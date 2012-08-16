Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.15/04.05 02.10/02.70 01.05/01.35 06.89% 06.89% 06.89% (Aug 13) 1000 03.15/04.35 01.05/01.35 02.10/02.70 06.92% 06.92% 06.92% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 16.00/17.50 48.50/50.50 84.00/86.00 115.00/117.00 1100 16.00/17.00 48.00/49.50 84.00/86.00 115.00/117.00 1200 16.00/17.50 48.50/50.50 84.50/86.50 115.75/117.75 1300 15.50/17.00 47.50/49.50 83.50/85.50 114.50/116.50 1400 16.25/17.25 48.50/50.00 84.00/86.00 115.00/117.00 1500 16.00/17.50 48.50/50.50 84.50/86.50 116.00/118.00 1600 16.00/17.50 48.50/50.50 84.50/86.50 116.00/118.00 1715 16.00/17.00 48.50/50.50 84.50/86.50 116.50/118.50 (C1osing Aug 13) 1715 17.00/18.50 49.00/51.00 84.50/86.50 115.25/117.25 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 146.00/148.00 177.00/179.00 201.50/203.50 226.50/228.50 1100 146.00/148.00 176.50/178.50 201.00/203.00 226.00/228.00 1200 147.00/149.00 178.00/180.00 202.50/204.50 227.50/229.50 1300 145.50/147.50 176.50/178.50 201.50/203.50 226.50/228.50 1400 146.00/148.00 177.00/179.00 202.00/204.00 227.00/229.00 1500 147.00/149.00 178.50/180.50 203.50/205.50 228.50/230.50 1600 147.50/149.50 179.00/181.00 204.50/206.50 230.50/232.50 1715 148.00/150.00 179.50/181.50 205.00/207.00 231.00/233.00 (C1osing Aug 13) 1715 146.00/148.00 176.50/178.50 201.00/203.00 225.50/227.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 259.00/261.00 283.50/285.50 305.50/307.50 329.00/331.00 1100 258.00/260.00 282.50/284.50 304.50/306.50 328.00/330.00 1200 260.00/262.00 284.50/286.50 306.50/308.50 330.00/332.00 1300 259.00/261.00 283.50/285.50 305.50/307.50 329.00/331.00 1400 259.50/261.50 284.00/286.00 306.50/308.50 330.00/332.00 1500 261.50/263.50 286.00/288.00 308.50/310.50 332.00/334.00 1600 263.50/265.50 288.00/290.00 310.50/312.50 334.00/336.00 1715 264.00/266.00 288.50/290.50 311.00/313.00 334.50/336.50 (C1osing Aug 13) 1715 257.50/259.50 281.50/283.50 303.50/305.50 326.50/328.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.75% 7.52% 7.30% 7.15% 7.03% 6.86% 1100 7.63% 7.48% 7.30% 7.15% 7.02% 6.84% 1200 7.74% 7.54% 7.34% 7.19% 7.07% 6.89% 1300 7.59% 7.45% 7.27% 7.13% 7.01% 6.86% 1400 7.72% 7.51% 7.30% 7.15% 7.03% 6.88% 1500 7.74% 7.54% 7.35% 7.20% 7.08% 6.92% 1600 7.74% 7.54% 7.35% 7.21% 7.10% 6.95% 1715 7.73% 7.55% 7.38% 7.24% 7.13% 6.97% (C1osing Aug 13) 1715 7.69% 7.50% 7.30% 7.14% 7.01% 6.85% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.73% 6.67% 6.57% 6.43% 6.29% 6.14% 1100 6.71% 6.65% 6.54% 6.40% 6.26% 6.12% 1200 6.75% 6.69% 6.59% 6.44% 6.30% 6.15% 1300 6.73% 6.68% 6.57% 6.43% 6.29% 6.14% 1400 6.75% 6.69% 6.58% 6.44% 6.30% 6.16% 1500 6.79% 6.73% 6.62% 6.48% 6.34% 6.19% 1600 6.83% 6.78% 6.67% 6.52% 6.37% 6.22% 1715 6.86% 6.80% 6.69% 6.54% 6.39% 6.24% (C1osing Aug 13) 1715 6.71% 6.65% 6.54% 6.40% 6.26% 6.12% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 55.6500/55.6600 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com