Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.10/02.70 01.05/01.35 01.05/01.35 06.92 06.92% 06.92% (Aug 6) 1000 02.20/02.60 01.10/01.30 01.10/01.30 07.26% 07.26% 07.26% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 24.50/25.50 56.00/57.50 89.50/91.50 118.50/120.50 1100 24.50/26.00 55.50/57.50 89.00/91.00 118.00/120.00 1200 24.50/26.00 56.00/58.00 89.50/91.50 118.50/120.50 1300 24.25/25.75 55.75/57.75 89.50/91.50 118.50/120.50 1400 24.25/26.25 55.50/57.50 89.50/91.50 118.50/120.50 1500 24.50/25.50 55.75/57.25 89.00/91.00 118.00/120.00 1600 24.00/25.50 55.00/57.00 88.00/90.00 116.00/118.00 1715 24.50/26.00 55.50/57.50 88.50/90.50 116.50/118.50 (C1osing Aug 6) 1715 25.50/27.50 57.00/59.00 91.00/93.00 120.50/122.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 147.50/149.50 177.00/179.00 200.50/202.50 224.00/226.00 1100 147.00/149.00 176.00/178.00 199.00/201.00 222.00/224.00 1200 147.50/149.50 176.50/178.50 199.50/201.50 223.00/225.00 1300 147.50/149.50 177.00/179.00 200.50/202.50 224.00/226.00 1400 147.50/149.50 177.00/179.00 200.00/202.00 223.50/225.50 1500 147.00/149.00 176.00/178.00 199.00/201.00 222.50/224.50 1600 144.50/146.50 173.00/175.00 196.00/198.00 219.00/221.00 1715 145.00/147.00 173.50/175.50 196.50/198.50 219.50/221.50 (C1osing Aug 6) 1715 150.00/152.00 180.00/182.00 203.50/205.50 227.50/229.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 254.00/256.00 277.50/279.50 299.00/301.00 322.00/324.00 1100 252.00/254.00 275.50/277.50 297.00/299.00 320.00/322.00 1200 253.00/255.00 276.50/278.50 298.00/300.00 321.00/323.00 1300 254.50/256.50 278.00/280.00 299.50/301.50 322.50/324.50 1400 254.00/256.00 277.50/279.50 299.00/301.00 322.00/324.00 1500 252.50/254.50 276.00/278.00 297.50/299.50 320.00/322.00 1600 249.00/251.00 272.00/274.00 293.50/295.50 316.00/318.00 1715 249.50/251.50 272.50/274.50 294.00/296.00 316.50/318.50 (C1osing Aug 6) 1715 258.00/260.00 282.00/284.00 304.00/306.00 327.00/329.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.48% 7.35% 7.11% 6.90% 6.77% 6.63% 1100 7.49% 7.31% 7.07% 6.87% 6.73% 6.59% 1200 7.52% 7.35% 7.10% 6.89% 6.75% 6.60% 1300 7.50% 7.36% 7.12% 6.92% 6.78% 6.64% 1400 7.51% 7.34% 7.12% 6.92% 6.78% 6.64% 1500 7.47% 7.32% 7.08% 6.89% 6.75% 6.60% 1600 7.42% 7.27% 7.00% 6.79% 6.65% 6.51% 1715 7.54% 7.33% 7.05% 6.83% 6.68% 6.54% (C1osing Aug 6) 1715 7.52% 7.35% 7.14% 6.95% 6.82% 6.71% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.49% 6.40% 6.32% 6.18% 6.07% 5.95% 1100 6.43% 6.34% 6.27% 6.14% 6.03% 5.91% 1200 6.45% 6.36% 6.29% 6.15% 6.04% 5.92% 1300 6.50% 6.41% 6.34% 6.20% 6.09% 5.97% 1400 6.49% 6.40% 6.33% 6.20% 6.08% 5.96% 1500 6.45% 6.37% 6.29% 6.16% 6.05% 5.92% 1600 6.37% 6.29% 6.22% 6.09% 5.98% 5.86% 1715 6.40% 6.31% 6.24% 6.11% 6.00% 5.88% (C1osing Aug 6) 1715 6.55% 6.46% 6.39% 6.25% 6.14% 6.01% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 55.0650/55.0750 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222 or E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com