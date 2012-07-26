Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.10/02.70 01.05/01.35 01.05/01.35 06.80% 06.80% 06.80% (Jul 24) 1000 02.10/02.70 01.05/01.35 01.05/01.35 06.84% 06.84% 06.84% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 03.75/05.75 38.50/40.50 69.00/71.00 102.00/104.00 1100 04.25/05.75 38.50/40.00 69.00/71.00 102.00/104.00 1200 04.25/05.75 38.75/40.25 69.50/71.50 102.50/104.50 1300 04.50/05.50 39.00/41.00 69.50/71.50 102.50/104.50 1400 04.50/05.50 39.00/41.00 70.00/72.00 103.00/105.00 1500 04.25/05.25 38.40/40.50 69.50/71.50 102.50/104.50 1600 04.25/05.25 39.25/40.75 70.25/71.75 103.00/105.00 1715 04.50/05.00 39.25/40.25 70.00/71.50 103.00/105.00 (C1osing Jul 24) 1715 05.50/06.50 40.00/41.00 70.50/72.50 103.00/105.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 129.00/131.00 156.50/158.50 184.00/186.00 207.00/209.00 1100 129.50/131.50 157.00/159.00 185.00/187.00 208.00/210.00 1200 130.00/132.00 157.50/159.50 185.00/187.00 208.00/210.00 1300 130.00/132.00 158.00/160.00 186.00/188.00 209.00/211.00 1400 130.50/132.50 158.00/160.00 186.00/188.00 209.00/211.00 1500 130.00/132.00 157.50/159.50 185.50/187.50 208.50/210.50 1600 130.50/132.50 158.00/160.00 186.00/188.00 209.00/211.00 1715 130.50/132.50 158.00/160.00 186.00/188.00 209.00/211.00 (C1osing Jul 24) 1715 130.50/132.50 158.00/160.00 185.50/187.50 208.50/210.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 230.00/232.00 258.00/260.00 281.00/283.00 302.50/304.50 1100 231.00/233.00 259.00/261.00 282.00/284.00 303.50/305.50 1200 231.50/233.50 259.50/261.50 282.50/284.50 304.00/306.00 1300 232.50/234.50 260.50/262.50 283.50/285.50 305.00/307.00 1400 232.50/234.50 260.50/262.50 283.50/285.50 305.00/307.00 1500 232.00/234.00 260.00/262.00 283.00/285.00 304.50/306.50 1600 232.00/234.00 260.00/262.00 283.00/285.00 304.00/306.00 1715 232.50/234.50 260.50/262.50 283.50/285.50 304.50/306.50 (C1osing Jul 24) 1715 232.00/234.00 260.00/262.00 283.00/285.00 304.50/306.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.32% 7.20% 6.96% 6.71% 6.52% 6.39% 1100 7.27% 7.19% 6.95% 6.72% 6.53% 6.41% 1200 7.32% 7.25% 6.99% 6.75% 6.56% 6.42% 1300 7.43% 7.27% 7.01% 6.77% 6.59% 6.47% 1400 7.43% 7.31% 7.04% 6.79% 6.59% 6.46% 1500 7.33% 7.26% 7.01% 6.77% 6.57% 6.45% 1600 7.42% 7.32% 7.04% 6.79% 6.59% 6.47% 1715 7.39% 7.30% 7.05% 6.80% 6.60% 6.47% (C1osing Jul 24) 1715 7.33% 7.27% 6.99% 6.76% 6.57% 6.43% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.25% 6.14% 6.06% 5.94% 5.86% 5.71% 1100 6.27% 6.16% 6.08% 5.96% 5.87% 5.73% 1200 6.27% 6.17% 6.09% 5.97% 5.88% 5.75% 1300 6.32% 6.22% 6.13% 6.01% 5.91% 5.78% 1400 6.31% 6.21% 6.13% 6.01% 5.91% 5.78% 1500 6.30% 6.20% 6.12% 6.00% 5.90% 5.77% 1600 6.31% 6.20% 6.12% 6.00% 5.89% 5.76% 1715 6.32% 6.22% 6.14% 6.01% 5.91% 5.78% (C1osing Jul 24) 1715 6.29% 6.19% 6.12% 5.99% 5.90% 5.76% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 56.1600/56.1700 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222 or E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com