Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 N/A N/A 01.00/01.30 N/A N/A 06.59% (Aug 31) 1000 04.25/05.00 04.25/05.00 N/A 06.96% 06.96% N/A ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 25.50/27.50 63.00/65.00 95.50/97.50 128.00/130.00 1100 25.75/27.75 62.75/64.75 95.25/97.25 127.50/129.50 1200 26.00/27.50 62.50/64.50 94.50/96.50 126.50/128.50 1300 25.50/27.50 62.50/64.50 94.50/96.50 126.50/128.50 1400 26.00/27.50 62.50/64.50 94.50/96.50 126.50/128.50 1500 26.00/27.50 62.50/64.50 94.50/96.50 126.50/128.50 1600 26.00/27.50 62.50/64.50 95.00/97.00 127.00/129.00 1715 26.00/27.50 62.50/64.50 95.00/97.00 127.00/129.00 (C1osing Aug 31) 1715 27.75/28.25 64.50/65.50 96.75/97.75 129.00/130.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 160.00/162.00 187.50/189.50 215.00/217.00 249.50/251.50 1100 159.50/161.50 186.50/188.50 214.00/216.00 248.50/250.50 1200 158.00/160.00 185.00/187.00 212.50/214.50 246.50/248.50 1300 158.50/160.50 185.50/187.50 213.00/215.00 247.00/249.00 1400 158.50/160.50 185.50/187.50 213.00/215.00 247.00/249.00 1500 158.50/160.50 185.50/187.50 213.00/215.00 247.00/249.00 1600 158.50/160.50 185.50/187.50 213.00/215.00 247.00/249.00 1715 159.00/161.00 186.00/188.00 213.50/215.50 248.00/250.00 (C1osing Aug 31) 1715 160.50/162.00 187.50/189.50 215.00/217.00 249.00/251.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 274.50/276.50 297.50/299.50 322.00/324.00 344.50/346.50 1100 273.50/275.50 296.50/298.50 321.00/323.00 343.50/345.50 1200 271.50/273.50 294.50/296.50 318.50/320.50 340.50/342.50 1300 272.00/274.00 295.00/297.00 319.00/321.00 341.00/343.00 1400 272.00/274.00 295.00/297.00 319.00/321.00 341.00/343.00 1500 272.00/274.00 295.00/297.00 319.00/321.00 341.00/343.00 1600 272.00/274.00 295.00/297.00 319.50/321.50 342.00/344.00 1715 273.00/275.00 296.00/298.00 320.50/322.50 343.00/345.00 (C1osing Aug 31) 1715 274.00/276.00 297.00/299.00 321.00/323.00 343.00/345.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.56% 7.49% 7.36% 7.23% 7.14% 7.04% 1100 7.59% 7.46% 7.34% 7.21% 7.11% 7.00% 1200 7.58% 7.43% 7.28% 7.15% 7.05% 6.94% 1300 7.54% 7.43% 7.28% 7.15% 7.07% 6.96% 1400 7.58% 7.43% 7.28% 7.15% 7.07% 6.96% 1500 7.58% 7.42% 7.28% 7.15% 7.07% 6.96% 1600 7.58% 7.43% 7.31% 7.17% 7.07% 6.96% 1715 7.57% 7.43% 7.31% 7.17% 7.08% 6.97% (C1osing Aug 31) 1715 7.61% 7.46% 7.33% 7.21% 7.10% 6.99% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.97% 6.92% 6.74% 6.60% 6.44% 6.31% 1100 6.94% 6.89% 6.72% 6.58% 6.42% 6.29% 1200 6.89% 6.84% 6.67% 6.53% 6.37% 6.24% 1300 6.90% 6.85% 6.68% 6.54% 6.38% 6.25% 1400 6.90% 6.85% 6.68% 6.54% 6.38% 6.25% 1500 6.90% 6.85% 6.68% 6.54% 6.38% 6.25% 1600 6.90% 6.84% 6.68% 6.54% 6.39% 6.26% 1715 6.91% 6.87% 6.70% 6.56% 6.40% 6.28% (C1osing Aug 31) 1715 6.92% 6.87% 6.70% 6.55% 6.39% 6.26% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 55.5300/55.5400 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com