Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/05.00 03.00/04.00 01.05/01.35 06.57% 06.57% 06.90% (Jul 26) 1000 04.25/05.25 01.05/01.35 03.25/04.25 06.91% 06.83% 07.05% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 34.00/35.50 65.00/67.00 98.50/100.50 126.00/128.00 1100 33.50/35.50 64.00/66.00 96.50/98.50 123.50/125.50 1200 33.25/35.25 64.00/66.00 97.00/99.00 124.00/126.00 1300 33.50/35.50 64.50/66.50 97.00/99.00 124.00/126.00 1400 33.75/35.25 64.25/66.25 97.00/99.00 124.00/126.00 1500 34.00/35.50 64.25/66.25 97.00/99.00 124.00/126.00 1600 33.75/35.25 64.25/66.25 97.00/99.00 124.00/126.00 1715 33.75/35.75 64.50/66.50 97.50/99.50 125.00/127.00 (C1osing Jul 26) 1715 35.75/36.50 66.75/67.75 100.00/101.50 127.50/129.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 153.50/155.50 181.50/183.50 204.50/206.50 228.00/230.00 1100 150.50/152.50 178.00/180.00 200.75/202.75 223.50/225.50 1200 151.00/153.00 178.50/180.50 201.00/203.00 223.50/225.50 1300 151.00/153.00 178.50/180.50 200.50/202.50 223.00/225.00 1400 151.50/153.50 179.00/181.00 201.00/203.00 223.50/225.50 1500 151.00/153.00 178.50/180.50 200.50/202.50 223.00/225.00 1600 151.50/153.50 179.00/181.00 201.00/203.00 223.50/225.50 1715 152.50/154.50 180.00/182.00 202.50/204.50 225.50/227.50 (C1osing Jul 26) 1715 155.25/156.75 183.25/184.75 206.25/207.75 230.00/231.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 256.00/258.00 279.50/281.50 301.00/303.00 324.00/326.00 1100 251.00/253.00 274.00/276.00 295.00/297.00 317.00/319.00 1200 251.00/253.00 273.50/275.50 294.50/296.50 316.50/318.50 1300 250.50/252.50 273.00/275.00 294.00/296.00 316.00/318.00 1400 251.50/253.50 274.00/276.00 295.50/297.50 317.00/319.00 1500 251.00/253.00 273.50/275.50 294.50/296.50 316.50/318.50 1600 251.50/253.50 274.00/276.00 295.00/297.00 317.00/319.00 1715 253.50/255.50 276.50/278.50 297.50/299.50 319.50/321.50 (C1osing Jul 26) 1715 258.00/259.50 281.50/283.00 303.00/304.50 01.00/01.25 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.36% 7.35% 7.10% 6.84% 6.63% 6.51% 1100 7.33% 7.25% 6.98% 6.72% 6.52% 6.40% 1200 7.28% 7.26% 7.02% 6.75% 6.54% 6.43% 1300 7.33% 7.31% 7.01% 6.75% 6.54% 6.42% 1400 7.32% 7.27% 7.01% 6.74% 6.56% 6.43% 1500 7.38% 7.28% 7.01% 6.74% 6.54% 6.42% 1600 7.33% 7.28% 7.02% 6.75% 6.57% 6.44% 1715 7.39% 7.32% 7.06% 6.81% 6.62% 6.49% (C1osing Jul 26) 1715 7.42% 7.37% 7.13% 6.85% 6.66% 6.54% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.37% 6.27% 6.18% 6.06% 5.97% 5.85% 1100 6.27% 6.16% 6.08% 5.96% 5.87% 5.74% 1200 6.28% 6.16% 6.08% 5.95% 5.86% 5.73% 1300 6.26% 6.15% 6.07% 5.94% 5.85% 5.72% 1400 6.27% 6.15% 6.08% 5.95% 5.87% 5.73% 1500 6.25% 6.14% 6.07% 5.94% 5.86% 5.72% 1600 6.28% 6.16% 6.09% 5.96% 5.87% 5.74% 1715 6.33% 6.23% 6.15% 6.02% 5.93% 5.79% (C1osing Jul 26) 1715 6.39% 6.29% 6.21% 6.09% 6.00% 5.86% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 55.3300/55.3400 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222 or E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com