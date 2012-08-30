Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/02.60 01.00/01.30 01.00/01.30 06.56% 06.56% 06.56% (Aug 28) 1000 02.10/02.70 01.05/01.35 01.05/01.35 06.86% 06.86% 06.86% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 32.50/33.50 69.50/71.50 101.50/103.50 133.00/135.00 1100 31.75/33.75 69.00/71.00 101.00/103.00 133.00/135.00 1200 31.50/33.50 69.00/71.00 101.00/103.00 133.00/135.00 1300 32.25/33.25 69.50/71.00 101.50/103.50 133.50/135.50 1400 32.00/33.50 68.50/70.50 100.50/102.50 132.50/134.50 1500 31.50/33.50 68.50/70.50 100.50/102.50 132.50/134.50 1600 32.00/33.50 68.50/70.50 101.00/103.00 133.00/135.00 1715 32.25/33.25 69.25/70.25 101.50/102.50 133.00/135.00 (C1osing Aug 28) 1715 33.00/34.50 70.00/72.00 102.00/104.00 133.75/135.75 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 164.00/166.00 190.00/192.00 216.50/218.50 250.50/252.50 1100 164.00/166.00 190.50/192.50 217.00/219.00 251.00/253.00 1200 164.00/166.00 190.50/192.50 217.00/219.00 251.00/253.00 1300 164.50/166.50 191.00/193.00 217.50/219.50 251.50/253.50 1400 163.50/165.50 190.00/192.00 217.00/219.00 251.00/253.00 1500 163.50/165.50 190.00/192.00 216.50/218.50 250.50/252.50 1600 164.50/166.50 191.00/193.00 218.00/220.00 252.00/254.00 1715 164.50/166.50 191.00/193.00 218.00/220.00 252.00/254.00 (C1osing Aug 28) 1715 164.50/166.50 190.50/192.50 217.00/219.00 250.50/252.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 275.00/277.00 297.50/299.50 321.00/323.00 342.50/344.50 1100 276.00/278.00 298.50/300.50 322.50/324.50 344.50/346.50 1200 276.00/278.00 298.50/300.50 322.00/324.00 344.00/346.00 1300 276.50/278.50 299.00/301.00 322.50/324.50 344.50/346.50 1400 275.50/277.50 298.00/300.00 321.50/323.50 343.50/345.50 1500 275.50/277.50 298.00/300.00 321.50/323.50 343.50/345.50 1600 276.50/278.50 299.00/301.00 323.00/325.00 345.00/347.00 1715 276.50/278.50 299.00/301.00 323.00/325.00 345.00/347.00 (C1osing Aug 28) 1715 275.00/277.00 297.50/299.50 321.00/323.00 00.50/01.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.73% 7.58% 7.39% 7.20% 7.07% 6.92% 1100 7.68% 7.53% 7.36% 7.21% 7.08% 6.95% 1200 7.61% 7.52% 7.35% 7.20% 7.07% 6.94% 1300 7.67% 7.55% 7.38% 7.23% 7.09% 6.95% 1400 7.67% 7.47% 7.31% 7.17% 7.05% 6.92% 1500 7.62% 7.48% 7.32% 7.18% 7.06% 6.92% 1600 7.67% 7.47% 7.35% 7.20% 7.09% 6.96% 1715 7.67% 7.50% 7.35% 7.21% 7.10% 6.96% (C1osing Aug 28) 1715 7.63% 7.51% 7.34% 7.18% 7.05% 6.90% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.82% 6.81% 6.63% 6.50% 6.32% 6.19% 1100 6.85% 6.84% 6.66% 6.53% 6.36% 6.23% 1200 6.84% 6.83% 6.65% 6.52% 6.34% 6.21% 1300 6.85% 6.84% 6.66% 6.53% 6.35% 6.22% 1400 6.84% 6.83% 6.64% 6.51% 6.33% 6.20% 1500 6.83% 6.82% 6.65% 6.52% 6.34% 6.21% 1600 6.87% 6.86% 6.67% 6.54% 6.36% 6.23% 1715 6.88% 6.86% 6.67% 6.54% 6.36% 6.24% (C1osing Aug 28) 1715 6.81% 6.79% 6.61% 6.48% 6.31% 6.18% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 55.6250/55.6350 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com