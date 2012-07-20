Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.30/05.40 01.05/01.35 03.15/04.35 07.10% 06.93% 06.93% (Jul 18) 1000 02.10/02.70 01.05/01.35 01.05/01.35 06.94% 06.94% 06.94% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 09.00/10.50 43.00/45.00 73.00/75.00 104.50/106.50 1100 08.50/10.00 42.50/44.50 72.50/74.50 104.00/106.00 1200 09.00/09.75 43.00/44.00 73.25/74.25 105.00/106.50 1300 08.50/10.50 43.00/45.00 73.00/75.00 105.00/107.00 1400 09.00/10.50 43.00/44.50 73.50/75.50 105.50/107.50 1500 09.00/10.50 43.00/44.50 73.50/75.50 105.50/107.50 1600 09.00/10.50 43.00/44.50 73.50/75.50 105.50/107.50 1715 09.00/09.75 43.25/44.25 74.00/75.00 106.00/107.50 (C1osing Jul 18) 1715 12.25/13.75 45.75/47.25 75.75/77.75 107.00/109.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 131.00/133.00 157.50/159.50 184.50/186.50 207.00/209.00 1100 131.00/133.00 158.00/160.00 185.00/187.00 207.50/209.50 1200 132.25/134.25 159.50/161.50 187.00/189.00 209.50/211.50 1300 132.00/134.00 159.50/161.50 187.00/189.00 210.00/212.00 1400 132.50/134.50 159.50/161.50 187.00/189.00 210.00/212.00 1500 132.50/134.50 160.00/162.00 187.50/189.50 210.50/212.50 1600 132.50/134.50 160.00/162.00 187.50/189.50 210.50/212.50 1715 133.00/135.00 160.50/162.50 188.00/190.00 211.00/213.00 (C1osing Jul 18) 1715 133.50/135.50 160.00/162.00 187.00/189.00 209.50/211.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 230.00/232.00 257.50/259.50 280.50/282.50 301.50/303.50 1100 230.50/232.50 258.50/260.50 281.50/283.50 302.50/304.50 1200 232.50/234.50 260.50/262.50 283.50/285.50 304.50/306.50 1300 233.00/235.00 261.00/263.00 284.50/286.50 306.00/308.00 1400 233.00/235.00 261.00/263.00 284.50/286.50 306.00/308.00 1500 234.00/236.00 262.00/264.00 285.50/287.50 307.00/309.00 1600 234.00/236.00 262.50/264.50 286.00/288.00 307.50/309.50 1715 234.50/236.50 263.00/265.00 286.50/288.50 308.00/310.00 (C1osing Jul 18) 1715 232.50/234.50 260.00/262.00 283.00/285.00 304.00/306.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.49% 7.31% 7.02% 6.75% 6.54% 6.41% 1100 7.36% 7.24% 6.97% 6.73% 6.54% 6.41% 1200 7.37% 7.26% 7.02% 6.79% 6.60% 6.48% 1300 7.48% 7.31% 7.05% 6.80% 6.62% 6.49% 1400 7.45% 7.35% 7.09% 6.83% 6.62% 6.49% 1500 7.44% 7.34% 7.08% 6.82% 6.63% 6.50% 1600 7.47% 7.36% 7.10% 6.84% 6.65% 6.52% 1715 7.45% 7.37% 7.12% 6.87% 6.68% 6.55% (C1osing Jul 18) 1715 7.34% 7.23% 6.96% 6.72% 6.52% 6.37% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.26% 6.16% 6.09% 5.99% 5.89% 5.76% 1100 6.25% 6.16% 6.09% 5.99% 5.89% 5.76% 1200 6.32% 6.21% 6.15% 6.04% 5.93% 5.80% 1300 6.35% 6.24% 6.17% 6.07% 5.97% 5.84% 1400 6.35% 6.24% 6.17% 6.07% 5.97% 5.84% 1500 6.35% 6.26% 6.19% 6.08% 5.98% 5.85% 1600 6.37% 6.28% 6.22% 6.11% 6.01% 5.88% 1715 6.39% 6.30% 6.23% 6.13% 6.03% 5.89% (C1osing Jul 18) 1715 6.24% 6.14% 6.06% 5.97% 5.87% 5.74% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 55.1200/55.1300 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222 or E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com