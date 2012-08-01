Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.10/02.70 01.05/01.35 01.05/01.35 06.90% 06.90% 06.90% (Jul 30) 1000 02.10/02.70 01.05/01.35 01.05/01.35 06.93% 06.93% 06.93% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 31.75/32.75 62.50/64.50 95.50/97.50 123.50/125.50 1100 31.50/33.00 62.00/64.00 95.00/97.00 123.00/125.00 1200 31.75/33.75 63.00/65.00 96.50/98.50 124.50/126.50 1300 31.50/33.00 62.50/64.50 95.50/97.50 123.25/125.25 1400 31.50/33.00 62.50/64.50 95.50/97.50 123.00/125.00 1500 32.00/33.00 63.00/64.50 96.00/98.00 124.00/126.00 1600 32.00/33.50 63.00/65.00 96.00/98.00 124.00/126.00 1715 32.00/33.00 63.50/65.50 97.00/99.00 125.50/127.50 (C1osing Jul 30) 1715 32.50/33.50 63.50/65.50 96.50/98.50 124.50/126.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 151.50/153.50 180.00/182.00 203.00/205.00 226.00/228.00 1100 151.00/153.00 179.00/181.00 202.00/204.00 225.00/227.00 1200 152.50/154.50 180.50/182.50 203.50/205.50 226.50/228.50 1300 151.00/153.00 179.00/181.00 201.50/203.50 224.50/226.50 1400 150.50/152.50 178.50/180.50 201.00/203.00 224.00/226.00 1500 152.00/154.00 180.00/182.00 203.00/205.00 226.00/228.00 1600 152.00/154.00 180.00/182.00 203.00/205.00 226.00/228.00 1715 154.00/156.00 183.00/185.00 206.50/208.50 230.00/232.00 (C1osing Jul 30) 1715 152.00/154.00 180.00/182.00 202.50/204.50 225.50/227.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 254.50/256.50 277.50/279.50 298.50/300.50 321.00/323.00 1100 253.50/255.50 276.50/278.50 297.50/299.50 320.00/322.00 1200 255.00/257.00 278.00/280.00 299.00/301.00 321.50/323.50 1300 252.50/254.50 275.50/277.50 296.50/298.50 318.50/320.50 1400 252.00/254.00 275.00/277.00 296.00/298.00 318.00/320.00 1500 254.00/256.00 277.00/279.00 298.00/300.00 320.00/322.00 1600 254.00/256.00 277.00/279.00 298.00/300.00 320.00/322.00 1715 258.50/260.50 282.00/284.00 303.50/305.50 326.00/328.00 (C1osing Jul 30) 1715 253.50/255.50 276.50/278.50 297.50/299.50 319.50/321.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.31% 7.26% 7.03% 6.80% 6.63% 6.51% 1100 7.28% 7.19% 6.98% 6.75% 6.59% 6.46% 1200 7.38% 7.29% 7.06% 6.82% 6.64% 6.50% 1300 7.28% 7.23% 7.00% 6.76% 6.58% 6.45% 1400 7.30% 7.25% 7.01% 6.75% 6.57% 6.44% 1500 7.35% 7.28% 7.06% 6.82% 6.64% 6.50% 1600 7.41% 7.31% 7.06% 6.82% 6.65% 6.51% 1715 7.37% 7.36% 7.12% 6.89% 6.72% 6.61% (C1osing Jul 30) 1715 7.24% 7.27% 7.03% 6.79% 6.60% 6.49% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.37% 6.26% 6.19% 6.05% 5.95% 5.83% 1100 6.32% 6.21% 6.15% 6.01% 5.91% 5.79% 1200 6.35% 6.24% 6.17% 6.03% 5.93% 5.80% 1300 6.30% 6.19% 6.11% 5.98% 5.88% 5.76% 1400 6.29% 6.19% 6.11% 5.98% 5.88% 5.76% 1500 6.36% 6.25% 6.17% 6.03% 5.93% 5.80% 1600 6.36% 6.25% 6.17% 6.04% 5.93% 5.80% 1715 6.46% 6.35% 6.27% 6.13% 6.03% 5.90% (C1osing Jul 30) 1715 6.33% 6.21% 6.13% 6.00% 5.91% 5.78% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 55.6500/55.6600 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222 or E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com