Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.10/02.70 01.05/01.35 01.05/01.35 06.90% 06.90% 06.90% (Jul 31) 1000 02.10/02.70 01.05/01.35 01.05/01.35 06.90% 06.90% 06.90% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 30.75/32.75 62.50/64.50 96.50/98.50 125.50/127.50 1100 30.75/32.75 62.50/64.50 96.50/98.50 125.50/127.50 1200 31.00/33.00 63.50/65.00 97.50/99.50 127.00/129.00 1300 31.25/32.25 63.00/65.00 97.00/99.00 126.00/128.00 1400 31.00/32.00 62.50/64.50 96.50/98.50 125.50/127.50 1500 30.75/32.75 62.50/64.50 97.00/99.00 126.00/128.00 1600 31.50/32.50 63.00/64.50 97.00/99.00 126.00/128.00 1715 31.50/32.50 63.00/64.50 97.00/99.00 126.00/128.00 (C1osing Jul 31) 1715 32.00/33.00 63.50/65.50 97.00/99.00 125.50/127.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 155.00/157.00 184.50/186.50 208.50/210.50 232.50/234.50 1100 155.00/157.00 184.50/186.50 208.50/210.50 232.50/234.50 1200 156.50/158.50 186.00/188.00 210.00/212.00 234.50/236.50 1300 155.50/157.50 185.00/187.00 208.50/210.50 232.50/234.50 1400 155.00/157.00 184.50/186.50 208.00/210.00 231.50/233.50 1500 155.50/157.50 185.00/187.00 208.50/210.50 232.50/234.50 1600 155.00/157.00 184.50/186.50 208.00/210.00 232.00/234.00 1715 155.00/157.00 184.50/186.50 208.00/210.00 231.50/233.50 (C1osing Jul 31) 1715 154.00/156.00 183.00/185.00 206.50/208.50 230.00/232.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 261.50/263.50 286.00/288.00 308.00/310.00 331.00/333.00 1100 261.50/263.50 286.00/288.00 308.00/310.00 331.00/333.00 1200 264.00/266.00 288.00/290.00 310.00/312.00 333.00/335.00 1300 262.00/264.00 286.00/288.00 308.00/310.00 331.00/333.00 1400 260.50/262.50 284.50/286.50 306.00/308.00 329.00/331.00 1500 262.00/264.00 286.00/288.00 307.50/309.50 330.50/332.50 1600 261.00/263.00 285.00/287.00 306.50/308.50 329.50/331.50 1715 261.50/263.50 285.50/287.50 307.50/309.50 330.50/332.50 (C1osing Jul 31) 1715 258.50/260.50 282.00/284.00 303.50/305.50 326.00/328.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.45% 7.39% 7.15% 6.97% 6.82% 6.71% 1100 7.46% 7.40% 7.16% 6.97% 6.83% 6.72% 1200 7.53% 7.49% 7.24% 7.06% 6.89% 6.77% 1300 7.48% 7.46% 7.20% 7.01% 6.86% 6.74% 1400 7.41% 7.40% 7.16% 6.97% 6.83% 6.71% 1500 7.45% 7.40% 7.19% 6.99% 6.84% 6.73% 1600 7.51% 7.43% 7.19% 6.99% 6.83% 6.71% 1715 7.51% 7.44% 7.20% 7.00% 6.83% 6.72% (C1osing Jul 31) 1715 7.37% 7.36% 7.12% 6.89% 6.72% 6.61% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.57% 6.46% 6.37% 6.25% 6.15% 6.01% 1100 6.57% 6.46% 6.38% 6.26% 6.15% 6.01% 1200 6.62% 6.52% 6.44% 6.30% 6.19% 6.05% 1300 6.58% 6.47% 6.40% 6.27% 6.16% 6.02% 1400 6.56% 6.43% 6.35% 6.23% 6.11% 5.98% 1500 6.57% 6.46% 6.39% 6.25% 6.14% 6.00% 1600 6.56% 6.45% 6.36% 6.23% 6.12% 5.98% 1715 6.56% 6.44% 6.38% 6.25% 6.15% 6.01% (C1osing Jul 31) 1715 6.46% 6.35% 6.27% 6.13% 6.03% 5.90% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 55.4700/55.4800 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222 or E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com