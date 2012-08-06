Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.45/05.45 03.40/04.00 01.05/01.35 07.23% 07.37% 06.82% (Aug 2) 1000 04.30/05.30 01.05/01.35 03.25/04.25 07.04% 06.88% 07.10% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 27.25/28.25 59.00/60.50 93.00/95.00 122.00/124.00 1100 27.75/28.75 59.50/61.00 93.50/95.50 123.00/125.00 1200 27.75/28.75 59.50/61.00 93.50/95.50 123.00/125.00 1300 27.25/28.25 59.00/60.50 93.00/95.00 122.00/124.00 1400 27.50/28.50 59.00/61.00 93.00/95.00 122.00/124.00 1500 27.50/29.00 59.50/61.00 93.50/95.50 122.50/124.50 1600 27.25/28.25 59.00/60.50 93.00/95.00 122.00/124.00 1715 27.50/28.50 59.00/61.00 93.00/95.00 122.50/124.50 (C1osing Aug 2) 1715 28.00/29.00 59.50/61.50 93.50/95.50 122.50/124.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 151.00/153.00 180.50/182.50 204.00/206.00 228.00/230.00 1100 152.50/154.50 182.50/184.50 206.00/208.00 230.00/232.00 1200 152.50/154.50 182.00/184.00 205.50/207.50 229.50/231.50 1300 151.50/153.50 181.50/183.50 205.00/207.00 229.00/231.00 1400 151.50/153.50 181.50/183.50 205.00/207.00 229.00/231.00 1500 152.00/154.00 181.50/183.50 205.00/207.00 229.00/231.00 1600 151.50/153.50 181.50/183.50 205.00/207.00 229.00/231.00 1715 152.00/154.00 182.00/184.00 206.00/208.00 230.00/232.00 (C1osing Aug 2) 1715 151.50/153.50 181.00/183.00 204.50/206.50 228.00/230.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 258.00/260.00 282.00/284.00 303.50/305.50 326.50/328.50 1100 260.00/262.00 284.00/286.00 306.00/308.00 329.00/331.00 1200 259.50/261.50 283.50/285.50 305.50/307.50 328.50/330.50 1300 259.00/261.00 282.50/284.50 304.50/306.50 327.50/329.50 1400 258.50/260.50 282.50/284.50 304.50/306.50 327.50/329.50 1500 259.00/261.00 283.50/285.50 305.50/307.50 328.50/330.50 1600 259.50/261.50 283.00/285.00 305.00/307.00 328.00/330.00 1715 260.50/262.50 284.50/286.50 306.50/308.50 329.50/331.50 (C1osing Aug 2) 1715 258.00/260.00 281.50/283.50 303.50/305.50 326.50/328.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.49% 7.34% 7.12% 6.90% 6.74% 6.62% 1100 7.60% 7.40% 7.16% 6.96% 6.81% 6.69% 1200 7.61% 7.40% 7.17% 6.97% 6.81% 6.68% 1300 7.52% 7.36% 7.14% 6.93% 6.79% 6.67% 1400 7.57% 7.38% 7.14% 6.93% 6.79% 6.67% 1500 7.64% 7.43% 7.19% 6.97% 6.82% 6.69% 1600 7.54% 7.39% 7.16% 6.95% 6.81% 6.70% 1715 7.60% 7.41% 7.18% 6.98% 6.84% 6.72% (C1osing Aug 2) 1715 7.45% 7.34% 7.13% 6.92% 6.75% 6.64% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.47% 6.37% 6.29% 6.16% 6.04% 5.92% 1100 6.53% 6.42% 6.34% 6.21% 6.09% 5.97% 1200 6.52% 6.42% 6.34% 6.21% 6.09% 5.96% 1300 6.52% 6.41% 6.34% 6.20% 6.08% 5.96% 1400 6.52% 6.41% 6.33% 6.20% 6.08% 5.96% 1500 6.53% 6.42% 6.35% 6.23% 6.11% 5.99% 1600 6.54% 6.44% 6.37% 6.23% 6.11% 5.99% 1715 6.58% 6.47% 6.40% 6.27% 6.15% 6.02% (C1osing Aug 2) 1715 6.49% 6.38% 6.31% 6.18% 6.06% 5.94% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 55.7500/55.7600 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222 or E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com