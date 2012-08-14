Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.15/04.35 01.05/01.35 02.10/02.70 06.92% 06.92% 06.92% (Aug 10) 1000 04.20/05.40 03.25/04.25 01.05/01.35 06.91% 07.13% 06.91% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 17.00/18.50 49.00/51.00 84.00/86.00 114.00/116.00 1100 16.50/18.50 48.50/50.50 84.00/86.00 114.25/116.25 1200 17.25/18.25 49.00/50.50 84.00/86.00 114.00/116.00 1300 17.00/18.00 49.00/50.00 84.00/85.50 114.00/116.00 1400 17.00/18.50 48.50/50.50 83.50/85.50 114.00/116.00 1500 17.25/18.75 48.75/50.75 84.25/86.25 114.75/116.75 1645 17.00/18.00 49.00/50.50 84.25/86.25 115.00/117.00 1715 17.00/18.50 49.00/51.00 84.50/86.50 115.25/117.25 (C1osing Aug 10) 1715 19.50/20.25 51.00/52.50 86.00/87.50 116.00/118.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 144.50/146.50 175.00/177.00 199.50/201.50 224.00/226.00 1100 144.50/146.50 174.50/176.50 198.50/200.50 223.00/225.00 1200 144.50/146.50 175.00/177.00 199.50/201.50 224.00/226.00 1300 144.50/146.50 175.00/177.00 199.00/201.00 223.50/225.50 1400 144.50/146.50 175.00/177.00 199.00/201.00 223.50/225.50 1500 144.75/146.75 175.25/177.25 199.25/201.25 223.75/225.75 1645 145.50/147.50 176.00/178.00 200.50/202.50 225.00/227.00 1715 146.00/148.00 176.50/178.50 201.00/203.00 225.50/227.50 (C1osing Aug 10) 1715 146.25/148.25 176.50/178.50 200.50/202.50 225.00/227.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 256.00/258.00 280.00/282.00 302.00/304.00 325.00/327.00 1100 254.50/256.50 278.50/280.50 300.50/302.50 323.50/325.50 1200 255.50/257.50 279.50/281.50 301.50/303.50 324.50/326.50 1300 255.50/257.50 279.50/281.50 301.50/303.50 324.50/326.50 1400 255.00/257.00 279.00/281.00 301.00/303.00 324.00/326.00 1500 255.25/257.25 279.25/281.25 301.25/303.25 324.25/326.25 1645 257.00/259.00 281.00/283.00 303.00/305.00 326.00/328.00 1715 257.50/259.50 281.50/283.50 303.50/305.50 326.50/328.50 (C1osing Aug 10) 1715 256.50/258.50 280.00/282.00 302.00/304.00 325.00/327.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.69% 7.47% 7.24% 7.06% 6.95% 6.79% 1100 7.60% 7.44% 7.24% 7.06% 6.93% 6.76% 1200 7.65% 7.45% 7.23% 7.05% 6.94% 6.78% 1300 7.60% 7.42% 7.22% 7.06% 6.94% 6.77% 1400 7.62% 7.40% 7.21% 7.05% 6.94% 6.77% 1500 7.67% 7.46% 7.27% 7.08% 6.95% 6.78% 1645 7.64% 7.47% 7.29% 7.12% 6.99% 6.83% 1715 7.69% 7.50% 7.30% 7.14% 7.01% 6.85% (C1osing Aug 10) 1715 7.63% 7.43% 7.23% 7.07% 6.94% 6.80% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.66% 6.60% 6.51% 6.36% 6.23% 6.10% 1100 6.63% 6.56% 6.46% 6.33% 6.19% 6.06% 1200 6.65% 6.59% 6.49% 6.34% 6.21% 6.08% 1300 6.64% 6.59% 6.49% 6.35% 6.21% 6.08% 1400 6.64% 6.58% 6.47% 6.33% 6.20% 6.07% 1500 6.65% 6.58% 6.48% 6.34% 6.21% 6.08% 1645 6.69% 6.63% 6.53% 6.39% 6.25% 6.11% 1715 6.71% 6.65% 6.54% 6.40% 6.26% 6.12% (C1osing Aug 10) 1715 6.66% 6.58% 6.48% 6.34% 6.21% 6.08% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 55.3400/55.3500 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222 or E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com