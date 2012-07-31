Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.10/02.70 01.05/01.35 01.05/01.35 06.93% 06.93% 06.93% (Jul 27) 1000 04.00/05.00 03.00/04.00 01.05/01.35 06.57% 06.57% 06.90% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 32.00/34.00 63.00/65.00 96.00/98.00 123.50/125.50 1100 32.00/34.00 63.00/65.00 96.00/98.00 123.00/125.00 1200 32.50/34.00 63.00/65.00 96.00/98.00 123.50/125.50 1300 32.25/34.25 63.50/65.50 96.50/98.50 124.00/126.00 1400 32.25/34.25 63.50/65.50 96.50/98.50 124.00/126.00 1500 32.75/34.25 63.50/65.50 96.50/98.50 124.00/126.00 1600 32.25/34.25 63.50/65.50 96.50/98.50 124.00/126.00 1715 32.50/33.50 63.50/65.50 96.50/98.50 124.50/126.50 (C1osing Jul 27) 1715 33.75/35.75 64.50/66.50 97.50/99.50 125.00/127.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 151.00/153.00 178.50/180.50 201.00/203.00 223.50/225.50 1100 150.50/152.50 178.00/180.00 200.50/202.50 223.00/225.00 1200 151.00/153.00 178.50/180.50 201.00/203.00 223.50/225.50 1300 151.50/153.50 179.50/181.50 202.00/204.00 225.00/227.00 1400 151.50/153.50 179.50/181.50 202.00/204.00 225.00/227.00 1500 151.50/153.50 179.50/181.50 202.00/204.00 225.00/227.00 1600 151.50/153.50 179.50/181.50 202.00/204.00 225.00/227.00 1715 152.00/154.00 180.00/182.00 202.50/204.50 225.50/227.50 (C1osing Jul 27) 1715 152.50/154.50 180.00/182.00 202.50/204.50 225.50/227.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 251.50/253.50 274.50/276.50 295.50/297.50 317.50/319.50 1100 251.00/253.00 274.00/276.00 295.00/297.00 317.00/319.00 1200 251.50/253.50 274.50/276.50 295.50/297.50 317.50/319.50 1300 253.00/255.00 276.00/278.00 297.00/299.00 319.00/321.00 1400 253.00/255.00 276.00/278.00 297.00/299.00 319.00/321.00 1500 253.00/255.00 276.00/278.00 297.00/299.00 319.00/321.00 1600 253.00/255.00 276.00/278.00 297.00/299.00 319.00/321.00 1715 253.50/255.50 276.50/278.50 297.50/299.50 319.50/321.50 (C1osing Jul 27) 1715 253.50/255.50 276.50/278.50 297.50/299.50 319.50/321.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.26% 7.24% 7.02% 6.76% 6.59% 6.46% 1100 7.25% 7.24% 7.01% 6.73% 6.56% 6.44% 1200 7.29% 7.23% 7.01% 6.75% 6.57% 6.45% 1300 7.30% 7.29% 7.04% 6.78% 6.60% 6.49% 1400 7.30% 7.28% 7.04% 6.77% 6.59% 6.48% 1500 7.34% 7.28% 7.04% 6.78% 6.60% 6.49% 1600 7.30% 7.28% 7.04% 6.78% 6.60% 6.49% 1715 7.24% 7.27% 7.03% 6.79% 6.60% 6.49% (C1osing Jul 27) 1715 7.39% 7.32% 7.06% 6.81% 6.62% 6.49% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.31% 6.18% 6.11% 5.99% 5.90% 5.77% 1100 6.29% 6.16% 6.10% 5.97% 5.88% 5.75% 1200 6.30% 6.17% 6.10% 5.98% 5.88% 5.76% 1300 6.33% 6.21% 6.14% 6.01% 5.92% 5.79% 1400 6.32% 6.21% 6.13% 6.00% 5.91% 5.78% 1500 6.33% 6.21% 6.14% 6.01% 5.91% 5.78% 1600 6.33% 6.21% 6.14% 6.01% 5.91% 5.78% 1715 6.33% 6.21% 6.13% 6.00% 5.91% 5.78% (C1osing Jul 27) 1715 6.33% 6.23% 6.15% 6.02% 5.93% 5.79% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 55.5850/55.5950 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222 or E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com