Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.00/06.50 01.00/01.30 04.00/05.20 06.55% 06.55% 06.55% (Aug 29) 1000 02.00/02.60 01.00/01.30 01.00/01.30 06.56% 06.56% 06.56% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 27.00/29.00 64.25/66.25 96.50/98.50 129.00/131.00 1100 27.75/29.25 64.50/66.00 96.75/98.75 128.50/130.50 1200 28.00/29.00 64.50/66.00 96.00/97.50 128.00/129.50 1300 27.50/29.00 64.50/66.50 96.50/98.50 128.50/130.50 1400 27.00/29.00 64.00/66.00 96.00/98.00 128.00/130.00 1500 27.25/28.75 64.00/66.00 96.00/98.00 127.50/129.50 1600 27.50/28.50 64.00/66.00 95.50/97.50 127.00/129.00 1715 27.75/28.75 64.25/65.75 96.25/98.25 128.25/130.25 (C1osing Aug 29) 1715 32.25/33.25 69.25/70.25 101.50/102.50 133.00/135.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 160.50/162.50 186.50/188.50 213.50/215.50 247.50/249.50 1100 159.50/161.50 186.00/188.00 213.00/215.00 247.00/249.00 1200 159.00/160.50 185.50/187.50 212.00/214.00 246.00/248.00 1300 159.50/161.50 186.00/188.00 212.50/214.50 246.50/248.50 1400 159.00/161.00 185.50/187.50 212.50/214.50 246.50/248.50 1500 158.50/160.50 185.00/187.00 211.50/213.50 245.50/247.50 1600 158.00/160.00 184.50/186.50 211.00/213.00 245.00/247.00 1715 159.25/161.25 185.75/187.75 212.50/214.50 246.50/248.50 (C1osing Aug 29) 1715 164.50/166.50 191.00/193.00 218.00/220.00 252.00/254.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 272.50/274.50 295.00/297.00 319.00/321.00 341.00/343.00 1100 272.00/274.00 294.50/296.50 318.50/320.50 340.50/342.50 1200 270.50/272.50 293.00/295.00 317.00/319.00 339.00/341.00 1300 271.75/273.75 294.25/296.25 317.75/319.75 339.75/341.75 1400 271.00/273.00 293.50/295.50 317.50/319.50 339.50/341.50 1500 270.00/272.00 292.50/294.50 316.00/318.00 338.00/340.00 1600 269.50/271.50 292.00/294.00 315.50/317.50 337.50/339.50 1715 271.00/273.00 293.50/295.50 317.00/319.00 338.75/340.75 (C1osing Aug 29) 1715 276.50/278.50 299.00/301.00 323.00/325.00 345.00/347.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.59% 7.46% 7.32% 7.20% 7.08% 6.93% 1100 7.69% 7.47% 7.34% 7.17% 7.04% 6.91% 1200 7.69% 7.46% 7.27% 7.14% 7.01% 6.89% 1300 7.66% 7.49% 7.32% 7.18% 7.04% 6.91% 1400 7.59% 7.44% 7.29% 7.15% 7.02% 6.90% 1500 7.60% 7.45% 7.29% 7.13% 7.00% 6.88% 1600 7.59% 7.43% 7.25% 7.10% 6.98% 6.86% 1715 7.64% 7.45% 7.31% 7.17% 7.03% 6.91% (C1osing Aug 29) 1715 7.67% 7.50% 7.35% 7.21% 7.10% 6.96% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.85% 6.80% 6.64% 6.49% 6.33% 6.21% 1100 6.84% 6.79% 6.63% 6.48% 6.32% 6.20% 1200 6.81% 6.77% 6.60% 6.45% 6.30% 6.18% 1300 6.83% 6.78% 6.63% 6.48% 6.31% 6.19% 1400 6.83% 6.78% 6.61% 6.46% 6.31% 6.19% 1500 6.80% 6.76% 6.59% 6.44% 6.28% 6.16% 1600 6.78% 6.74% 6.58% 6.43% 6.27% 6.15% 1715 6.83% 6.78% 6.61% 6.46% 6.30% 6.18% (C1osing Aug 29) 1715 6.88% 6.86% 6.67% 6.54% 6.36% 6.24% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 55.6300/55.6400 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com