Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.20/02.60 01.10/01.30 01.10/01.30 07.26% 07.26% 07.26% (Aug 3) 1000 04.45/05.45 03.40/04.00 01.05/01.35 07.23% 07.37% 06.82% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 25.75/26.75 57.50/59.00 91.50/93.50 120.50/122.50 1100 25.25/27.25 57.50/59.50 92.00/94.00 121.00/123.00 1200 25.50/27.50 57.00/59.00 91.50/93.50 121.00/123.00 1300 26.00/27.00 57.75/59.25 91.50/93.50 121.00/123.00 1400 26.00/27.00 57.50/59.50 91.50/93.50 121.00/123.00 1500 25.50/27.50 57.00/59.00 91.50/93.50 121.00/123.00 1600 25.75/27.75 57.50/59.50 91.50/93.50 121.00/123.00 1715 25.50/27.50 57.00/59.00 91.00/93.00 120.50/122.50 (C1osing Aug 3) 1715 27.50/28.50 59.00/61.00 93.00/95.00 122.50/124.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 150.00/152.00 180.00/182.00 203.50/205.50 227.50/229.50 1100 150.50/152.50 180.50/182.50 204.00/206.00 228.00/230.00 1200 150.50/152.50 180.50/182.50 204.50/206.50 228.50/230.50 1300 150.50/152.50 180.50/182.50 204.00/206.00 228.00/230.00 1400 150.50/152.50 180.50/182.50 204.00/206.00 228.00/230.00 1500 150.50/152.50 180.50/182.50 204.50/206.50 228.50/230.50 1600 150.50/152.50 180.00/182.00 204.00/206.00 228.00/230.00 1715 150.00/152.00 180.00/182.00 203.50/205.50 227.50/229.50 (C1osing Aug 3) 1715 152.00/154.00 182.00/184.00 206.00/208.00 230.00/232.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 258.00/260.00 282.00/284.00 304.00/306.00 327.00/329.00 1100 258.50/260.50 282.50/284.50 304.50/306.50 327.50/329.50 1200 259.00/261.00 283.00/285.00 305.00/307.00 328.00/330.00 1300 258.50/260.50 282.50/284.50 304.50/306.50 327.50/329.50 1400 258.50/260.50 282.50/284.50 304.50/306.50 327.50/329.50 1500 259.00/261.00 283.00/285.00 305.00/307.00 328.00/330.00 1600 258.50/260.50 282.50/284.50 304.50/306.50 327.50/329.50 1715 258.00/260.00 282.00/284.00 304.00/306.00 327.00/329.00 (C1osing Aug 3) 1715 260.50/262.50 284.50/286.50 306.50/308.50 329.50/331.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.53% 7.41% 7.19% 6.97% 6.84% 6.73% 1100 7.54% 7.44% 7.22% 6.99% 6.86% 6.74% 1200 7.53% 7.38% 7.18% 6.98% 6.85% 6.74% 1300 7.55% 7.40% 7.17% 6.97% 6.84% 6.72% 1400 7.55% 7.39% 7.16% 6.96% 6.83% 6.72% 1500 7.52% 7.37% 7.18% 6.98% 6.85% 6.73% 1600 7.59% 7.41% 7.18% 6.98% 6.84% 6.72% 1715 7.52% 7.35% 7.14% 6.95% 6.82% 6.71% (C1osing Aug 3) 1715 7.60% 7.41% 7.18% 6.98% 6.84% 6.72% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.58% 6.48% 6.41% 6.27% 6.16% 6.03% 1100 6.59% 6.49% 6.42% 6.28% 6.17% 6.04% 1200 6.59% 6.49% 6.42% 6.28% 6.17% 6.03% 1300 6.57% 6.47% 6.40% 6.26% 6.15% 6.02% 1400 6.56% 6.46% 6.39% 6.25% 6.14% 6.01% 1500 6.59% 6.49% 6.41% 6.27% 6.16% 6.03% 1600 6.57% 6.47% 6.40% 6.26% 6.15% 6.02% 1715 6.55% 6.46% 6.39% 6.25% 6.14% 6.01% (C1osing Aug 3) 1715 6.58% 6.47% 6.40% 6.27% 6.15% 6.02% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 55.5200/55.5300 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222 or E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com