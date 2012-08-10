Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.20/05.40 03.25/04.25 01.05/01.35 06.91% 07.13% 06.91% (Aug 9) 1000 04.20/05.40 01.05/01.35 03.15/04.05 06.95% 06.95% 06.95% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 19.25/19.75 50.00/51.00 84.00/85.00 113.50/115.00 1100 18.50/20.50 50.00/52.00 85.00/87.00 115.00/117.00 1200 19.00/20.50 50.50/52.50 85.00/87.00 114.75/116.75 1300 19.00/20.50 50.50/52.50 85.00/87.00 114.75/116.75 1400 19.00/20.50 50.50/52.50 85.00/87.00 114.75/116.75 1500 19.00/20.50 50.50/52.50 85.00/87.00 115.00/117.00 1600 19.00/20.50 50.50/52.50 85.50/87.50 115.50/117.50 1715 19.50/20.25 51.00/52.50 86.00/87.50 116.00/118.00 (C1osing Aug 9) 1715 20.25/21.25 51.25/52.25 85.25/87.25 115.00/117.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 143.00/144.50 172.75/174.75 196.00/198.00 220.00/222.00 1100 145.00/147.00 175.00/177.00 199.00/201.00 223.50/225.50 1200 144.50/146.50 174.50/176.50 198.50/200.50 222.50/224.50 1300 144.50/146.50 174.50/176.50 198.50/200.50 223.00/225.00 1400 144.50/146.50 174.50/176.50 198.50/200.50 223.00/225.00 1500 145.00/147.00 175.00/177.00 199.00/201.00 223.50/225.50 1600 146.00/148.00 176.50/178.50 200.50/202.50 224.50/226.50 1715 146.25/148.25 176.50/178.50 200.50/202.50 225.00/227.00 (C1osing Aug 9) 1715 144.50/146.50 174.50/176.50 198.00/200.00 221.50/223.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 250.50/252.50 274.00/276.00 295.50/297.50 318.50/320.50 1100 254.50/256.50 278.00/280.00 299.50/301.50 322.50/324.50 1200 253.50/255.50 277.00/279.00 298.50/300.50 321.50/323.50 1300 254.00/256.00 277.50/279.50 299.00/301.00 322.00/324.00 1400 254.00/256.00 277.50/279.50 299.00/301.00 322.00/324.00 1500 255.00/257.00 278.50/280.50 300.00/302.00 323.00/325.00 1600 256.00/258.00 279.50/281.50 301.00/303.00 324.00/326.00 1715 256.50/258.50 280.00/282.00 302.00/304.00 325.00/327.00 (C1osing Aug 9) 1715 252.00/254.00 275.50/277.50 297.00/299.00 320.00/322.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.43% 7.22% 7.03% 6.88% 6.77% 6.63% 1100 7.49% 7.33% 7.15% 6.99% 6.87% 6.73% 1200 7.58% 7.37% 7.15% 6.98% 6.86% 6.72% 1300 7.57% 7.36% 7.14% 6.97% 6.84% 6.71% 1400 7.58% 7.37% 7.15% 6.98% 6.86% 6.72% 1500 7.58% 7.37% 7.16% 7.00% 6.88% 6.74% 1600 7.58% 7.40% 7.20% 7.04% 6.93% 6.79% 1715 7.63% 7.43% 7.23% 7.07% 6.94% 6.80% (C1osing Aug 9) 1715 7.49% 7.29% 7.10% 6.95% 6.82% 6.69% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.49% 6.41% 6.32% 6.19% 6.06% 5.94% 1100 6.59% 6.52% 6.42% 6.28% 6.14% 6.02% 1200 6.58% 6.50% 6.40% 6.26% 6.13% 6.01% 1300 6.58% 6.50% 6.41% 6.26% 6.13% 6.01% 1400 6.59% 6.51% 6.42% 6.27% 6.14% 6.02% 1500 6.60% 6.53% 6.44% 6.30% 6.16% 6.03% 1600 6.64% 6.56% 6.47% 6.32% 6.18% 6.06% 1715 6.66% 6.58% 6.48% 6.34% 6.21% 6.08% (C1osing Aug 9) 1715 6.54% 6.45% 6.36% 6.22% 6.09% 5.98% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 55.2800/55.2900 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222 or E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com