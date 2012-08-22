Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.10/02.70 01.05/01.35 01.05/01.35 06.91% 06.91% 06.91% (Aug 21) 1000 02.20/02.60 01.10/01.30 01.10/01.30 07.22% 07.22% 07.22% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 08.00/09.00 39.00/41.00 75.00/77.00 106.00/108.00 1100 07.50/09.50 39.50/41.50 75.50/77.50 106.50/108.50 1200 07.50/08.50 39.50/41.00 75.50/77.50 106.50/108.50 1300 08.00/09.00 40.25/41.75 76.25/78.25 107.50/109.50 1400 07.50/09.50 40.00/42.00 76.50/78.50 107.50/109.50 1500 07.75/08.75 40.00/41.50 76.00/78.00 107.00/109.00 1600 07.50/09.50 40.00/42.00 76.50/78.50 107.50/109.50 1715 07.50/09.50 40.00/42.00 76.50/78.50 108.00/110.00 (C1osing Aug 21) 1715 08.75/09.75 40.75/42.25 76.00/78.00 107.00/109.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 136.50/138.50 166.50/168.50 191.50/193.50 217.00/219.00 1100 137.00/139.00 166.50/168.50 192.00/194.00 217.50/219.50 1200 137.00/139.00 166.50/168.50 192.00/194.00 217.50/219.50 1300 138.50/140.50 168.50/170.50 194.00/196.00 220.00/222.00 1400 138.00/140.00 168.00/170.00 193.50/195.50 219.00/221.00 1500 137.50/139.50 167.00/169.00 192.50/194.50 218.50/220.50 1600 138.00/140.00 168.00/170.00 194.00/196.00 220.00/222.00 1715 139.00/141.00 169.50/171.50 195.00/197.00 220.50/222.50 (C1osing Aug 21) 1715 137.50/139.50 167.00/169.00 192.00/194.00 217.50/219.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 249.50/251.50 273.00/275.00 295.00/297.00 318.00/320.00 1100 250.00/252.00 274.00/276.00 296.00/298.00 319.00/321.00 1200 250.00/252.00 274.00/276.00 296.00/298.00 319.00/321.00 1300 253.00/255.00 277.00/279.00 299.00/301.00 322.00/324.00 1400 251.50/253.50 275.50/277.50 297.00/299.00 320.00/322.00 1500 251.50/253.50 275.50/277.50 297.50/299.50 320.50/322.50 1600 252.50/254.50 277.00/279.00 299.00/301.00 322.00/324.00 1715 253.50/255.50 277.50/279.50 299.50/301.50 322.50/324.50 (C1osing Aug 21) 1715 249.50/251.50 273.50/275.50 295.50/297.50 318.50/320.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.54% 7.37% 7.20% 7.04% 6.91% 6.75% 1100 7.62% 7.41% 7.23% 7.06% 6.91% 6.76% 1200 7.56% 7.42% 7.23% 7.07% 6.91% 6.76% 1300 7.72% 7.50% 7.31% 7.15% 7.00% 6.84% 1400 7.73% 7.53% 7.32% 7.14% 6.99% 6.83% 1500 7.67% 7.48% 7.27% 7.10% 6.94% 6.79% 1600 7.72% 7.52% 7.31% 7.13% 6.98% 6.84% 1715 7.71% 7.52% 7.33% 7.17% 7.03% 6.87% (C1osing Aug 21) 1715 7.57% 7.36% 7.19% 7.03% 6.89% 6.72% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.65% 6.62% 6.48% 6.34% 6.19% 6.06% 1100 6.66% 6.63% 6.49% 6.35% 6.20% 6.07% 1200 6.66% 6.63% 6.49% 6.36% 6.20% 6.08% 1300 6.74% 6.72% 6.57% 6.43% 6.27% 6.14% 1400 6.72% 6.69% 6.54% 6.39% 6.24% 6.11% 1500 6.70% 6.68% 6.54% 6.40% 6.24% 6.11% 1600 6.74% 6.71% 6.57% 6.43% 6.27% 6.14% 1715 6.75% 6.73% 6.58% 6.43% 6.27% 6.14% (C1osing Aug 21) 1715 6.62% 6.59% 6.46% 6.32% 6.17% 6.05% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 55.4950/55.5050 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com