207.00/209.00 226.50/228.50 250.50/252.50 270.50/272.50 1600 206.50/208.50 226.00/228.00 250.00/252.00 270.00/272.00 1715 206.00/208.00 226.00/228.00 250.00/252.00 270.00/272.00 (C1osing Jun 7) 1715 210.50/212.50 230.50/232.50 255.00/257.00 275.00/277.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.36% 6.99% 6.64% 6.23% 5.86% 5.64% 1100 7.28% 6.96% 6.64% 6.23% 5.87% 5.64% 1200 7.25% 6.91% 6.56% 6.15% 5.79% 5.57% 1300 7.25% 6.90% 6.57% 6.18% 5.83% 5.60% 1400 7.24% 6.89% 6.56% 6.17% 5.82% 5.58% 1500 7.24% 6.90% 6.56% 6.18% 5.82% 5.59% 1600 7.25% 6.91% 6.58% 6.18% 5.81% 5.58% 1715 7.30% 6.92% 6.59% 6.19% 5.84% 5.60% (C1osing Jun 7) 1715 7.44% 7.03% 6.71% 6.31% 5.94% 5.72% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.44% 5.33% 5.26% 5.21% 5.15% 5.09% 1100 5.44% 5.32% 5.26% 5.21% 5.15% 5.08% 1200 5.37% 5.26% 5.19% 5.14% 5.08% 5.02% 1300 5.40% 5.28% 5.21% 5.16% 5.10% 5.04% 1400 5.37% 5.26% 5.19% 5.14% 5.08% 5.02% 1500 5.39% 5.28% 5.21% 5.15% 5.10% 5.03% 1600 5.39% 5.28% 5.20% 5.15% 5.10% 5.03% 1715 5.38% 5.26% 5.20% 5.15% 5.10% 5.04% (C1osing Jun 7) 1715 5.52% 5.41% 5.34% 5.29% 5.23% 5.16% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 55.4200/55.4300 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222 or E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com