Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.10/02.70 01.05/01.35 01.05/01.35 06.86% 06.86% 06.86% (Aug 27) 1000 02.20/02.60 01.10/01.30 01.10/01.30 07.22% 07.22% 07.22% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 00.50/01.50 33.00/35.00 70.00/72.00 102.00/104.00 1100 00.75/01.75 33.00/35.00 70.00/72.00 102.00/104.00 1200 00.50/01.50 33.00/35.00 70.00/72.00 102.00/104.00 1300 00.50/01.50 33.00/35.00 70.00/72.00 102.00/104.00 1400 01.00/02.00 33.50/35.50 70.50/72.50 102.50/104.50 1500 00.50/01.50 33.25/35.25 70.25/72.25 102.25/104.25 1600 00.50/01.50 33.00/35.00 70.00/72.00 102.00/104.00 1715 00.50/01.50 33.00/34.50 70.00/72.00 102.00/104.00 (C1osing Aug 27) 1715 02.00/03.00 34.00/36.00 71.00/73.00 102.50/104.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 133.00/135.00 163.50/165.50 189.50/191.50 216.00/218.00 1100 133.00/135.00 163.50/165.50 189.50/191.50 216.00/218.00 1200 134.00/136.00 165.00/167.00 191.00/193.00 217.50/219.50 1300 134.00/136.00 165.00/167.00 191.50/193.50 218.00/220.00 1400 134.00/136.00 165.00/167.00 191.00/193.00 217.50/219.50 1500 133.75/135.75 164.75/166.75 190.75/192.75 217.25/219.25 1600 133.50/135.50 164.50/166.50 190.50/192.50 217.00/219.00 1715 133.75/135.75 164.50/166.50 190.50/192.50 217.00/219.00 (C1osing Aug 27) 1715 134.00/136.00 164.50/166.50 190.00/192.00 216.00/218.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 249.50/251.50 274.00/276.00 296.50/298.50 320.00/322.00 1100 249.50/251.50 274.00/276.00 296.50/298.50 320.00/322.00 1200 251.50/253.50 276.00/278.00 298.50/300.50 322.00/324.00 1300 251.50/253.50 276.00/278.00 298.50/300.50 322.00/324.00 1400 251.00/253.00 276.00/278.00 298.00/300.00 321.50/323.50 1500 251.25/253.25 275.75/277.75 298.25/300.25 321.75/323.75 1600 251.00/253.00 275.50/277.50 298.00/300.00 321.50/323.50 1715 250.50/252.50 275.00/277.00 297.50/299.50 321.00/323.00 (C1osing Aug 27) 1715 249.00/251.00 273.00/275.00 295.00/297.00 318.50/320.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.66% 7.49% 7.32% 7.12% 6.99% 6.84% 1100 7.67% 7.50% 7.33% 7.13% 6.99% 6.85% 1200 7.67% 7.50% 7.33% 7.18% 7.06% 6.90% 1300 7.67% 7.49% 7.32% 7.18% 7.05% 6.92% 1400 7.78% 7.55% 7.36% 7.18% 7.05% 6.90% 1500 7.75% 7.54% 7.36% 7.19% 7.06% 6.91% 1600 7.68% 7.51% 7.34% 7.17% 7.05% 6.90% 1715 7.63% 7.51% 7.34% 7.18% 7.05% 6.90% (C1osing Aug 27) 1715 7.65% 7.49% 7.30% 7.13% 7.00% 6.84% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.76% 6.74% 6.57% 6.44% 6.27% 6.14% 1100 6.76% 6.75% 6.57% 6.45% 6.28% 6.15% 1200 6.81% 6.80% 6.62% 6.49% 6.31% 6.18% 1300 6.82% 6.80% 6.62% 6.49% 6.31% 6.18% 1400 6.81% 6.78% 6.62% 6.48% 6.30% 6.17% 1500 6.82% 6.81% 6.63% 6.50% 6.33% 6.20% 1600 6.80% 6.80% 6.62% 6.49% 6.31% 6.19% 1715 6.81% 6.79% 6.61% 6.48% 6.31% 6.18% (C1osing Aug 27) 1715 6.74% 6.72% 6.54% 6.40% 6.24% 6.12% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 55.6650/55.6750 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com