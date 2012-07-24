Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.10/02.70 01.05/01.35 01.05/01.35 06.87% 06.87% 06.87% (Jul 20) 1000 04.40/05.40 03.25/04.25 01.05/01.35 07.28% 07.17% 06.95% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 06.00/08.00 40.00/42.00 71.00/73.00 103.00/105.00 1100 07.00/07.40 40.75/41.75 71.50/72.50 103.50/105.50 1200 06.25/08.25 40.50/42.50 71.50/73.50 103.50/105.50 1300 06.75/07.50 41.00/42.00 71.50/72.50 103.50/105.00 1400 06.50/08.00 40.50/42.00 71.00/73.00 103.50/105.50 1500 06.50/07.50 40.75/41.75 70.50/72.50 102.50/104.50 1600 06.50/08.50 40.50/42.50 71.50/73.50 103.50/105.50 1715 06.50/08.50 40.50/42.50 71.50/73.50 103.50/105.50 (C1osing Jul 20) 1715 07.75/08.75 41.75/42.75 72.50/73.50 104.50/106.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 129.50/131.50 156.50/158.50 184.00/186.00 207.00/209.00 1100 130.50/132.50 157.50/159.50 185.00/187.00 207.50/209.50 1200 130.50/132.50 157.50/159.50 185.00/187.00 207.50/209.50 1300 130.50/132.50 157.50/159.50 185.00/187.00 207.25/209.25 1400 130.50/132.50 157.50/159.50 185.00/187.00 207.50/209.50 1500 129.50/131.50 156.50/158.50 184.00/186.00 206.50/208.50 1600 130.50/132.50 157.50/159.50 185.00/187.00 207.50/209.50 1715 130.50/132.50 157.50/159.50 185.00/187.00 207.50/209.50 (C1osing Jul 20) 1715 131.50/133.50 158.50/160.50 186.00/188.00 209.00/211.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 230.00/232.00 257.50/259.50 280.50/282.50 301.50/303.50 1100 230.50/232.50 258.50/260.50 281.50/283.50 302.50/304.50 1200 230.50/232.50 258.00/260.00 281.00/283.00 302.00/304.00 1300 230.50/232.50 258.00/260.00 281.00/283.00 302.00/304.00 1400 230.50/232.50 258.00/260.00 281.00/283.00 302.00/304.00 1500 229.50/231.50 257.00/259.00 280.00/282.00 301.00/303.00 1600 230.50/232.50 258.00/260.00 281.00/283.00 302.00/304.00 1715 230.50/232.50 258.00/260.00 281.00/283.00 302.00/304.00 (C1osing Jul 20) 1715 232.00/234.00 259.50/261.50 282.50/284.50 303.50/305.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.26% 7.25% 6.98% 6.70% 6.51% 6.39% 1100 7.30% 7.24% 7.00% 6.74% 6.54% 6.42% 1200 7.35% 7.30% 7.02% 6.75% 6.55% 6.42% 1300 7.34% 7.25% 6.99% 6.74% 6.54% 6.42% 1400 7.29% 7.24% 7.00% 6.73% 6.54% 6.41% 1500 7.28% 7.18% 6.93% 6.68% 6.49% 6.37% 1600 7.34% 7.28% 7.00% 6.73% 6.53% 6.41% 1715 7.33% 7.28% 6.99% 6.73% 6.53% 6.40% (C1osing Jul 20) 1715 7.36% 7.30% 7.06% 6.80% 6.61% 6.48% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.25% 6.15% 6.07% 5.95% 5.86% 5.73% 1100 6.27% 6.16% 6.09% 5.97% 5.88% 5.74% 1200 6.27% 6.17% 6.08% 5.96% 5.87% 5.74% 1300 6.26% 6.16% 6.08% 5.96% 5.87% 5.73% 1400 6.26% 6.15% 6.07% 5.95% 5.86% 5.73% 1500 6.22% 6.12% 6.04% 5.92% 5.84% 5.71% 1600 6.26% 6.15% 6.07% 5.95% 5.86% 5.73% 1715 6.25% 6.15% 6.07% 5.94% 5.85% 5.72% (C1osing Jul 20) 1715 6.34% 6.23% 6.15% 6.04% 5.94% 5.80% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 55.9650/55.9750 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222 or E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com