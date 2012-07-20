Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.40/05.40 03.25/04.25 01.05/01.35 07.28% 07.17% 06.95% (Jul 19) 1000 04.30/05.40 01.05/01.35 03.15/04.35 07.10% 06.93% 06.93% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 07.50/09.00 41.75/43.75 72.50/74.50 104.50/106.50 1100 08.00/09.00 42.00/43.50 72.50/74.50 105.00/107.00 1200 08.00/09.00 42.00/43.50 72.50/74.50 105.00/107.00 1300 07.50/09.00 42.00/44.00 73.00/75.00 105.50/107.50 1400 07.75/09.25 42.00/43.50 73.00/75.00 105.50/107.50 1500 07.50/09.50 41.50/43.50 72.50/74.50 105.00/107.00 1600 07.50/08.50 41.50/42.50 72.00/73.00 104.00/105.00 1715 07.75/08.75 41.75/42.75 72.50/73.50 104.50/106.50 (C1osing Jul 19) 1715 09.00/09.75 43.25/44.25 74.00/75.00 106.00/107.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 131.50/133.50 159.00/161.00 186.50/188.50 209.50/211.50 1100 132.00/134.00 159.50/161.50 187.00/189.00 210.00/212.00 1200 132.00/134.00 159.00/161.00 186.50/188.50 210.00/212.00 1300 132.50/134.50 160.00/162.00 188.00/190.00 211.00/213.00 1400 132.50/134.50 160.00/162.00 188.00/190.00 211.00/213.00 1500 132.00/134.00 159.50/161.50 187.00/189.00 210.00/212.00 1600 131.00/132.50 158.50/160.50 186.00/188.00 208.50/210.50 1715 131.50/133.50 158.50/160.50 186.00/188.00 209.00/211.00 (C1osing Jul 19) 1715 133.00/135.00 160.50/162.50 188.00/190.00 211.00/213.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 233.00/235.00 261.50/263.50 285.00/287.00 306.50/308.50 1100 233.50/235.50 262.00/264.00 285.50/287.50 307.00/309.00 1200 233.50/235.50 262.00/264.00 285.50/287.50 307.00/309.00 1300 234.50/236.50 263.00/265.00 286.50/288.50 308.00/310.00 1400 234.50/236.50 263.00/265.00 286.50/288.50 308.00/310.00 1500 233.50/235.50 262.00/264.00 285.50/287.50 307.00/309.00 1600 231.50/233.50 259.50/261.50 283.00/285.00 304.00/306.00 1715 232.00/234.00 259.50/261.50 282.50/284.50 303.50/305.50 (C1osing Jul 19) 1715 234.50/236.50 263.00/265.00 286.50/288.50 308.00/310.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.47% 7.38% 7.10% 6.83% 6.65% 6.52% 1100 7.47% 7.37% 7.12% 6.85% 6.67% 6.53% 1200 7.47% 7.37% 7.12% 6.85% 6.66% 6.52% 1300 7.50% 7.42% 7.16% 6.88% 6.69% 6.57% 1400 7.48% 7.42% 7.16% 6.88% 6.70% 6.57% 1500 7.42% 7.36% 7.11% 6.84% 6.67% 6.53% 1600 7.31% 7.26% 7.02% 6.77% 6.62% 6.49% 1715 7.36% 7.30% 7.06% 6.80% 6.61% 6.48% (C1osing Jul 19) 1715 7.45% 7.37% 7.12% 6.87% 6.68% 6.55% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.38% 6.28% 6.22% 6.11% 6.02% 5.88% 1100 6.38% 6.29% 6.22% 6.12% 6.02% 5.88% 1200 6.39% 6.29% 6.23% 6.12% 6.02% 5.88% 1300 6.42% 6.32% 6.25% 6.14% 6.04% 5.90% 1400 6.42% 6.32% 6.25% 6.14% 6.04% 5.90% 1500 6.38% 6.28% 6.22% 6.11% 6.02% 5.88% 1600 6.33% 6.23% 6.16% 6.06% 5.96% 5.82% 1715 6.34% 6.23% 6.15% 6.04% 5.94% 5.80% (C1osing Jul 19) 1715 6.39% 6.30% 6.23% 6.13% 6.03% 5.89% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 55.3200/55.3300 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222 or E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com