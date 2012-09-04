Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/02.60 01.00/01.30 01.00/01.30 06.58% 06.58% 06.58% (Sep 3) 1000 N/A N/A 01.00/01.30 N/A N/A 06.59% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 24.00/26.00 61.00/63.00 93.00/95.00 124.75/126.75 1100 25.00/26.50 61.25/63.25 93.25/95.25 125.00/127.00 1200 24.50/26.00 61.00/63.00 93.00/95.00 125.00/127.00 1300 24.50/26.00 60.50/62.50 92.50/94.50 124.50/126.50 1400 24.00/25.50 60.00/62.00 91.50/93.50 122.50/124.50 1500 24.00/25.50 60.00/62.00 91.50/93.50 122.50/124.50 1600 24.50/26.00 60.00/62.00 91.50/93.50 122.50/124.50 1715 24.50/26.00 60.00/62.00 91.50/93.50 122.50/124.50 (C1osing Sep 3) 1715 26.00/27.50 62.50/64.50 95.00/97.00 127.00/129.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 156.00/158.00 183.00/185.00 210.50/212.50 244.00/246.00 1100 156.00/158.00 182.50/184.50 209.50/211.50 243.50/245.50 1200 156.00/158.00 183.00/185.00 210.00/212.00 244.00/246.00 1300 155.50/157.50 182.00/184.00 209.00/211.00 243.00/245.00 1400 153.00/155.00 179.50/181.50 206.00/208.00 239.50/241.50 1500 153.00/155.00 179.50/181.50 206.00/208.00 239.50/241.50 1600 153.00/155.00 179.00/181.00 205.50/207.50 238.50/240.50 1715 153.00/155.00 179.50/181.50 206.00/208.00 239.00/241.00 (C1osing Sep 3) 1715 159.00/161.00 186.00/188.00 213.50/215.50 248.00/250.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 269.00/271.00 292.00/294.00 316.00/318.00 338.00/340.00 1100 268.50/270.50 291.50/293.50 315.50/317.50 337.50/339.50 1200 269.00/271.00 292.00/294.00 316.00/318.00 338.00/340.00 1300 268.00/270.00 291.00/293.00 315.00/317.00 337.00/339.00 1400 264.50/266.50 287.50/289.50 311.50/313.50 333.50/335.50 1500 264.50/266.50 287.50/289.50 311.50/313.50 333.50/335.50 1600 263.00/265.00 286.00/288.00 310.00/312.00 332.00/334.00 1715 263.50/265.50 286.50/288.50 310.50/312.50 332.50/334.50 (C1osing Sep 3) 1715 273.00/275.00 296.00/298.00 320.50/322.50 343.00/345.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.45% 7.38% 7.25% 7.11% 7.00% 6.91% 1100 7.56% 7.40% 7.26% 7.11% 7.00% 6.88% 1200 7.47% 7.37% 7.24% 7.11% 6.99% 6.89% 1300 7.44% 7.32% 7.20% 7.08% 6.97% 6.86% 1400 7.33% 7.25% 7.11% 6.96% 6.86% 6.76% 1500 7.33% 7.24% 7.11% 6.96% 6.85% 6.75% 1600 7.39% 7.24% 7.10% 6.95% 6.84% 6.73% 1715 7.39% 7.24% 7.10% 6.95% 6.84% 6.75% (C1osing Sep 3) 1715 7.57% 7.43% 7.31% 7.17% 7.08% 6.97% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.85% 6.80% 6.63% 6.48% 6.34% 6.21% 1100 6.82% 6.78% 6.61% 6.47% 6.32% 6.20% 1200 6.83% 6.79% 6.62% 6.47% 6.33% 6.20% 1300 6.80% 6.76% 6.59% 6.45% 6.30% 6.18% 1400 6.70% 6.66% 6.51% 6.37% 6.23% 6.12% 1500 6.69% 6.66% 6.50% 6.37% 6.23% 6.11% 1600 6.67% 6.62% 6.46% 6.33% 6.19% 6.08% 1715 6.68% 6.63% 6.47% 6.34% 6.20% 6.09% (C1osing Sep 3) 1715 6.91% 6.87% 6.70% 6.56% 6.40% 6.28% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 55.6500/55.6600 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com