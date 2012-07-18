Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.10/02.70 01.05/01.35 01.05/01.35 06.94% 06.94% 06.94% (Jul 17) 1000 02.10/02.70 01.05/01.35 01.05/01.35 06.98% 06.98% 06.98% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 12.25/13.25 45.00/46.50 74.50/76.50 106.00/108.00 1100 11.75/13.75 45.00/47.00 75.00/77.00 106.50/108.50 1200 12.00/13.50 45.50/47.50 75.50/77.50 106.50/108.50 1300 12.00/14.00 45.50/47.50 75.00/77.00 107.00/109.00 1400 12.00/13.50 45.50/47.50 75.50/77.50 107.00/109.00 1500 12.50/14.00 46.00/47.50 75.75/77.75 107.50/109.50 1600 12.00/13.50 45.50/47.50 75.50/77.50 107.00/109.00 1715 12.25/13.75 45.75/47.25 75.75/77.75 107.00/109.00 (C1osing Jul 17) 1715 13.25/14.00 46.25/47.25 75.50/76.50 106.50/108.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 132.00/134.00 158.50/160.50 185.00/187.00 207.00/209.00 1100 132.50/134.50 159.00/161.00 185.50/187.50 207.50/209.50 1200 133.00/135.00 159.50/161.50 186.00/188.00 208.50/210.50 1300 133.50/135.50 160.00/162.00 187.00/189.00 209.50/211.50 1400 133.00/135.00 159.50/161.50 186.50/188.50 209.00/211.00 1500 134.00/136.00 160.50/162.50 187.50/189.50 210.00/212.00 1600 133.00/135.00 159.50/161.50 186.50/188.50 209.00/211.00 1715 133.50/135.50 160.00/162.00 187.00/189.00 209.50/211.50 (C1osing Jul 17) 1715 132.50/134.50 158.50/160.50 184.50/186.50 206.50/208.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 229.50/231.50 257.00/259.00 279.50/281.50 300.50/302.50 1100 230.00/232.00 257.50/259.50 280.00/282.00 301.00/303.00 1200 231.00/233.00 258.50/260.50 281.00/283.00 302.00/304.00 1300 232.00/234.00 259.50/261.50 282.00/284.00 303.00/305.00 1400 231.50/233.50 259.00/261.00 281.50/283.50 302.50/304.50 1500 232.50/234.50 260.50/262.50 283.00/285.00 304.00/306.00 1600 232.00/234.00 259.50/261.50 282.50/284.50 303.50/305.50 1715 232.50/234.50 260.00/262.00 283.00/285.00 304.00/306.00 (C1osing Jul 17) 1715 228.50/230.50 255.50/257.50 278.00/280.00 298.50/300.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.25% 7.14% 6.92% 6.68% 6.49% 6.34% 1100 7.27% 7.18% 6.94% 6.70% 6.49% 6.34% 1200 7.35% 7.23% 6.96% 6.72% 6.52% 6.37% 1300 7.37% 7.20% 6.98% 6.75% 6.55% 6.40% 1400 7.35% 7.23% 6.98% 6.73% 6.52% 6.38% 1500 7.40% 7.24% 7.00% 6.76% 6.55% 6.40% 1600 7.33% 7.22% 6.97% 6.71% 6.50% 6.36% 1715 7.34% 7.23% 6.96% 6.72% 6.52% 6.37% (C1osing Jul 17) 1715 7.24% 7.11% 6.90% 6.67% 6.47% 6.30% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.20% 6.10% 6.02% 5.93% 5.83% 5.71% 1100 6.21% 6.10% 6.02% 5.92% 5.83% 5.70% 1200 6.24% 6.13% 6.05% 5.95% 5.85% 5.73% 1300 6.27% 6.16% 6.08% 5.98% 5.88% 5.75% 1400 6.25% 6.14% 6.06% 5.96% 5.86% 5.73% 1500 6.27% 6.16% 6.08% 5.98% 5.88% 5.75% 1600 6.24% 6.14% 6.06% 5.97% 5.87% 5.74% 1715 6.24% 6.14% 6.06% 5.97% 5.87% 5.74% (C1osing Jul 17) 1715 6.17% 6.06% 5.98% 5.89% 5.79% 5.68% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 55.4800/55.4900 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222 or E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com