Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.40/06.75 01.05/01.35 04.05/05.40 07.04% 06.84% 06.60% (Aug 14) 1000 03.15/04.05 02.10/02.70 01.05/01.35 06.89% 06.89% 06.89% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 10.75/12.75 43.50/45.50 79.50/81.50 111.00/113.00 1100 11.00/12.50 43.00/45.00 79.50/81.50 111.00/113.00 1200 11.00/12.00 43.00/44.50 79.00/81.00 110.50/112.50 1300 11.00/12.50 43.00/45.00 79.00/81.00 110.50/112.50 1400 11.25/12.25 43.25/44.75 79.75/81.75 111.25/113.25 1500 11.50/12.50 43.75/44.75 79.50/81.50 111.50/113.50 1600 11.25/12.25 43.50/45.00 80.25/82.25 112.25/114.25 1715 11.00/12.50 43.00/45.00 79.50/81.50 111.50/113.50 (C1osing Aug 14) 1715 16.00/17.00 48.50/50.50 84.50/86.50 116.50/118.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 142.50/144.50 173.50/175.50 199.00/201.00 225.00/227.00 1100 142.50/144.50 174.00/176.00 199.50/201.50 225.00/227.00 1200 141.50/143.50 172.00/174.00 197.50/199.50 223.50/225.50 1300 141.50/143.50 172.00/174.00 197.50/199.50 223.50/225.50 1400 142.75/144.75 173.50/175.50 199.00/201.00 225.00/227.00 1500 143.00/145.00 174.00/176.00 200.00/202.00 226.50/228.50 1600 144.00/146.00 175.00/177.00 201.00/203.00 227.00/229.00 1715 143.00/145.00 174.00/176.00 200.50/202.50 227.00/229.00 (C1osing Aug 14) 1715 148.00/150.00 179.50/181.50 205.00/207.00 231.00/233.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 258.50/260.50 283.00/285.00 306.00/308.00 329.50/331.50 1100 258.00/260.00 283.00/285.00 305.50/307.50 329.00/331.00 1200 256.50/258.50 281.00/283.00 303.50/305.50 326.50/328.50 1300 256.50/258.50 281.00/283.00 303.50/305.50 326.50/328.50 1400 258.00/260.00 283.00/285.00 305.50/307.50 329.00/331.00 1500 260.00/262.00 285.00/287.00 307.50/309.50 331.00/333.00 1600 260.00/262.00 285.00/287.00 307.50/309.50 331.00/333.00 1715 260.00/262.00 285.00/287.00 308.00/310.00 331.50/333.50 (C1osing Aug 14) 1715 264.00/266.00 288.50/290.50 311.00/313.00 334.50/336.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.63% 7.43% 7.26% 7.12% 7.00% 6.86% 1100 7.56% 7.42% 7.27% 7.13% 7.02% 6.88% 1200 7.51% 7.37% 7.23% 7.08% 6.95% 6.81% 1300 7.56% 7.39% 7.24% 7.09% 6.95% 6.81% 1400 7.57% 7.45% 7.30% 7.15% 7.02% 6.87% 1500 7.62% 7.44% 7.30% 7.16% 7.04% 6.90% 1600 7.61% 7.50% 7.36% 7.22% 7.08% 6.94% 1715 7.59% 7.45% 7.32% 7.18% 7.06% 6.93% (C1osing Aug 14) 1715 7.73% 7.55% 7.38% 7.24% 7.13% 6.97% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.75% 6.71% 6.59% 6.46% 6.30% 6.17% 1100 6.76% 6.71% 6.59% 6.45% 6.30% 6.17% 1200 6.71% 6.67% 6.55% 6.41% 6.25% 6.13% 1300 6.71% 6.67% 6.55% 6.41% 6.26% 6.13% 1400 6.76% 6.72% 6.60% 6.46% 6.31% 6.18% 1500 6.80% 6.77% 6.65% 6.51% 6.35% 6.22% 1600 6.83% 6.77% 6.65% 6.51% 6.35% 6.22% 1715 6.84% 6.79% 6.66% 6.53% 6.37% 6.24% (C1osing Aug 14) 1715 6.86% 6.80% 6.69% 6.54% 6.39% 6.24% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 55.7500/55.7600 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com