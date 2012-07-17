Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.10/02.70 01.05/01.35 01.05/01.35 06.98% 06.98% 06.98% (Jul 13) 1000 04.25/05.25 03.25/04.00 01.10/01.40 06.98% 07.11% 07.22% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 13.50/15.50 48.00/50.00 77.25/79.25 108.50/110.50 1100 14.00/16.00 47.50/49.50 77.50/79.50 108.50/110.50 1200 14.75/15.50 48.25/49.25 77.50/79.00 108.50/110.50 1300 14.00/15.50 46.50/48.50 76.00/78.00 106.50/108.50 1400 13.50/15.50 47.00/49.00 76.00/78.00 107.00/109.00 1500 14.00/15.50 47.00/49.00 76.00/78.00 107.00/109.00 1600 14.50/15.50 47.50/49.00 76.50/78.00 107.50/109.50 1715 14.50/15.50 47.50/49.00 76.50/78.00 107.50/109.50 (C1osing Jul 13) 1715 15.25/17.25 49.00/51.00 78.50/80.50 110.00/112.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 134.00/136.00 160.00/162.00 186.00/188.00 208.00/210.00 1100 134.00/136.00 160.00/162.00 186.00/188.00 208.00/210.00 1200 134.00/136.00 160.00/162.00 186.00/188.00 207.50/209.50 1300 131.50/133.50 157.00/159.00 183.00/185.00 204.00/206.00 1400 132.50/134.50 158.00/160.00 184.00/186.00 205.50/207.50 1500 132.50/134.50 158.00/160.00 184.00/186.00 205.50/207.50 1600 133.00/135.00 158.50/160.50 184.50/186.50 206.00/208.00 1715 132.50/134.50 158.00/160.00 183.50/185.50 205.00/207.00 (C1osing Jul 13) 1715 135.50/137.50 161.50/163.50 187.00/189.00 209.00/211.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 230.00/232.00 257.00/259.00 279.00/281.00 299.50/301.50 1100 230.00/232.00 257.00/259.00 279.50/281.50 300.00/302.00 1200 229.50/231.50 256.50/258.50 278.50/280.50 299.00/301.00 1300 225.50/227.50 252.50/254.50 274.50/276.50 295.00/297.00 1400 227.00/229.00 254.00/256.00 276.50/278.50 297.00/299.00 1500 227.00/229.00 254.00/256.00 276.50/278.50 297.00/299.00 1600 228.00/230.00 255.00/257.00 277.50/279.50 298.00/300.00 1715 226.50/228.50 253.00/255.00 275.00/277.00 295.50/297.50 (C1osing Jul 13) 1715 231.00/233.00 258.00/260.00 280.50/282.50 301.00/303.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.41% 7.27% 7.03% 6.74% 6.53% 6.37% 1100 7.35% 7.25% 7.01% 6.72% 6.51% 6.35% 1200 7.41% 7.26% 7.02% 6.74% 6.52% 6.36% 1300 7.21% 7.12% 6.89% 6.60% 6.39% 6.24% 1400 7.25% 7.12% 6.90% 6.64% 6.42% 6.27% 1500 7.25% 7.11% 6.88% 6.62% 6.41% 6.26% 1600 7.29% 7.13% 6.91% 6.64% 6.42% 6.27% 1715 7.28% 7.12% 6.90% 6.62% 6.40% 6.23% (C1osing Jul 13) 1715 7.42% 7.25% 7.02% 6.73% 6.52% 6.35% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.22% 6.11% 6.03% 5.92% 5.82% 5.71% 1100 6.20% 6.09% 6.01% 5.91% 5.82% 5.70% 1200 6.20% 6.09% 6.01% 5.90% 5.81% 5.70% 1300 6.09% 5.98% 5.90% 5.81% 5.72% 5.61% 1400 6.12% 6.01% 5.93% 5.84% 5.75% 5.64% 1500 6.11% 5.99% 5.92% 5.82% 5.74% 5.63% 1600 6.12% 6.01% 5.93% 5.84% 5.75% 5.64% 1715 6.08% 5.97% 5.88% 5.78% 5.70% 5.59% (C1osing Jul 13) 1715 6.19% 6.08% 6.00% 5.91% 5.81% 5.70% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 55.3100/55.3200 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222 or E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com