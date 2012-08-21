Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.20/02.60 01.10/01.30 01.10/01.30 07.22% 07.22% 07.22% (Aug 17) 1000 05.25/06.75 04.20/05.40 01.05/01.35 06.88% 06.88% 06.88% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 09.00/10.00 41.25/42.25 77.00/79.00 108.00/110.00 1100 09.00/10.00 41.00/42.50 77.00/79.00 108.50/110.50 1200 09.00/10.50 41.00/43.00 77.50/79.50 109.00/111.00 1300 09.00/10.00 41.25/42.25 77.00/79.00 108.00/110.00 1400 09.00/10.00 41.00/42.00 76.50/78.50 107.50/109.50 1500 09.00/10.00 41.00/42.50 77.00/79.00 107.50/109.50 1600 09.25/09.75 41.00/42.00 77.00/78.00 107.75/108.75 1715 08.75/09.75 40.75/42.25 76.00/78.00 107.00/109.00 (C1osing Aug 17) 1715 09.75/11.75 41.50/43.50 78.00/80.00 109.50/111.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 139.00/141.00 169.50/171.50 195.00/197.00 221.00/223.00 1100 139.50/141.50 170.00/172.00 195.50/197.50 221.50/223.50 1200 140.50/142.50 171.00/173.00 196.50/198.50 222.50/224.50 1300 139.00/141.00 169.00/171.00 194.50/196.50 220.50/222.50 1400 138.00/140.00 168.00/170.00 193.00/195.00 218.50/220.50 1500 138.00/140.00 167.50/169.50 192.50/194.50 218.00/220.00 1600 138.00/139.50 167.50/169.00 192.50/194.00 218.00/219.50 1715 137.50/139.50 167.00/169.00 192.00/194.00 217.50/219.50 (C1osing Aug 17) 1715 140.50/142.50 171.00/173.00 197.00/199.00 223.00/225.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 254.00/256.00 278.50/280.50 300.50/302.50 323.50/325.50 1100 254.00/256.00 278.50/280.50 301.00/303.00 324.00/326.00 1200 255.50/257.50 280.00/282.00 302.50/304.50 325.50/327.50 1300 253.00/255.00 277.00/279.00 299.00/301.00 322.00/324.00 1400 250.50/252.50 274.50/276.50 296.50/298.50 319.50/321.50 1500 250.00/252.00 274.00/276.00 296.00/298.00 319.00/321.00 1600 250.00/251.50 274.00/275.50 296.00/297.50 319.00/320.50 1715 249.50/251.50 273.50/275.50 295.50/297.50 318.50/320.50 (C1osing Aug 17) 1715 255.50/257.50 280.00/282.00 302.50/304.50 326.00/328.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.62% 7.45% 7.26% 7.10% 6.98% 6.82% 1100 7.62% 7.45% 7.29% 7.13% 7.00% 6.84% 1200 7.68% 7.50% 7.33% 7.18% 7.05% 6.88% 1300 7.63% 7.46% 7.27% 7.11% 6.97% 6.81% 1400 7.59% 7.42% 7.24% 7.07% 6.94% 6.77% 1500 7.63% 7.46% 7.25% 7.06% 6.91% 6.75% 1600 7.59% 7.42% 7.23% 7.05% 6.91% 6.74% 1715 7.57% 7.36% 7.19% 7.03% 6.89% 6.72% (C1osing Aug 17) 1715 7.53% 7.41% 7.26% 7.10% 6.98% 6.85% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.73% 6.70% 6.57% 6.42% 6.27% 6.14% 1100 6.74% 6.70% 6.57% 6.43% 6.28% 6.15% 1200 6.78% 6.75% 6.61% 6.47% 6.31% 6.18% 1300 6.72% 6.69% 6.55% 6.40% 6.25% 6.12% 1400 6.67% 6.63% 6.49% 6.35% 6.20% 6.08% 1500 6.65% 6.61% 6.47% 6.34% 6.19% 6.07% 1600 6.64% 6.60% 6.47% 6.33% 6.19% 6.07% 1715 6.62% 6.59% 6.46% 6.32% 6.17% 6.05% (C1osing Aug 17) 1715 6.75% 6.70% 6.57% 6.43% 6.29% 6.16% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 55.5650/55.5750 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com