Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.25/06.75 04.20/05.40 01.05/01.35 06.88% 06.88% 06.88% (Aug 16) 1000 05.40/06.75 01.05/01.35 04.05/05.40 07.04% 06.84% 06.60% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 10.00/11.50 42.00/44.00 78.50/80.50 110.00/112.00 1100 09.50/11.00 41.50/43.50 77.50/79.50 109.00/111.00 1200 09.50/11.00 41.50/43.50 77.50/79.50 109.00/111.00 1300 10.00/11.50 42.00/44.00 78.00/80.00 109.50/111.50 1400 10.00/11.50 42.00/44.00 78.00/80.00 109.50/111.50 1500 10.00/11.00 42.00/43.50 77.50/79.50 109.00/111.00 1600 10.50/11.50 42.50/44.00 78.00/80.00 109.50/111.50 1715 09.75/11.75 41.50/43.50 78.00/80.00 109.50/111.50 (C1osing Aug 16) 1715 11.00/12.50 43.00/45.00 79.50/81.50 111.50/113.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 141.50/143.50 172.50/174.50 198.50/200.50 225.00/227.00 1100 140.50/142.50 171.50/173.50 197.50/199.50 223.50/225.50 1200 140.00/142.00 171.00/173.00 196.50/198.50 222.50/224.50 1300 140.50/142.50 171.00/173.00 196.50/198.50 222.50/224.50 1400 140.50/142.50 171.00/173.00 196.50/198.50 222.50/224.50 1500 140.00/142.00 170.50/172.50 196.00/198.00 222.00/224.00 1600 141.00/143.00 171.50/173.50 197.00/199.00 223.00/225.00 1715 140.50/142.50 171.00/173.00 197.00/199.00 223.00/225.00 (C1osing Aug 16) 1715 143.00/145.00 174.00/176.00 200.50/202.50 227.00/229.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 258.00/260.00 283.00/285.00 305.50/307.50 329.00/331.00 1100 256.50/258.50 281.00/283.00 303.50/305.50 327.00/329.00 1200 255.50/257.50 280.00/282.00 302.50/304.50 326.00/328.00 1300 255.50/257.50 280.00/282.00 302.00/304.00 325.50/327.50 1400 255.00/257.00 279.50/281.50 302.00/304.00 325.00/327.00 1500 255.00/257.00 279.50/281.50 302.00/304.00 325.00/327.00 1600 256.00/258.00 280.50/282.50 303.00/305.00 326.00/328.00 1715 255.50/257.50 280.00/282.00 302.50/304.50 326.00/328.00 (C1osing Aug 16) 1715 260.00/262.00 285.00/287.00 308.00/310.00 331.50/333.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.63% 7.47% 7.30% 7.16% 7.05% 6.91% 1100 7.52% 7.37% 7.23% 7.10% 7.00% 6.87% 1200 7.52% 7.38% 7.23% 7.08% 6.98% 6.84% 1300 7.63% 7.44% 7.28% 7.12% 7.00% 6.85% 1400 7.63% 7.44% 7.27% 7.11% 6.99% 6.84% 1500 7.58% 7.39% 7.24% 7.08% 6.97% 6.82% 1600 7.67% 7.44% 7.27% 7.13% 7.01% 6.86% 1715 7.53% 7.41% 7.26% 7.10% 6.98% 6.85% (C1osing Aug 16) 1715 7.59% 7.45% 7.32% 7.18% 7.06% 6.93% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.81% 6.77% 6.64% 6.50% 6.35% 6.22% 1100 6.76% 6.73% 6.60% 6.45% 6.31% 6.18% 1200 6.74% 6.70% 6.57% 6.43% 6.29% 6.16% 1300 6.75% 6.71% 6.58% 6.43% 6.29% 6.16% 1400 6.74% 6.70% 6.57% 6.42% 6.28% 6.15% 1500 6.72% 6.69% 6.57% 6.42% 6.28% 6.15% 1600 6.75% 6.71% 6.59% 6.44% 6.29% 6.16% 1715 6.75% 6.70% 6.57% 6.43% 6.29% 6.16% (C1osing Aug 16) 1715 6.84% 6.79% 6.66% 6.53% 6.37% 6.24% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 55.7300/55.7400 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com