Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.25/05.25 01.05/01.35 03.25/04.25 06.91% 06.83% 07.05% (Jul 25) 1000 02.10/02.70 01.05/01.35 01.05/01.35 06.80% 06.80% 06.80% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 00.50/01.50 35.50/37.00 66.25/68.25 99.00/101.00 1100 00.75/01.75 35.50/37.50 66.00/68.00 99.00/101.00 1200 00.50/01.50 35.00/37.00 66.00/68.00 99.00/101.00 1300 00.75/01.50 35.50/37.50 66.75/68.75 99.50/101.50 1400 00.50/01.50 35.00/37.00 66.00/68.00 99.00/101.00 1500 00.75/01.75 35.50/37.00 66.25/68.25 99.00/101.00 1600 00.75/01.50 35.50/37.50 66.75/68.75 99.50/101.50 1715 01.00/01.25 35.75/36.50 66.75/67.75 100.00/101.50 (C1osing Jul 25) 1715 04.50/05.00 39.25/40.25 70.00/71.50 103.00/105.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 126.50/128.50 154.00/156.00 182.00/184.00 205.00/207.00 1100 126.50/128.50 154.00/156.00 182.00/184.00 205.00/207.00 1200 126.50/128.50 154.00/156.00 182.00/184.00 205.00/207.00 1300 127.00/129.00 154.50/156.50 182.00/184.00 205.00/207.00 1400 126.50/128.50 154.00/156.00 182.00/184.00 205.00/207.00 1500 126.50/128.50 154.00/156.00 182.00/184.00 205.00/207.00 1600 127.00/129.00 154.50/156.50 182.00/184.00 205.00/207.00 1715 127.50/129.00 155.25/156.75 183.25/184.75 206.25/207.75 (C1osing Jul 25) 1715 130.50/132.50 158.00/160.00 186.00/188.00 209.00/211.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 228.50/230.50 256.50/258.50 279.50/281.50 301.00/303.00 1100 228.50/230.50 256.50/258.50 279.50/281.50 301.00/303.00 1200 228.50/230.50 256.50/258.50 279.50/281.50 301.00/303.00 1300 228.50/230.50 256.50/258.50 279.50/281.50 301.00/303.00 1400 228.50/230.50 256.50/258.50 279.50/281.50 301.00/303.00 1500 228.50/230.50 256.50/258.50 279.50/281.50 301.00/303.00 1600 228.50/230.50 256.50/258.50 279.50/281.50 301.00/303.00 1715 230.00/231.50 258.00/259.50 281.50/283.00 303.00/304.50 (C1osing Jul 25) 1715 232.50/234.50 260.50/262.50 283.50/285.50 304.50/306.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.37% 7.29% 7.00% 6.75% 6.55% 6.44% 1100 7.44% 7.28% 7.02% 6.76% 6.56% 6.45% 1200 7.34% 7.28% 7.02% 6.76% 6.57% 6.46% 1300 7.44% 7.37% 7.06% 6.79% 6.59% 6.46% 1400 7.34% 7.29% 7.03% 6.77% 6.57% 6.46% 1500 7.39% 7.31% 7.02% 6.76% 6.56% 6.45% 1600 7.45% 7.37% 7.06% 6.80% 6.59% 6.46% 1715 7.42% 7.37% 7.13% 6.85% 6.66% 6.54% (C1osing Jul 25) 1715 7.39% 7.30% 7.05% 6.80% 6.60% 6.47% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.29% 6.20% 6.12% 5.99% 5.90% 5.77% 1100 6.30% 6.21% 6.13% 6.00% 5.91% 5.77% 1200 6.31% 6.21% 6.13% 6.00% 5.92% 5.78% 1300 6.31% 6.21% 6.13% 6.00% 5.92% 5.79% 1400 6.31% 6.22% 6.14% 6.01% 5.92% 5.79% 1500 6.30% 6.21% 6.13% 6.00% 5.91% 5.78% 1600 6.32% 6.22% 6.14% 6.01% 5.92% 5.79% 1715 6.39% 6.29% 6.21% 6.09% 6.00% 5.86% (C1osing Jul 25) 1715 6.32% 6.22% 6.14% 6.01% 5.91% 5.78% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 55.5200/55.5300 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222 or E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com