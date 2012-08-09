Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.20/05.40 01.05/01.35 03.15/04.05 06.95 06.95% 06.95% (Aug 8) 1000 02.10/02.70 01.05/01.35 01.05/01.35 06.96 06.96% 06.96% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 19.00/20.50 50.00/52.00 84.00/86.00 113.00/115.00 1100 20.00/21.00 50.50/52.00 84.50/86.50 114.00/116.00 1200 19.50/21.50 50.50/52.50 85.00/87.00 114.50/116.50 1300 19.25/21.25 50.50/52.50 85.00/87.00 114.50/116.50 1400 20.25/20.75 51.00/52.00 85.25/86.25 114.50/116.00 1500 20.00/21.00 51.25/52.25 85.75/86.75 114.75/116.75 1600 20.00/21.50 51.00/53.00 85.50/87.50 115.00/117.00 1715 20.25/21.25 51.25/52.25 85.25/87.25 115.00/117.00 (C1osing Aug 8) 1715 24.00/25.00 55.00/56.50 89.00/90.50 118.00/120.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 142.00/144.00 171.50/173.50 194.50/196.50 218.00/220.00 1100 143.50/145.50 173.00/175.00 196.00/198.00 219.50/221.50 1200 144.00/146.00 173.50/175.50 197.00/199.00 221.00/223.00 1300 144.00/146.00 173.50/175.50 196.50/198.50 220.00/222.00 1400 144.00/145.50 173.50/175.50 196.50/198.50 220.00/222.00 1500 144.25/146.25 174.00/176.00 197.50/199.50 221.50/223.50 1600 144.50/146.50 174.50/176.50 198.00/200.00 222.00/224.00 1715 144.50/146.50 174.50/176.50 198.00/200.00 221.50/223.50 (C1osing Aug 8) 1715 147.50/149.50 177.00/179.00 200.00/202.00 223.50/225.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 248.00/250.00 271.00/273.00 292.50/294.50 315.00/317.00 1100 249.50/251.50 273.00/275.00 294.50/296.50 317.00/319.00 1200 251.50/253.50 275.00/277.00 296.50/298.50 319.50/321.50 1300 250.50/252.50 274.00/276.00 295.50/297.50 318.00/320.00 1400 251.00/253.00 274.00/276.00 295.50/297.50 318.00/320.00 1500 252.00/254.00 275.50/277.50 297.00/299.00 319.50/321.50 1600 252.50/254.50 276.00/278.00 297.50/299.50 320.50/322.50 1715 252.00/254.00 275.50/277.50 297.00/299.00 320.00/322.00 (C1osing Aug 8) 1715 254.00/256.00 277.50/279.50 299.00/301.00 321.50/323.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.32% 7.20% 7.01% 6.85% 6.72% 6.59% 1100 7.43% 7.25% 7.07% 6.92% 6.79% 6.65% 1200 7.45% 7.28% 7.09% 6.93% 6.80% 6.67% 1300 7.42% 7.28% 7.09% 6.94% 6.80% 6.66% 1400 7.44% 7.25% 7.06% 6.91% 6.79% 6.65% 1500 7.47% 7.29% 7.10% 6.94% 6.81% 6.68% 1600 7.50% 7.30% 7.10% 6.94% 6.81% 6.68% 1715 7.49% 7.29% 7.10% 6.95% 6.82% 6.69% (C1osing Aug 8) 1715 7.58% 7.35% 7.09% 6.94% 6.80% 6.66% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.45% 6.36% 6.28% 6.14% 6.01% 5.90% 1100 6.50% 6.41% 6.32% 6.19% 6.06% 5.94% 1200 6.53% 6.44% 6.36% 6.22% 6.09% 5.98% 1300 6.51% 6.42% 6.34% 6.20% 6.07% 5.95% 1400 6.50% 6.42% 6.33% 6.19% 6.06% 5.94% 1500 6.54% 6.45% 6.36% 6.23% 6.09% 5.97% 1600 6.54% 6.45% 6.36% 6.22% 6.09% 5.98% 1715 6.54% 6.45% 6.36% 6.22% 6.09% 5.98% (C1osing Aug 8) 1715 6.50% 6.41% 6.33% 6.20% 6.08% 5.94% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 55.2700/55.2800 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222 or E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com